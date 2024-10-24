Smart ERP Solutions to Present, Demo, and Exhibit at the 2024 PeopleSoft Reconnect Virtual Conference

Smart ERP Solutions Oracle Partner Reconnect DIVE DEEP - VIRTUAL 2024

Develop your PeopleSoft abilities, know-how, and proficiency with Smart ERP Solutions at the PeopleSoft Reconnect Dive Deep - Virtual Conference

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), announced that it will be presenting and showcasing their services and solutions, along with multiple demo sessions at the PeopleSoft Reconnect Dive Deep – Virtual Conference (October 28 -31). SmartERP will explain how organizations can utilize their suite of services and solutions to achieve best-in-class business processes. SmartERP invites organizations to join them at their virtual booth. Attendees can find SmartERP via the exhibitors' tab at the top of the event page. Registrants who visit the SmartERP booth will be automatically entered to into a drawing. Interested parties can register for the conference here During the conference, SmartERP will present multiple sessions on various PeopleSoft topics, including:Best Practices for Continuous Modernization of your PeopleSoft Applications. Learn how to take advantage of the latest best practice strategies, technologies, and capabilities to continually provide the best value and roadmap for your business users.Tuesday, October 29, 12:00PMWhat Do You Mean You Misplaced My Request? Eliminate Paper Forms and Manual Approvals with the PeopleSoft Forms and Approval BuilderTuesday, October 29, 1:45PM - 2:15PMAllow Your Users to View External File Attachments into PeopleSoft with Secure RESTful API ConnectivityWednesday, October 30, 12:00PM - 12:30PMHelp Me, My Run Controls Have Run Amok! Learn How to Delete Unwanted Run Controls and Perform Run Control Mass Updates using the PeopleSoft Run Control FrameworkWednesday, October 30, 12:30PM - 1:00PMAutomating New Hires Preboarding Way Before Start Date (Day 1) – Do It Your Way!Wednesday, October 30, 2:30PM - 3:00PMAutomate Your PeopleSoft New Hires' E-Verify Process by a Push of a Button, or Better Yet - No Button At All!Wednesday, October 30, 3:00PM - 3:30PMUnlocking Data Insights with PeopleSoft Dashboards: Best Practices and Advanced FeaturesThursday, October 31, 11:15AM - 11:45AM“SmartERP is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions as well as consulting services, and application support enabling organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions, and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our PeopleSoft services and solutions go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost, and we're excited to be showcasing at the PeopleSoft Reconnect Dive Deep – Virtual Conference.”As an Oracle Partner, developer, and implementer of services and solutions that enhance and support Oracle applications, SmartERP is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle/PeopleSoft technology, including automated Smart Form I-9/E-Verify, and employee pre-boarding/onboarding/off-boarding for PeopleSoft applications. With proven experience in PeopleSoft, SmartERP aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes by utilizing SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings. SmartERP also specializes in Cloud Services , partnering with PeopleSoft customers in their journey to the Cloud, and offering a transformative approach to modern business operations. By leveraging SmartERP's advanced services for the cloud, organizations can seamlessly integrate and manage critical processes such as Finance, HR, Supply Chain, Procurement, and more.About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions as well as a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data across an enterprise, enabling organizations to streamline their operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle, PeopleSoft , EBS, and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including the Public Sector, Financials, Healthcare, Recruiting, Technology, Distribution, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.