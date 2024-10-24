Tedi Tuttle's Historical Fiction Novel Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical Captivates Readers

Tedi Tuttle Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tedi Tuttle celebrates the continued success of her historical fiction novel, Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical . This work brilliantly merges the tales of two legendary figures—Joseph of Egypt and King Tutankamen—against the rich and vibrant backdrop of ancient Egypt.In Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical, Tedi Tuttle transforms her musical into a novel that brings history to life. The story follows Joseph, not only known as a Biblical hero, but also as a king in Egypt, as he embarks on the monumental task of building a city in the desert. The narrative is a masterful blend of historical accuracy and imaginative storytelling, featuring a cast of iconic characters set in opulent palaces, on majestic boats, and amid the vast desert sands. The book is infused with the music and rhythm of ancient Egypt, capturing the essence of life along the Nile with its vibrant celebrations and adventures.The genesis of Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical lies in Tuttle's fascination with Biblical prophets and ancient Egyptian art, architecture, and culture. A vision of a book titled "Joseph" adorned with King Tut's mask many years ago inspired her to blend these two worlds. She wrote the musical in 2004-2005, performing it with four of her young children in Ogden, Utah at the historic Peery’s Egyptian Theatre.Tedi Tuttle's journey as an artist and author is deeply rooted in her family's rich cultural heritage. Her father, a WWII Navy Armed Guard veteran who quoted poetry, and her mother, a concert pianist, fine artist, and art teacher, provided a nurturing environment that fostered her talents in singing, writing, and composing—a house of cultured learning. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains on a ranch, Tuttle embraced a life of team sports, gardening, fishing, and caring for cats, cattle, and laying hens. She earned an Associate Degree focused on Commercial Art and Design at a junior college, became a licensed cosmetologist, and later finished a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brigham Young University (BYU).Tedi Tuttle invites readers to embrace life experiences: birth, marriage, and even death. She asks her readers to be mindful, to awake from their sleep of the mundane, and seek out moments to celebrate on a daily basis—sing, dance, and breathe in the scent of roses.Tuttle's literary repertoire includes: Family Favorites, Mrs. Spider Does Lunch, and A Whisper of Springtime: Jason’s Heart Transplant Miracle. She co-authored Oh Mother! Oh Father! and she wrote A Princess, Dragon, and Baker, the latter of which she adapted into a children’s opera. Currently, she sings with a local chorale and enjoys celebrating life on a daily basis with her husband of 41 years, nine children, six grandchildren, and her Border-doodle pup named Einstein.Joseph: Based on King Tut the Musical published by Covenant Books will release the audiobook by the same title featuring Ray Jericho as voice talent as soon as it is completed.Please visit www.tedituttle.com to purchase her works and listen to her highlighted podcast interviews.

Tedi Tuttle on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.