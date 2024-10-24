Submit Release
First Western Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to $1.1 million in Q2 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 in Q3 2024, compared to $0.11 in Q2 2024
  • Total deposits increased 3.7% from $2.41 billion in Q2 2024 to $2.50 billion in Q3 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 19% from $397 million in Q2 2024 to $474 million in Q3 2024
  • Loan-to-Deposit ratio decreased from 101.9% in Q2 2024 to 95.2% in Q3 2024

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We generated a higher level of profitability in the third quarter while continuing to prioritize prudent risk management and a conservative approach to new loan production. We continued to effectively control expense levels while also making investments in the business that will support our profitable growth in the future. We are executing well on our balance sheet management strategies, which resulted in further reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, primarily driven by a significant increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 19% from the end of the prior quarter. We also saw positive trends in asset quality, including a significant reduction in non-performing loans and classified loans, as well as increases in our book value per share and tangible book value per share, which further strengthened our balance sheet.”

“With our successful efforts to reposition our balance sheet including increasing our liquidity with a lower loan-to-deposit ratio, we are well positioned to generate a higher level of loan growth in 2025 as loan demand increases. We also expect to see expansion in our net interest margin and an increase in non-interest income from our mortgage business as interest rates decline, which should further improve our level of profitability. We are seeing positive trends in a number of key areas that we expect to continue, which we believe should result in steady improvement in our financial performance, operating leverage, and further value created for our shareholders,” said Mr. Wylie.

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2023  
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $ 15,568     $ 15,778     $   16,766  
Provision for credit losses   501       2,334       329  
Total non-interest income   6,972       6,972       6,099  
Total non-interest expense   19,368       19,001       18,314  
Income before income taxes   2,671       1,415       4,222  
Income tax expense   537       339       1,104  
Net income available to common shareholders   2,134       1,076       3,118  
Basic earnings per common share   0.22       0.11       0.33  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.22       0.11       0.32  
           
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.30 %     0.15 %     0.44 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   3.43       1.73       5.08  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   3.93       2.00       5.82  
Net interest margin   2.32       2.35       2.46  
Efficiency ratio(1)   84.89       82.13       78.89  

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2024

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross revenue(1) was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in Provision for credit losses. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total income before non-interest expense decreased 2.2% from $22.5 million. Gross revenue decreased 1.7% from $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in total income before non-interest expense was driven by an increase in Interest expense due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income and Net mortgage gains.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease quarter over quarter was driven by an increase in interest expense due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits and partially due to having one additional day in the quarter. Interest income was negatively impacted by $0.4 million in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 7.1% from $16.8 million. The decrease compared to the prior year third quarter was due to higher Interest expense driven primarily by higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 3 basis points to 2.32% from 2.35% reported in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an unfavorable mix shift in average deposit balances. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan.

The yield on interest-earning assets remained flat at 5.67% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 5.67% in the second quarter of 2024 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 4.19% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 4.19% in the second quarter of 2024.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 2.46%, primarily due to pricing pressure on interest-bearing deposits, offset partially by higher loan yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at $7.0 million compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Activity throughout the quarter included an increase in Risk management and insurance fees, offset by decreased Net gain on mortgage loans.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest income increased 14.8% from $6.1 million. Increases were driven primarily by increases in net gain on mortgage loans and risk management and insurance fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million compared to $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Salaries and employee benefits due to increased front office headcount and Marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other operational expenses due to a partial recovery on a fraud loss from the first quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest expense increased 6.0% from $18.3 million, driven primarily by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and technology enhancements.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 84.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 82.1% in the second quarter of 2024 and 78.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to Income tax expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was attributable to the increase in Income before income taxes.        

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.39 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.85% from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to net decreases in the cash, securities and other and commercial and industrial portfolios, offset partially by net growth in the 1 - 4 family residential portfolio. Another contributing factor to the decline was the foreclosure of a property in the quarter, which decreased non-performing loans by $30 million and increased Other real estate owned ("OREO") by $25.6 million. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total loans held for investment decreased from $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.50 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in Noninterest-bearing deposits. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total deposits increased from $2.42 billion as of September 30, 2023, driven primarily by an increase in time deposits due to new and expanded deposit relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $62.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $129.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The change when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by a decrease in FHLB borrowing due to the deposit growth and loan balance decline that occurred in the quarter. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, borrowings decreased $197.5 million from $259.9 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2023 is driven by an increase in deposits and decrease in loans.

Subordinated notes were $52.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Subordinated notes increased $0.2 million from $52.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) increased to $7.47 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $7.01 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $6.40 billion as of September 30, 2023. The increase when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to improving market conditions resulting in an increase in the value of AUM.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $52.1 million, or 1.79% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was primarily due to the addition of a non-performing loan and foreclosed property, partially offset by non-performing loan pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $56.1 million, or 1.87% of total assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to Other real estate owned ("OREO") and non-performing loans. OREO totaled $37.0 million as of September 30, 2024 an increase of $25.6 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held no OREO.

Non-performing loans totaled $15.0 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.9 million from $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $56.1 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a provision expense of $0.5 million, compared to a provision expense of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by decreased provision on individually analyzed loans in the third quarter.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

  September 30,
  2024  
Consolidated Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.06 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.06  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.19  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.04  
   
Bank Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.39  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.11  

Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024 to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024. Book value per common share decreased 0.04% from $25.76 as of September 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.9% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024, to $22.47 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share increased 0.2% from $22.42 as of September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 5,501 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.27 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of its common stock. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had up to 194,499 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI453d1a8caedc4cd7a7cc436a4d09c5c9.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2024 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” and “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our debt securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2024 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com


First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2024       2023  
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 35,353     $ 35,275     $ 34,141  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   141       168       300  
Debt securities   708       651       607  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,754       1,855       1,292  
Dividends, restricted stock   134       105       141  
Total interest and dividend income   38,090       38,054       36,481  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   21,150       20,848       17,467  
Other borrowed funds   1,372       1,428       2,248  
Total interest expense   22,522       22,276       19,715  
Net interest income   15,568       15,778       16,766  
Less: provision for credit losses   501       2,334       329  
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses   15,067       13,444       16,437  
           
Non-interest income:          
Trust and investment management fees   4,728       4,875       4,846  
Net gain on mortgage loans   1,451       1,820       654  
Bank fees   392       327       427  
Risk management and insurance fees   367       109       145  
Income on company-owned life insurance   108       106       96  
Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (233 )     (315 )     (252 )
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities   24       (2 )     (19 )
Other   135       52       202  
Total non-interest income   6,972       6,972       6,099  
Total income before non-interest expense   22,039       20,416       22,536  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   11,439       11,097       10,968  
Occupancy and equipment   2,126       2,080       1,807  
Professional services   1,893       1,826       1,867  
Technology and information systems   1,045       1,042       906  
Data processing   1,101       1,101       1,159  
Marketing   374       243       355  
Amortization of other intangible assets   57       56       62  
Other   1,333       1,556       1,190  
Total non-interest expense   19,368       19,001       18,314  
Income before income taxes   2,671       1,415       4,222  
Income tax expense   537       339       1,104  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,134     $ 1,076     $ 3,118  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.22     $ 0.11     $ 0.33  
Diluted   0.22       0.11       0.32  


First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2024       2023  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents:          
Cash and due from banks $ 18,979     $ 6,374     $ 6,439  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   257,243       239,425       265,045  
Total cash and cash equivalents   276,222       245,799       271,484  
           
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $70,826, $71,067 and $66,487, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71   76,745       78,927       75,539  
Correspondent bank stock, at cost   5,746       10,804       11,305  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   12,324       26,856       12,105  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   473              
Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively)   2,383,199       2,456,063       2,530,459  
Allowance for credit losses   (18,796 )     (27,319 )             (23,175 )
Loans, net   2,364,403       2,428,744       2,507,284  
Premises and equipment, net   24,350       24,657       25,410  
Accrued interest receivable   10,455       11,339       11,633  
Accounts receivable   4,864       5,118       5,292  
Other receivables   10,397       4,875       3,052  
Other real estate owned, net   37,036       11,421        
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   31,684       31,741       31,916  
Deferred tax assets, net   4,075       6,123       6,624  
Company-owned life insurance   16,849       16,741       16,429  
Other assets   36,325       34,410       24,680  
Total assets $ 2,911,948     $ 2,937,555     $ 3,002,753  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 473,576     $ 396,702     $ 476,308  
Interest-bearing   2,029,478       2,014,190       1,943,688  
Total deposits   2,503,054       2,410,892       2,419,996  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings   62,373       191,505       259,930  
Subordinated notes   52,508       52,451       52,279  
Accrued interest payable   3,339       2,243       3,203  
Other liabilities   41,843       33,589       21,089  
Total liabilities   2,663,117       2,690,680       2,756,497  
           
Shareholders’ Equity          
Total shareholders’ equity   248,831       246,875       246,256  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,911,948     $ 2,937,555     $ 3,002,753  



First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2024       2023  
Loan Portfolio          
Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 116,856     $ 143,720     $ 148,669  
Consumer and Other   14,978       15,645       23,975  
Construction and Development   301,542       309,146       349,436  
1-4 Family Residential   920,709       904,569       913,085  
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   608,494       609,790       527,377  
Owner Occupied CRE   176,165       189,353       208,341  
Commercial and Industrial   239,660       277,973       349,515  
Total   2,378,404       2,450,196       2,520,398  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   8,884       10,494       16,105  
Total loans held for investment   2,387,288       2,460,690       2,536,503  
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(2)   (4,089 )     (4,627 )     (6,044 )
Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,383,199     $ 2,456,063     $ 2,530,459  
Mortgage loans held for sale   12,324       26,856       12,105  
Loans held for sale   473              
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Money market deposit accounts $ 1,350,619     $ 1,342,753     $ 1,388,726  
Time deposits   533,452       519,597       373,459  
Interest checking accounts   130,255       135,759       164,000  
Savings accounts   15,152       16,081       17,503  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,029,478       2,014,190       1,943,688  
Noninterest-bearing accounts   473,576       396,702       476,308  
Total deposits $ 2,503,054     $ 2,410,892     $ 2,419,996  

____________________
(1) Includes PPP loans of $2.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $3.1 million as of June 30, 2024, and $4.9 million as of September 30, 2023.
(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2024       2023  
Average Balance Sheets          
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 129,629     $ 141,600     $   102,510  
Debt securities   79,007       75,461       78,057  
Correspondent bank stock   6,281       4,801       7,162  
Loans   2,429,927       2,443,937       2,485,704  
Mortgage loans held for sale   18,423       20,254       12,680  
Loans held at fair value   9,691       11,314       16,715  
Total interest-earning assets   2,672,958       2,697,367       2,702,828  
Allowance for credit losses   (27,236 )     (24,267 )     (22,122 )
Noninterest-earning assets   161,072       143,514       125,774  
Total assets $ 2,806,794     $ 2,816,614     $ 2,806,480  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,007,265     $ 2,001,691     $ 1,846,318  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   62,589       67,196       125,250  
Subordinated notes   52,470       52,414       52,242  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,122,324       2,121,301       2,023,810  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   395,755       412,741       512,956  
Other liabilities   40,089       34,051       24,228  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   435,844       446,792       537,184  
Total shareholders’ equity   248,626       248,521       245,486  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,806,794     $ 2,816,614     $ 2,806,480  
           
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   5.38 %     5.27 %     5.00 %
Debt securities   3.57       3.47       3.09  
Correspondent bank stock   8.49       8.80       7.81  
Loans   5.74       5.75       5.42  
Loan held at fair value   5.79       5.97       7.12  
Mortgage loans held for sale   5.87       6.83       6.70  
Total interest-earning assets   5.67       5.67       5.35  
Interest-bearing deposits   4.19       4.19       3.75  
Total deposits   3.50       3.47       2.94  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   4.03       4.14       4.58  
Subordinated notes   5.60       5.66       6.08  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4.22       4.22       3.86  
Net interest margin   2.32         2.35       2.46  
Net interest rate spread   1.45       1.45       1.49  


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2024       2024       2023  
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $ 15,031     $ 37,909     $ 56,146  
Non-performing assets   52,067       49,330       56,146  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   9,319       (9 )     190  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.63 %     1.54 %     2.21 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.79       1.68       1.87  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   125.05       72.06       41.28  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   0.79       1.11       0.92  
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1)   0.79       1.12       0.92  
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.38     *     0.01  
           
Assets Under Management $ 7,465,757     $ 7,011,796     $ 6,395,786  
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end $ 25.75     $ 25.55     $ 25.76  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   22.47       22.27       22.42  
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic   9,663,131       9,647,345       9,553,331  
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted   9,825,515       9,750,667       9,743,270  
Shares outstanding at period end   9,664,101       9,660,548       9,560,209  
           
Consolidated Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   10.06 %     9.92 %     9.32 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   10.06       9.92       9.32  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.19       13.44       12.45  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.04       7.91       7.96  
           
Bank Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.39 %     11.22 %     10.42 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   11.39       11.22       10.42  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.13       12.35       11.31  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.11       8.95       8.88  

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
* Value results in an immaterial amount.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures  
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2024       2024       2023  
Tangible Common          
Total shareholders' equity $ 248,831     $ 246,875     $ 246,256  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net   31,684       31,741       31,916  
Tangible common equity $ 217,147     $ 215,134     $ 214,340  
           
Common shares outstanding, end of period   9,664,101       9,660,548       9,560,209  
Tangible common book value per share $ 22.47     $ 22.27     $ 22.42  
Net income available to common shareholders   2,134       1,076       3,118  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)   3.93 %     2.00 %     5.82 %
           
Efficiency          
Non-interest expense $ 19,368     $ 19,001     $ 18,314  
Less: amortization   57       56       62  
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,311     $ 18,945     $ 18,252  
           
Total income before non-interest expense $ 22,039     $ 20,416     $ 22,536  
Less: unrealized (loss)/gain recognized on equity securities   24       (2 )     (19 )
Less: net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (233 )     (315 )     (252 )
Plus: provision for credit losses   501       2,334       329  
Gross revenue $ 22,749     $ 23,067     $ 23,136  
Efficiency ratio   84.89 %     82.13 %     78.89 %
           
Allowance for Credit Loss to Adjusted Loans          
Total loans held for investment $ 2,387,288     $ 2,460,690     $ 2,536,503  
Less: PPP loans   2,603       3,129       4,876  
Less: loans accounted for under fair value   8,884       10,494       16,105  
Adjusted loans $ 2,375,801     $ 2,447,067     $ 2,515,522  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 18,796     $ 27,319     $ 23,175  
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans   0.79 %     1.12 %     0.92 %

