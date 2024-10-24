MarketWise to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

In addition to the required SEC filings, the Company will also be providing an earnings press release which will contain supplemental information. The Company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to MarketWise at ir@marketwise.com. Interested investors and other parties may access the financial disclosures in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.marketwise.com.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of Free and Paid Subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company and has a proven, agile, and scalable platform. Our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact

Erik Mickels – MarketWise Chief Financial Officer

(800) 290-4113

Email: ir@marketwise.com

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: media@marketwise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.