Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Completion of Phase I Donor Signage for Vogel Alcove Redbird

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Completion of Phase I Donor Signage for Vogel Alcove Redbird

Our team at HAC & QAH is honored to have been a part of this significant project, which allows us to contribute to Vogel Alcove's mission." — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are proud to announce the completion of the first phase of donor signage for Vogel Alcove Redbird, a new facility located in Southern Dallas. The project includes two donor recognition murals, an interchangeable wall recognizing multiple donors, and several other smaller donor signs, all designed to honor and acknowledge the contributions of Vogel Alcove's supporters.Enhancing Vogel Alcove Redbird with Donor Recognition SignageVogel Alcove, an organization committed to helping homeless children and their families gain stability through early childhood education and supportive family services, recently expanded with the Vogel Alcove Redbird facility. This new site enables Vogel Alcove to extend its critical services to more families in need. The donor signage created by HAC & QAH not only beautifies the space but also plays a crucial role in recognizing the generosity of the donors who made the facility possible."Our team at HAC & QAH is honored to have been a part of this significant project, which allows us to contribute to Vogel Alcove's mission," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "The donor signage is designed to reflect the heart and soul of what Vogel Alcove stands for, and we hope it inspires continued support for their remarkable work."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, commented, "Our goal was to design visual elements that not only recognize contributions but also integrate seamlessly with the welcoming environment Vogel Alcove is known for."About the Donor Signage ProjectThe project was meticulously planned and executed to ensure that each piece of signage effectively communicates gratitude and recognition. The two large murals serve as focal points within the facility, celebrating major contributions, while the updatable donor wall offers flexibility to add new donors as Vogel Alcove's community of support grows. Additional signs throughout the facility maintain a consistent theme and aesthetic, reinforcing the importance of all contributions, big and small.About Vogel AlcoveVogel Alcove’s mission is to provide young children who are experiencing homelessness with the foundation for success. It is their vision that every child has a home, a self-sufficient family, and a pathway to success in school. Vogel Alcove provides specialized early childhood education, trauma-informed care, and family support services.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

