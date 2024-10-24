Submit Release
Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Growth in Loans and Deposits

Annualized 20% Increase in Tangible Book Value Per Share

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2024 of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 0.99% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.31%, compared to 1.00% and 10.75%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.04% and 11.90%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast, stated, "I would like to thank all of the Seacoast associates for their unwavering dedication during the challenging impact of back-to-back significant hurricanes. Your commitment to our customers and the well-being of our communities is commendable. I am very proud to serve alongside such an amazing and dedicated group of bankers. Furthermore, our hearts and sympathy go out to all those in our communities who lost loved ones and experienced catastrophic outcomes as a result of the storms."

Shaffer added, "Turning to third quarter results, this marks the turn in organic growth we had anticipated, with nearly 7% annualized loan growth and 7% annualized customer deposit growth, clearly showcasing the results of our previous investments in banking teams across the state. Additionally, this quarter demonstrated continued growth in net interest income, noninterest income and, when removing accretion on acquired loans, expansion in the net interest margin. Our competitive transformation is taking shape as we build Seacoast into Florida’s leading regional bank. We expect to continue to see positive results from recent talent acquisitions, which will drive further organic growth in the coming periods."

Shaffer concluded, "We remain committed to a disciplined approach to credit, and our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8%2 as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets has increased to a strong 9.64%. Our liquidity position is also robust, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing us with balance sheet flexibility as we continue to work towards stronger earnings in the coming periods."

Update on Hurricane Recovery

In late September and early October 2024, communities across our corporate footprint were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We maintained uninterrupted digital and telephone access for our customers and, having experienced minimal impacts to our branch properties, we fully reopened to serve our communities shortly after each storm passed. Recovery efforts in many areas continue and the full impacts on people and businesses in the most hard-hit regions are not fully known. We do not expect a significant impact from Hurricane Helene, but an additional provision for credit losses may be warranted in the fourth quarter of 2024 for Hurricane Milton, in a range between approximately $5 million and $10 million.

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $86.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2024 was $30.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $34.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net income1 was $91.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $101.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net revenues were $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net revenues were $382.5 million, a decrease of $56.7 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues1 were $130.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $7.2 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues1 were $382.9 million, a decrease of $55.2 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $2.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $126.3 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $133.4 million, a decrease of $35.5 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $106.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $12.6 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income was $316.2 million, a decrease of $61.3 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. In the loan portfolio, higher interest income from new loan production was partially offset by lower accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans. Included in loan interest income was accretion on acquired loans of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.0 million, compared to $45.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Recent purchases in the securities portfolio contributed to higher securities yields. Higher interest expense on deposits reflects the impact of higher rates, with cuts to the federal funds rate late in the quarter not yet fully impacting the third quarter 2024 results.
  • Net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.94%, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased six basis points to 3.75%, compared to 3.69% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased three basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter, to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2024. We expect the cost of deposits to decline in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest income totaled $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 33%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $66.4 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included:
    • Service charges on deposits totaled $5.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.8 million, or 16%, from the prior year quarter. Our investments in talent and significant market expansion across the state have resulted in continued growth in treasury management services to commercial customers.
    • Wealth management income totaled $3.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.7 million, or 22%, from the prior year quarter. The wealth management division continues to grow and add new relationships, with assets under management increasing 26% year over year to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024.
    • Insurance agency income totaled $1.4 million, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 18% from the prior year quarter, reflecting continued growth and expansion of services.
    • SBA gains totaled $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 44%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 36%, from the prior year quarter, due to lower saleable originations.
    • Other income totaled $7.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 26%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.2 million, or 74% from the prior year quarter. Increases in the third quarter of 2024 include gains on SBIC investments and higher swap-related fees.
  • The provision for credit losses was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Noninterest expense was $84.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $9.1 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $257.7 million, a decrease of $51.5 million, or 17%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included:
    • Salaries and wages totaled $40.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease $5.7 million, or 12%, from the prior year quarter. The third quarter of 2024 reflects continued additions to the banking team as the Company focuses on organic growth.
    • Outsourced data processing costs totaled $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 8%, from the prior year quarter, reflecting the benefit of lower negotiated rates with key service providers.
    • Marketing expenses totaled $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 16%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $0.9 million, or 45%, from the prior year quarter, primarily associated with the timing of various campaigns. We will continue to invest in marketing and branding supporting customer growth.
    • Legal and professional fees totaled $2.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 37%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $29 thousand, or 1%, from the prior year quarter. Professional services engaged in connection with contract negotiations contributed to the increase in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Seacoast recorded $8.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to tax expense of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a nominal tax benefit in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 62.60% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 60.19% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control, while making investments for growth.

Balance Sheet

  • At September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $15.2 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion. Book value per share was $25.68 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, and $24.06 as of September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased 20% annualized from the prior quarter to $16.20 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, and $14.26 as of September 30, 2023.
  • Debt securities totaled $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $180.8 million compared to June 30, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.2 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value.
    • During the third quarter of 2024, net unrealized losses associated with available for sale securities declined by $59.6 million due to changes in the interest rate environment. This contributed $0.53 to the increase in tangible book value per share during the quarter. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet.
    • The portfolio also includes $646.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $538.5 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
    • In October, we took advantage of favorable market conditions and repositioned a portion of the available for sale securities portfolio. We sold securities with an average book yield of 2.8%, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $8.0 million impacting fourth quarter results. The proceeds, approximately $113 million, were reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities with an average book yield of 5.4%, for an estimated earnback of less than three years.
  • Loans increased $166.8 million, or 6.6% annualized, totaling $10.2 billion as of September 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 22% to $657.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending and is benefiting from the investments made in recent years to attract talent from large regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in increased loan production.
  • Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $831.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $834.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $353.0 million at September 30, 2023.
    • Commercial pipelines were $744.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $743.8 million at June 30, 2024, and $259.4 million at September 30, 2023.
    • SBA pipelines were $28.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $29.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.4 million at September 30, 2023.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $11.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $12.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.8 million at September 30, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $21.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $20.9 million at September 30, 2023.
    • Consumer pipelines were $24.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.5 million at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits were $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $127.5 million, or 4.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024. Excluding brokered balances, total deposits increased $195.9 million, or 6.6% annualized, in the third quarter of 2024.
    • Commercial deposits increased $133.0 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter. Of note, commercial noninterest bearing deposits increased $67.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, the result of onboarding new clients.
    • Total noninterest bearing deposits increased $45.5 million, or 5.3% annualized, from the prior quarter.
    • At September 30, 2024, customer transaction account balances represented 49% of total deposits.
    • The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing approximately 3% of total deposits.
    • Average deposits per banking center were $159 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $157 million at June 30, 2024.
    • Uninsured deposits represented only 36% of overall deposit accounts as of September 30, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 31% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 145% of uninsured deposits, and 167% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
    • Consumer deposits represent 43% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $26 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 57% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $117 thousand.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $245.0 million at September 30, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.19%.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans were $80.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. New nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 have collateral values well in excess of balances outstanding, and therefore, no loss is expected. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.79% at September 30, 2024, 0.60% at June 30, 2024, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023.
  • Accruing past due loans were $50.7 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $35.5 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. A limited number of larger-balance residential mortgage loans, which returned to current status in October, comprise the majority of the increase from the prior quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.58% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at September 30, 2024, 1.41% at June 30, 2024, and 1.49% at September 30, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect specifically identified reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $360 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $789 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 36% and 241% of total bank-level risk-based capital2, respectively, compared to 36% and 235%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 34% and 227%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital2.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2024 of 14.8%2 compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024, and 14.0% at September 30, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.2%2, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1%2, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.2%2 at September 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $637.1 million.
  • The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 83.4% at September 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.64% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2024, and 8.68% at September 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 9.11% at September 30, 2024.
  • At September 30, 2024, in addition to $637.1 million in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.1 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $1.2 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of September 30, 2024, represented 167% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Estimated.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
  Quarterly Trends
                   
  3Q'24   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23
Selected balance sheet data:                  
Gross loans $ 10,205,281     $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186  
Total deposits   12,243,585       12,116,118       12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834  
Total assets   15,168,371       14,952,613       14,830,015       14,580,249       14,823,007  
                   
Performance measures:                  
Net income $ 30,651     $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414  
Net interest margin   3.17 %     3.18 %     3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 46,086     $ 44,555     $ 35,674     $ 42,006     $ 43,383  
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,069       84,816       85,270       85,336       85,666  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)   0.36       0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37  
Return on (annualized):                  
Average assets (ROA)   0.81 %     0.82 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %
Average tangible assets (ROTA)2   0.99       1.00       0.89       0.99       1.04  
Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2   10.31       10.75       9.55       11.22       11.90  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets2   9.64       9.30       9.25       9.31       8.68  
Tangible book value per share2 $ 16.20     $ 15.41     $ 15.26     $ 15.08     $ 14.26  
Efficiency ratio   59.84 %     60.21 %     66.78 %     60.32 %     62.60 %
                   
Adjusted operating measures1:                  
Adjusted net income4 $ 30,511     $ 30,277     $ 31,132     $ 31,363     $ 34,170  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4   46,390       44,490       42,513       45,016       47,349  
Adjusted diluted EPS4   0.36       0.36       0.37       0.37       0.40  
Adjusted ROTA2   0.98 %     1.00 %     1.04 %     1.04 %     1.12 %
Adjusted ROTCE2   10.27       10.76       11.15       11.80       12.79  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   59.84       60.21       61.13       60.32       60.19  
Net adjusted noninterest expense as a
percent of average tangible assets2 		  2.19 %     2.19 %     2.23 %     2.25 %     2.34 %
                   
Other data:                  
Market capitalization3 $ 2,277,003     $ 2,016,472     $ 2,156,529     $ 2,415,158     $ 1,869,891  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,493       1,449       1,445       1,541       1,570  
Number of ATMs   96       95       95       96       97  
Full-service banking offices   77       77       77       77       77  
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
4As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call October 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter of 2024 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Conference ID: 6787376). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.2 billion in assets and $12.2 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including those highlighted by high-profile bank failures, and including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto (including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments), the Company's ability to effectively manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans, and the availability of capital and funding; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes including proposed overdraft and late fee caps, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks (including the impacts of interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, and on our net interest income), sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company’s loans; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements and the risk that the regulatory environment may not be conducive to or may prohibit or delay the consummation of future mergers and/or business combinations, may increase the length of time and amount of resources required to consummate such transactions, and may reduce the anticipated benefit; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties which may be exacerbated by developments in generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions and/or increase costs, including, but not limited to, property and casualty and other insurance costs; Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated, the results of tax audit findings, challenges to our tax positions, or adverse changes or interpretations of tax laws; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for expected credit losses; risks related to, and the costs associated with, environmental, social and governance matters, including the scope and pace of related rulemaking activity and disclosure requirements; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the federal budget and economic policy; the risk that balance sheet, revenue growth, and loan growth expectations may differ from actual results; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS         (Unaudited)          
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
          Quarterly Trends           Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'24   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   3Q'24   3Q'23
Summary of Earnings                          
Net income $ 30,651     $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 86,901     $ 74,490  
Adjusted net income1,6   30,511       30,277       31,132       31,363       34,170       91,920       101,878  
Net interest income2   106,975       104,657       105,298       111,035       119,505       316,930       378,009  
Net interest margin2,3   3.17 %     3.18 %     3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %     3.19 %     3.91 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   46,086       44,555       35,674       42,006       43,383       126,315       131,807  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6   46,390       44,490       42,513       45,016       47,349       133,393       168,905  
                           
Performance Ratios                          
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3   0.81 %     0.82 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.78 %     0.68 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4   0.99       1.00       0.89       0.99       1.04       0.96       0.88  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4   0.98       1.00       1.04       1.04       1.12       1.01       1.15  
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6   1.46       1.45       1.22       1.39       1.43       1.38       1.49  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.47       1.45       1.42       1.48       1.55       1.44       1.85  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4   2.19       2.19       2.23       2.25       2.34       2.20       2.40  
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3   5.62       5.74       4.94       5.69       6.01       5.44       4.94  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4   10.31       10.75       9.55       11.22       11.90       10.21       10.09  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4   10.27       10.76       11.15       11.80       12.79       10.72       13.14  
Efficiency ratio5   59.84       60.21       66.78       60.32       62.60       62.24       65.19  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1   59.84       60.21       61.13       60.32       60.19       60.39       56.47  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)   18.05       17.55       16.17       15.14       13.22       17.27       14.16  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4   9.64       9.30       9.25       9.31       8.68       9.64       8.68  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio   83.79       83.11       84.50       83.38       82.63       83.80       82.86  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio   83.44       82.90       83.12       85.48       82.71       83.44       82.71  
                           
Per Share Data                          
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.36     $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 1.02     $ 0.89  
Net income basic-GAAP basis   0.36       0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37       1.03       0.89  
Adjusted earnings1,6   0.36       0.36       0.37       0.37       0.40       1.08       1.21  
                           
Book value per share common   25.68       24.98       24.93       24.84       24.06       25.68       24.06  
Tangible book value per share   16.20       15.41       15.26       15.08       14.26       16.20       14.26  
Cash dividends declared   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.54       0.53  
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 6As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   (Unaudited)          
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
  Quarterly Trends   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'24   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   3Q'24   3Q'23
                           
Interest on securities:                          
Taxable $ 25,963   $ 24,155     $ 22,393     $ 21,383     $ 21,401     $ 72,511   $ 61,543  
Nontaxable   34     33       34       55       97       101     299  
Interest and fees on loans   150,980     147,292       147,095       147,801       149,871       445,367     433,304  
Interest on interest bearing deposits and other investments   7,138     8,328       6,184       7,616       8,477       21,650     16,974  
Total Interest Income   184,115     179,808       175,706       176,855       179,846       539,629     512,120  
                           
Interest on deposits   51,963     51,319       47,534       44,923       38,396       150,816     81,612  
Interest on time certificates   19,002     17,928       17,121       15,764       16,461       54,051     36,490  
Interest on borrowed money   6,485     6,137       5,973       5,349       5,683       18,595     16,597  
Total Interest Expense   77,450     75,384       70,628       66,036       60,540       223,462     134,699  
                           
Net Interest Income   106,665     104,424       105,078       110,819       119,306       316,167     377,421  
Provision for credit losses   6,273     4,918       1,368       3,990       2,694       12,559     33,528  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   100,392     99,506       103,710       106,829       116,612       303,608     343,893  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,412     5,342       4,960       4,828       4,648       15,714     13,450  
Interchange income   1,911     1,940       1,888       2,433       1,684       5,739     11,444  
Wealth management income   3,843     3,766       3,540       3,261       3,138       11,149     9,519  
Mortgage banking fees   485     582       381       378       410       1,448     1,412  
Insurance agency income   1,399     1,355       1,291       1,066       1,183       4,045     3,444  
SBA gains   391     694       739       921       613       1,824     1,184  
BOLI income   2,578     2,596       2,264       2,220       2,197       7,438     6,181  
Other   7,473     5,953       5,205       4,668       4,307       18,631     15,636  
    23,492     22,228       20,268       19,775       18,180       65,988     62,270  
Securities gains (losses), net   187     (44 )     229       (2,437 )     (387 )     372     (456 )
Total Noninterest Income   23,679     22,184       20,497       17,338       17,793       66,360     61,814  
                           
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and wages   40,697     38,937       40,304       38,435       46,431       119,938     139,202  
Employee benefits   6,955     6,861       7,889       6,678       7,206       21,705     23,240  
Outsourced data processing costs   8,003     8,210       12,118       8,609       8,714       28,331     43,489  
Occupancy   7,096     7,180       8,037       7,512       7,758       22,313     24,360  
Furniture and equipment   2,060     1,956       2,011       2,028       2,052       6,027     6,664  
Marketing   2,729     3,266       2,655       2,995       1,876       8,650     6,161  
Legal and professional fees   2,708     1,982       2,151       3,294       2,679       6,841     14,220  
FDIC assessments   1,882     2,131       2,158       2,813       2,258       6,171     5,817  
Amortization of intangibles   6,002     6,003       6,292       6,888       7,457       18,297     21,838  
Other real estate owned expense and net loss (gain) on sale   491     (109 )     (26 )     573       274       356     412  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   250     251       250                   751     1,239  
Other   5,945     5,869       6,532       6,542       7,210       18,346     22,613  
Total Noninterest Expense   84,818     82,537       90,371       86,367       93,915       257,726     309,255  
                           
Income Before Income Taxes   39,253     39,153       33,836       37,800       40,490       112,242     96,452  
Provision for income taxes   8,602     8,909       7,830       8,257       9,076       25,341     21,962  
Net Income $ 30,651   $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 86,901   $ 74,490  
                           
Share Data                          
Net income per share of common stock                          
Diluted $ 0.36   $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 1.02   $ 0.89  
Basic   0.36     0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37       1.03     0.89  
Cash dividends declared   0.18     0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.54     0.53  
                           
Average common shares outstanding                          
Diluted   85,069     84,816       85,270       85,336       85,666       84,915     83,993  
Basic   84,434     84,341       84,908       84,817       85,142       84,319     83,457  
                           



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS       (Unaudited)        
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 182,743     $ 168,738     $ 137,850     $ 167,511     $ 182,036  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   454,315       580,787       544,874       279,671       513,946  
Total cash and cash equivalents   637,058       749,525       682,724       447,182       695,982  
                   
Time deposits with other banks   5,207       7,856       7,856       5,857       4,357  
                   
Debt Securities:                  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   2,160,055       1,967,204       1,949,463       1,836,020       1,841,845  
Securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)   646,050       658,055       669,896       680,313       691,404  
Total debt securities   2,806,105       2,625,259       2,619,359       2,516,333       2,533,249  
                   
Loans held for sale   11,039       5,975       9,475       4,391       2,979  
                   
Loans   10,205,281       10,038,508       9,978,052       10,062,940       10,011,186  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (140,469 )     (141,641 )     (146,669 )     (148,931 )     (149,661 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   10,064,812       9,896,867       9,831,383       9,914,009       9,861,525  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   108,776       109,945       110,787       113,304       115,749  
Other real estate owned   6,421       6,877       7,315       7,560       7,216  
Goodwill   732,417       732,417       732,417       732,417       731,970  
Other intangible assets, net   77,431       83,445       89,377       95,645       102,397  
Bank owned life insurance   306,379       303,816       301,229       298,974       296,763  
Net deferred tax assets   94,820       108,852       111,539       113,232       131,602  
Other assets   317,906       321,779       326,554       331,345       339,218  
Total Assets $ 15,168,371     $ 14,952,613     $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest demand $ 3,443,455     $ 3,397,918     $ 3,555,401     $ 3,544,981     $ 3,868,132  
Interest-bearing demand   2,487,448       2,821,092       2,711,041       2,790,210       2,800,152  
Savings   524,474       566,052       608,088       651,454       721,558  
Money market   4,034,371       3,707,761       3,531,029       3,314,288       3,143,897  
Time deposits   1,753,837       1,623,295       1,610,281       1,476,002       1,574,095  
Total Deposits   12,243,585       12,116,118       12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   210,176       262,103       326,732       374,573       276,450  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   245,000       180,000       110,000       50,000       110,000  
Long-term debt, net   106,800       106,634       106,468       106,302       106,136  
Other liabilities   168,960       157,377       153,225       164,353       174,193  
Total Liabilities   12,974,521       12,822,232       12,712,265       12,472,163       12,774,613  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   8,614       8,530       8,494       8,486       8,515  
Additional paid in capital   1,821,050       1,815,800       1,811,941       1,808,883       1,813,068  
Retained earnings   508,036       492,805       478,017       467,305       453,117  
Less: Treasury stock   (18,680 )     (18,744 )     (16,746 )     (16,710 )     (14,035 )
    2,319,020       2,298,391       2,281,706       2,267,964       2,260,665  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (125,170 )     (168,010 )     (163,956 )     (159,878 )     (212,271 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   2,193,850       2,130,381       2,117,750       2,108,086       2,048,394  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 15,168,371     $ 14,952,613     $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007  
                   
Common shares outstanding   85,441       85,299       84,935       84,861       85,150  



CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA       (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
                     
(Amounts in thousands)   3Q'24   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23
Credit Analysis                    
Net charge-offs   $ 7,445     $ 9,946     $ 3,630     $ 4,720     $ 12,748  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.29 %     0.40 %     0.15 %     0.19 %     0.50 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses   $ 140,469     $ 141,641     $ 146,669     $ 148,931     $ 149,661  
                     
Non-acquired loans at end of period   $ 7,178,186     $ 6,834,059     $ 6,613,763     $ 6,571,454     $ 6,343,121  
Acquired loans at end of period     3,027,095       3,204,449       3,364,289       3,491,486       3,668,065  
Total Loans   $ 10,205,281     $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186  
                     
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period     1.38 %     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.48 %     1.49 %
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period     4.48       4.51       4.63       4.75       4.86  
                     
End of Period                    
Nonperforming loans   $ 80,857     $ 59,927     $ 77,205     $ 65,104     $ 41,508  
Other real estate owned     933       1,173       309       221       221  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned     5,488       5,704       7,006       7,339       6,995  
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 87,278     $ 66,804     $ 84,520     $ 72,664     $ 48,724  
                     
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period     0.79 %     0.60 %     0.77 %     0.65 %     0.41 %
                     
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period     0.58       0.45       0.57       0.50       0.33  
                     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Loans    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Construction and land development   $ 595,753     $ 593,534     $ 623,246     $ 767,622     $ 793,736  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     1,676,814       1,656,391       1,656,131       1,670,281       1,675,881  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     3,573,076       3,423,266       3,368,339       3,319,890       3,285,974  
Residential real estate     2,564,903       2,555,320       2,521,399       2,445,692       2,418,903  
Commercial and financial     1,575,228       1,582,290       1,566,198       1,607,888       1,588,152  
Consumer     219,507       227,707       242,739       251,567       248,540  
Total Loans   $ 10,205,281     $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186  
 



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1       (Unaudited)                    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                                
                                   
                                   
  3Q'24   2Q'24   3Q'23
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 2,756,502     $ 25,963   3.75 %   $ 2,629,716     $ 24,155   3.69 %   $ 2,575,002     $ 21,401   3.32 %
Nontaxable   5,701       42   2.93       5,423       40   2.97       15,280       119   3.11  
Total Securities   2,762,203       26,005   3.75       2,635,139       24,195   3.69       2,590,282       21,520   3.32  
                                   
Federal funds sold   433,423       5,906   5.42       510,401       6,967   5.49       547,576       7,415   5.37  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   102,700       1,232   4.77       98,942       1,361   5.53       90,039       1,062   4.68  
                                   
Total Loans, net2   10,128,822       151,282   5.94       10,005,122       147,518   5.93       10,043,611       150,048   5.93  
                                   
Total Earning Assets   13,427,148       184,425   5.46       13,249,604       180,041   5.47       13,271,508       180,045   5.38  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses   (141,974 )             (146,380 )             (158,440 )        
Cash and due from banks   167,103               168,439               168,931          
Bank premises and equipment, net   109,699               110,709               116,704          
Intangible assets   812,761               818,914               839,787          
Bank owned life insurance   304,703               302,165               295,272          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   317,406               336,256               372,241          
                                   
Total Assets $ 14,996,846             $ 14,839,707             $ 14,906,003          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,489,674     $ 12,905   2.06 %   $ 2,670,569     $ 14,946   2.25 %   $ 2,804,243     $ 15,013   2.12 %
Savings   546,473       601   0.44       584,490       560   0.39       770,503       465   0.24  
Money market   3,942,357       38,457   3.88       3,665,858       35,813   3.93       2,972,495       22,918   3.06  
Time deposits   1,716,720       19,002   4.40       1,631,290       17,928   4.42       1,619,572       16,461   4.03  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   241,083       2,044   3.37       293,603       2,683   3.68       327,711       2,876   3.48  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   237,935       2,549   4.26       149,234       1,592   4.29       111,087       888   3.17  
Long-term debt, net   106,706       1,892   7.05       106,532       1,862   7.03       106,036       1,919   7.18  
                                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   9,280,948       77,450   3.32       9,101,576       75,384   3.33       8,711,647       60,540   2.76  
                                   
Noninterest demand   3,393,110               3,485,603               3,987,761          
Other liabilities   154,344               134,900               133,846          
Total Liabilities   12,828,402               12,722,079               12,833,254          
                                   
Shareholders' equity   2,168,444               2,117,628               2,072,747          
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,996,846             $ 14,839,707             $ 14,906,003          
                                   
Cost of deposits         2.34 %           2.31 %           1.79 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         2.29 %           2.29 %           1.81 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 106,975   3.17 %       $ 104,657   3.18 %       $ 119,505   3.57 %
                                   
                                   
On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.              
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.              



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1       (Unaudited)        
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
                       
                       
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Earning assets:                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 2,655,422     $ 72,511   3.65 %   $ 2,649,127     $ 61,543   3.10 %
Nontaxable   5,677       123   2.89       15,721       370   3.14  
Total Securities   2,661,099       72,634   3.65       2,664,848       61,913   3.10  
                       
Federal funds sold   438,089       17,929   5.47       336,022       12,444   4.95  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   102,415       3,721   4.85       90,511       4,530   6.69  
                       
Total Loans, net2   10,056,466       446,108   5.93       9,840,484       433,821   5.89  
                       
Total Earning Assets   13,258,069       540,392   5.44       12,931,865       512,708   5.30  
                       
Allowance for credit losses   (145,579 )             (151,613 )        
Cash and due from banks   167,424               185,426          
Bank premises and equipment, net   110,929               116,840          
Intangible assets   819,046               811,483          
Bank owned life insurance   302,220               287,756          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   330,898               402,175          
                       
Total Assets $ 14,843,007             $ 14,583,932          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,626,026     $ 43,117   2.19 %   $ 2,642,180     $ 25,780   1.30 %
Savings   586,285       1,701   0.39       909,184       1,292   0.19  
Money market   3,673,493       105,998   3.85       2,831,747       54,540   2.58  
Time deposits   1,646,285       54,051   4.39       1,288,736       36,490   3.79  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   289,181       7,806   3.61       249,242       5,333   2.86  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   163,468       5,101   4.17       214,415       5,936   3.70  
Long-term debt, net   106,538       5,688   7.13       103,469       5,328   6.88  
                       
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   9,091,276       223,462   3.28       8,238,973       134,699   2.19  
                       
Noninterest demand   3,468,790               4,204,389          
Other liabilities   148,000               126,487          
Total Liabilities   12,708,066               12,569,849          
                       
Shareholders' equity   2,134,941               2,014,083          
                       
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,843,007             $ 14,583,932          
                       
Cost of deposits         2.28 %           1.33 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         2.25 %           1.39 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 316,930   3.19 %       $ 378,009   3.91 %
                       
                       
On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.        
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.        



CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA         (Unaudited)        
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
(Amounts in thousands) September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Customer Relationship Funding                  
Noninterest demand                  
Commercial $ 2,731,564   $ 2,664,353   $ 2,808,151   $ 2,752,644   $ 3,089,488
Retail   509,527     532,623     553,697     561,569     570,727
Public funds   139,072     142,846     145,747     173,893     134,649
Other   63,292     58,096     47,806     56,875     73,268
Total Noninterest Demand   3,443,455     3,397,918     3,555,401     3,544,981     3,868,132
                   
Interest-bearing demand                  
Commercial   1,426,920     1,533,725     1,561,905     1,576,491     1,618,755
Retail   874,043     892,032     930,178     956,900     994,224
Brokered       198,337            
Public funds   186,485     196,998     218,958     256,819     187,173
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   2,487,448     2,821,092     2,711,041     2,790,210     2,800,152
                   
Total transaction accounts                  
Commercial   4,158,484     4,198,078     4,370,056     4,329,135     4,708,243
Retail   1,383,570     1,424,655     1,483,875     1,518,469     1,564,951
Brokered       198,337            
Public funds   325,557     339,844     364,705     430,712     321,822
Other   63,292     58,096     47,806     56,875     73,268
Total Transaction Accounts   5,930,903     6,219,010     6,266,442     6,335,191     6,668,284
                   
Savings                  
Commercial   44,151     53,523     52,665     58,562     79,731
Retail   480,323     512,529     555,423     592,892     641,827
Total Savings   524,474     566,052     608,088     651,454     721,558
                   
Money market                  
Commercial   1,953,851     1,771,927     1,709,636     1,655,820     1,625,455
Retail   1,887,975     1,733,505     1,621,618     1,469,142     1,362,390
Public funds   192,545     202,329     199,775     189,326     156,052
Total Money Market   4,034,371     3,707,761     3,531,029     3,314,288     3,143,897
                   
Brokered time certificates   256,536     126,668     142,717     122,347     307,963
Time deposits   1,497,301     1,496,627     1,467,564     1,353,655     1,266,132
    1,753,837     1,623,295     1,610,281     1,476,002     1,574,095
Total Deposits $ 12,243,585   $ 12,116,118   $ 12,015,840   $ 11,776,935   $ 12,107,834
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   210,176     262,103     326,732     374,573     276,450
                   
Total customer funding 1 $ 12,197,225   $ 12,053,216   $ 12,199,855   $ 12,029,161   $ 12,076,321
                   
1Total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, excluding brokered deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase consists of customer sweep accounts.


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION         (Unaudited)              
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                        
          Quarterly Trends           Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'24   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   3Q'24 3Q'23
Net Income $ 30,651     $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 86,901   $ 74,490  
                         
Total noninterest income   23,679       22,184       20,497       17,338       17,793       66,360     61,814  
Securities (gains) losses, net   (187 )     44       (229 )     2,437       387       (372 )   456  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)                                     (2,117 )
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (187 )     44       (229 )     2,437       387       (372 )   (1,661 )
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income   23,492       22,228       20,268       19,775       18,180       65,988     60,153  
                         
Total noninterest expense   84,818       82,537       90,371       86,367       93,915       257,726     309,255  
Merger-related charges                                     (33,180 )
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives               (7,094 )           (3,305 )     (7,094 )   (5,167 )
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense               (7,094 )           (3,305 )     (7,094 )   (38,347 )
Adjusted Noninterest Expense2   84,818       82,537       83,277       86,367       90,610       250,632     270,908  
                         
Income Taxes   8,602       8,909       7,830       8,257       9,076       25,341     21,962  
Tax effect of adjustments   (47 )     11       1,739       617       936       1,703     9,298  
Adjusted Income Taxes   8,555       8,920       9,569       8,874       10,012       27,044     31,260  
Adjusted Net Income2 $ 30,511     $ 30,277     $ 31,132     $ 31,363     $ 34,170     $ 91,920   $ 101,878  
                         
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.36     $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 1.02   $ 0.89  
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   0.36       0.36       0.37       0.37       0.40       1.08     1.21  
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,069       84,816       85,270       85,336       85,666       84,915     83,993  
                         
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 84,818     $ 82,537     $ 83,277     $ 86,367     $ 90,610     $ 250,632   $ 270,908  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (250 )     (251 )     (250 )                 (751 )   (1,239 )
Other real estate owned expense and net gain (loss) on sale   (491 )     109       26       (573 )     (274 )     (356 )   (412 )
Amortization of intangibles   (6,002 )     (6,003 )     (6,292 )     (6,888 )     (7,457 )     (18,297 )   (21,838 )
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 78,075     $ 76,392     $ 76,761     $ 78,906     $ 82,879     $ 231,228   $ 247,419  
Average tangible assets   14,184,085       14,020,793       13,865,245       13,906,005       14,066,216       14,023,961     13,772,449  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Tangible Assets   2.19 %     2.19 %     2.23 %     2.25 %     2.34 %     2.20 %   2.40 %
                         
Net Revenue $ 130,344     $ 126,608     $ 125,575     $ 128,157     $ 137,099     $ 382,527   $ 439,235  
Total Adjustments to Net Revenue   (187 )     44       (229 )     2,437       387       (372 )   (1,661 )
Impact of FTE adjustment   310       233       220       216       199       763     588  
Adjusted Net Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 130,467     $ 126,885     $ 125,566     $ 130,810     $ 137,685     $ 382,918   $ 438,162  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   59.84 %     60.21 %     61.13 %     60.32 %     60.19 %     60.39 %   56.47 %
                         
Net Interest Income $ 106,665     $ 104,424     $ 105,078     $ 110,819     $ 119,306     $ 316,167   $ 377,421  
Impact of FTE adjustment   310       233       220       216       199       763     588  
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 106,975     $ 104,657     $ 105,298     $ 111,035     $ 119,505     $ 316,930   $ 378,009  
Total noninterest income   23,679       22,184       20,497       17,338       17,793       66,360     61,814  
Total noninterest expense less provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   84,568       82,286       90,121       86,367       93,915       256,975     308,016  
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 46,086     $ 44,555     $ 35,674     $ 42,006     $ 43,383     $ 126,315   $ 131,807  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (187 )     44       (229 )     2,437       387       (372 )   (1,661 )
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense including other real estate owned expense and net (gain) loss on sale   491       (109 )     7,068       573       3,579       7,450     38,759  
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings2 $ 46,390     $ 44,490     $ 42,513     $ 45,016     $ 47,349     $ 133,393   $ 168,905  
                         
Average Assets $ 14,996,846     $ 14,839,707     $ 14,690,776     $ 14,738,034     $ 14,906,003     $ 14,843,007   $ 14,583,932  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (812,761 )     (818,914 )     (825,531 )     (832,029 )     (839,787 )     (819,046 )   (811,483 )
Average Tangible Assets $ 14,184,085     $ 14,020,793     $ 13,865,245     $ 13,906,005     $ 14,066,216     $ 14,023,961   $ 13,772,449  
Return on Average Assets (ROA)   0.81 %     0.82 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.78 %   0.68 %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.19       0.20       0.18     0.20  
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)   0.99       1.00       0.89       0.99       1.04       0.96     0.88  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   (0.01 )           0.15       0.05       0.08       0.05     0.27  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets   0.98       1.00       1.04       1.04       1.12       1.01     1.15  
                         
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets   1.46       1.45       1.22       1.39       1.43       1.38     1.49  
Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings   0.01             0.20       0.09       0.12       0.06     0.36  
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets2   1.47 %     1.45 %     1.42 %     1.48 %     1.55 %     1.44 %   1.85 %
                         
Average Shareholders' Equity $ 2,168,444     $ 2,117,628     $ 2,118,381     $ 2,058,912     $ 2,072,747     $ 2,134,941   $ 2,014,083  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (812,761 )     (818,914 )     (825,531 )     (832,029 )     (839,787 )     (819,046 )   (811,483 )
Average Tangible Equity $ 1,355,683     $ 1,298,714     $ 1,292,850     $ 1,226,883     $ 1,232,960     $ 1,315,895   $ 1,202,600  
                         
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity   5.62 %     5.74 %     4.94 %     5.69 %     6.01 %     5.44 %   4.94 %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   4.69       5.01       4.61       5.53       5.89       4.77     5.15  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)   10.31       10.75       9.55       11.22       11.90       10.21     10.09  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   (0.04 )     0.01       1.60       0.58       0.89       0.51     3.05  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   10.27 %     10.76 %     11.15 %     11.80 %     12.79 %     10.72 %   13.14 %
                         
Loan interest income1 $ 151,282     $ 147,518     $ 147,308     $ 148,004     $ 150,048     $ 446,108   $ 433,821  
Accretion on acquired loans   (9,182 )     (10,178 )     (10,595 )     (11,324 )     (14,843 )     (29,955 )   (45,365 )
Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 142,100     $ 137,340     $ 136,713     $ 136,680     $ 135,205     $ 416,153   $ 388,456  
                         
Yield on loans1   5.94       5.93       5.90       5.85       5.93       5.93     5.89  
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.36 )     (0.41 )     (0.42 )     (0.45 )     (0.59 )     (0.40 )   (0.61 )
Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans   5.58 %     5.52 %     5.48 %     5.40 %     5.34 %     5.53 %   5.89 %
                         
Net Interest Income1 $ 106,975     $ 104,657     $ 105,298     $ 111,035     $ 119,505     $ 316,930   $ 378,009  
Accretion on acquired loans   (9,182 )     (10,178 )     (10,595 )     (11,324 )     (14,843 )     (29,955 )   (45,365 )
Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 97,793     $ 94,479     $ 94,703     $ 99,711     $ 104,662     $ 286,975   $ 332,644  
                         
Net Interest Margin   3.17       3.18       3.24       3.36       3.57       3.19     3.91  
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.27 )     (0.30 )     (0.33 )     (0.34 )     (0.44 )     (0.30 )   (0.47 )
Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans   2.90 %     2.87 %     2.91 %     3.02 %     3.13 %     2.89 %   3.44 %
                         
Security interest income1 $ 26,005     $ 24,195     $ 22,434     $ 21,451     $ 21,520     $ 72,634   $ 61,913  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   (8 )     (7 )     (7 )     (13 )     (22 )     (22 )   (71 )
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 25,997     $ 24,188