Evertreen Completes Global Reforestation Round in Response to Record-Breaking Temperatures for Zero Emissions Day

Evertreen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, the world’s premier platform for global reforestation, is excited to announce the successful completion of its September tree planting round, held in honor of Zero Emissions Day (September 21st). Over 50,000 trees were planted across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, marking a significant international effort to combat the accelerating impacts of climate change.

The urgency of this initiative comes in response to the alarming environmental developments of recent years. 2023 was recorded as the hottest year in the last 150 years, with global average temperatures reaching 14.98°C, surpassing the previous 2016 record by 0.17°C. This accelerating rise in global temperatures is contributing to more frequent and intense wildfires, floods, and large-scale environmental destruction. Deforestation, which releases stored carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, is a major driver of these changes. Evertreen’s reforestation projects offer a critical countermeasure, designed to restore ecosystems and help absorb carbon emissions.

Madagascar, which remains one of Evertreen’s largest and most urgent projects, was a central focus of this planting round. The country has suffered extensive deforestation over the years, with 90% of its original forests lost due to human activities. In Madagascar alone, thousands of trees were planted to restore the local environment, providing habitat for endangered species and offering vital resources to the communities living nearby. Through Evertreen’s efforts, not only are ecosystems being revitalized, but the project is also creating sustainable jobs for local workers, providing long-term benefits to local economies.

In addition to Madagascar, trees were planted in regions across Asia, Europe, and North America, all areas experiencing the devastating impacts of deforestation and climate change. The 50,000 trees planted during this round will help mitigate carbon emissions, restore biodiversity, and combat soil degradation.

This September round of planting was made possible by the commitment of international companies that have united in the fight against global warming. Their efforts reflect a growing understanding of the corporate responsibility to address climate change and environmental degradation. Evertreen would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the following companies, who played a pivotal role in supporting this initiative:

• Anonymous Health

• Bayone

• Challenges Abroad

• Comms8

• Cykero

• Empire Group UK

• Eurofins Genomics

• Fisher Energy Partners

• Focus21

• Goldstar DC Chauffeur Drive

• Illumio

• InfluenConnect

• LEYF

• Loyalty Logistics

• MB Sentinel

• Mirius

• MTR

• National Renewable Energy Partners

• Other World Computing

• Out for Undergrad

• Pomegran

• Propensio

• Rituales MX

• Simpli Home

• Sofa Logic

• Storable

• Study programs

• The Green Living Guy

• XTYPE

Each of these companies provided essential funding, ensuring that this planting round could move forward successfully. By supporting Evertreen, they are contributing to the restoration of global ecosystems and participating in the global fight to limit the worst effects of climate change.

Evertreen’s mission is to help the world reverse the devastating consequences of deforestation through innovative reforestation efforts. The platform enables businesses and individuals to sponsor tree planting in deforested areas and track their impact in real-time via satellite monitoring. This transparency allows supporters to witness the growth of forests they have helped restore and the subsequent environmental benefits they generate.

As we face record-breaking temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters, Evertreen’s work in reforestation remains critical. Each tree planted helps capture carbon, stabilize soils, restore habitats, and improve biodiversity—key components in the fight against climate change. The September planting round is just one step in the organization’s ongoing efforts to restore vital ecosystems and pave the way for a sustainable future.

For more information about how your company can participate in global reforestation efforts through Evertreen, visit www.evertreen.com.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the world’s leading platform for connecting businesses and individuals with global reforestation projects. By supporting reforestation efforts across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, Evertreen aims to combat deforestation and climate change while creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities. The platform uses satellite technology to provide real-time updates on tree growth and impact, ensuring transparency and accountability in reforestation efforts worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.