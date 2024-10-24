Giraffe360 Empowers Realtors to List Creatively with New Floor Plan Measurement Editor

New feature enables real estate agents to seamlessly personalize room measurements, update living area calculation options and more

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giraffe360 , a proptech startup specializing in real estate visualization, has launched its new Floor Plan Measurement Editor. The feature provides realtors another way to list creatively with the world’s best-rated property camera, allowing them the freedom to personalize their listings, build their brand, and stand out in a competitive market.In response to customer feedback and the need for greater customization options, Giraffe360's Floor Plan Measurement Editor enables real estate agents to refine measurements with ease directly in their dashboard. Realtors can now utilize the Floor Plan Measurement Editor to personalize room measurements, update living area calculation options, and choose what to include or exclude from the total area."The new Floor Plan Measurement Editor reflects Giraffe360's commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centric innovation," stated Mikus Opelts, CEO of Giraffe360. “It allows realtors greater control over the customization of floor plans while still providing the ease of use our customers have come to love.”The Floor Plan Measurement Editor is one of many Giraffe360 features that allows users to showcase properties creatively and attract potential buyers with high-quality and visually appealing listings. This update follows the launch of the Floor Plan Object Placement tool earlier this year, which allows users to include a wide range of objects in floor plans, enhancing their visual appeal and engaging potential buyers.These features give agents more control over their listings, allowing them to customize their content and better connect with both buyers and sellers. This is especially important as real estate agents increasingly take a social media first approach, which requires high-quality imagery that can stand out on any platform.Other features included in the AI-powered camera and software include newly expanded video marketing tools, floor plan object placement, and more. Giraffe360 offers a complete solution that allows agents to win more listings, engage with buyers, and build their personal brand with just one cost-effective tool Learn more at giraffe360.com.About Giraffe360Giraffe360 is a leading prop-tech company serving the real estate industry by streamlining the creation of high-quality listing content, including virtual tours, floor plans, photos, automated property descriptions, and video walkthroughs.The company also provides 3D point cloud data for architecture and construction markets. Giraffe360 aims to enhance online property viewing by equipping real estate agents with technology that captures properties effortlessly and presents them vividly and accurately.Utilizing robotics and machine learning, Giraffe360 automates the capture, generation, and editing process, allowing partners to personalize their assets easily through an intuitive online dashboard. The focus is continuous innovation to save clients time, effort, and money in marketing properties. For more information, visit https://www.giraffe360.com/

