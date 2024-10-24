Searchspring Tackles $2 Trillion Search Abandonment Problem with Generative Discovery

Generative Discovery Playbook

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searchspring , a global leader in eCommerce search and product discovery, is enhancing its AI and NLP capabilities with Generative Discovery to tackle the $2 trillion search abandonment problem. This advanced functionality transforms search into a predictive tool that understands shopper intent, delivering real-time personalized results, product collections, and recommendations at every touchpoint—helping retailers reduce abandonment, improve conversions, and increase revenue.The platform provides measurable value to retailers by addressing key eCommerce challenges like bounce rates, cart abandonment, and low product visibility. Beyond simple search optimization, Generative Discovery boosts Average Order Value (AOV) by proactively suggesting product bundles and cross-sells, while personalized promotions reduce friction and encourage repeat purchases. This streamlined customer journey leads to higher engagement and loyalty, with automated rules freeing merchandising teams to focus on strategic growth initiatives. For retailers, this translates into more than just incremental gains—it creates a scalable, future-proof model for sustained revenue growth.“Generative Discovery has already proven its ability to drive meaningful improvements in conversions and customer satisfaction,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. “This platform is just the beginning—our roadmap is focused on expanding these capabilities even further to power next-generation eCommerce. We’re building a foundation for continuous innovation, helping retailers stay ahead of evolving customer expectations and emerging touchpoints.”A study by Google and the Harris Poll estimates that U.S. retailers lose more than $2 trillion annually due to search abandonment, with 82% of shoppers avoiding websites after experiencing poor search results. Generative Discovery helps solve this problem by aligning search results with real-time customer intent, reducing friction, and driving meaningful engagement throughout the shopping experience.Searchspring’s customers have already achieved significant performance improvements:MacSales reported a 25% increase in overall conversions and a 17% improvement in site search conversions by using Generative Discovery to enhance search relevance and load times, ensuring precise, fast results for customers.Peltz Shoes saw a 12.9% increase in conversions by deploying personalized merchandising tools and real-time product recommendations tailored to customer behavior.Monwell achieved 6x higher conversion rates from search users and observed search-driven shoppers spending 7x more by leveraging predictive bundling and dynamic search features to surface relevant products.The platform extends beyond search, powering personalized recommendations, dynamic merchandising, and targeted promotions. Predictive product bundling enables retailers to suggest complementary products in real time, increasing AOV and customer satisfaction. By automating complex merchandising rules, retailers can focus on strategic priorities while maintaining relevance across product pages, carts, and email campaigns.Generative Discovery integrates seamlessly with Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce, Magento, and headless commerce platforms, ensuring quick adoption without disrupting workflows. Retailers can leverage these tools to efficiently scale operations and deliver exceptional shopping experiences.Searchspring has expanded its eCommerce suite by acquiring Increasingly, an AI-assisted product bundling leader, and Intelligent Reach, a top product and data management platform. This expansion enables Searchspring to help retailers recommend dynamic bundles, increase Average Order Value (AOV), and seamlessly distribute products across over 1,500 shopping sites and marketplaces through a unified solution—offering unmatched features and functionality compared to other platforms. As the industry grows more competitive, Searchspring remains committed to equipping retailers with tools that optimize operations, enhance product visibility, and drive sustainable growth.About SearchspringSearchspring provides AI-powered product discovery and personalization solutions that help retailers create seamless shopping experiences. Trusted by over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Mattel, and SKIMS, Searchspring’s platform optimizes product visibility and conversions across more than 1,500 digital channels. With offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Sydney, and London, Searchspring delivers fast, scalable solutions for modern retailers.To explore how Generative Discovery can transform your eCommerce experience, download the playbook, “ Browse to Buy : The Generative Discovery Advantage in eCommerce,” or request a personalized demo at Searchspring.com.

