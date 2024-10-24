Kevin Harrington Launches 'From Startup To Standout': A Collaborative Blueprint for Business Success, with Alycia Kaback

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, From Startup To Standout, featuring Alycia Kaback, co-founder of Visioncraftcourse.com . Known for revolutionizing strategic storytelling, Alycia has empowered entrepreneurs and business leaders to convert clients into ardent fans. With multiple 7-figure ventures under her belt and a strong presence in Forbes and The Huffington Post, she continues to make waves in the business world.This innovative guide is the result of a collaborative effort with 15 of Harrington's followers, each bringing their unique story and expertise to create a comprehensive resource for entrepreneurs and business owners eager to break free from the noise, attract attention, and drive real growth.From Startup To Standout is packed with actionable steps and real-world examples from Kevin Harrington and some of the world's top business experts. Designed to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark Tank" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Alycia Kaback:Alycia Kaback, co-founder of Visioncraftcourse.com, revolutionizes strategic storytelling, empowering entrepreneurs and business leaders to convert clients into ardent fans.Featured in Forbes and The Huffington Post, she's launched multiple 7-figure ventures, including innovative Visioncraftcourse.com.Achievements in the entertainment industry are highlighted by executive producing five Tony Award-winning Broadway shows. Kaback's dynamism was on display when she MC'd NYC's Israel Film Festival, attended by Israel’s PM.A recognized industry expert and Fox News’ Music Expert, Kaback's insights are captured in her bestselling book, “Finding Fame.” Her diverse portfolio includes producing a CBS radio show, executive producing the feature film “TARGET” and managing a protégé of Francis Ford Coppola.Alycia has also spoken from stage with such notables as Les Brown and Greg Reid amongst many others.Kaback's commitment to nurturing talent is evident in her guiding over 10,000 individuals to success with top agencies and brands, driven by her mission to foster growth and excellence in emerging stars and business leaders.

