TBI Agents Investigating Use of Force Incident in Jackson County

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating a use of force shooting incident that occurred Wednesday night, involving deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that Jackson County deputies went to an address on Twin Tower Road in Gainesboro for a court-ordered eviction. Initial reports from the scene indicate one of the occupants fired a firearm in the direction of the deputies, and deputies subsequently returned fire. No one was injured during the incident. The subject inside the house surrendered after barricading himself inside a room, and was ultimately taken into custody.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to respective departments to answer as they see fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.