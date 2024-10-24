First Western Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to $1.1 million in Q2 2024

Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 in Q3 2024, compared to $0.11 in Q2 2024

Total deposits increased 3.7% from $2.41 billion in Q2 2024 to $2.50 billion in Q3 2024 . Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 19% from $397 million in Q2 2024 to $474 million in Q3 2024

Loan-to-Deposit ratio decreased from 101.9% in Q2 2024 to 95.2% in Q3 2024

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We generated a higher level of profitability in the third quarter while continuing to prioritize prudent risk management and a conservative approach to new loan production. We continued to effectively control expense levels while also making investments in the business that will support our profitable growth in the future. We are executing well on our balance sheet management strategies, which resulted in further reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, primarily driven by a significant increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 19% from the end of the prior quarter. We also saw positive trends in asset quality, including a significant reduction in non-performing loans and classified loans, as well as increases in our book value per share and tangible book value per share, which further strengthened our balance sheet.”

“With our successful efforts to reposition our balance sheet including increasing our liquidity with a lower loan-to-deposit ratio, we are well positioned to generate a higher level of loan growth in 2025 as loan demand increases. We also expect to see expansion in our net interest margin and an increase in non-interest income from our mortgage business as interest rates decline, which should further improve our level of profitability. We are seeing positive trends in a number of key areas that we expect to continue, which we believe should result in steady improvement in our financial performance, operating leverage, and further value created for our shareholders,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 15,568 $ 15,778 $ 16,766 Provision for credit losses 501 2,334 329 Total non-interest income 6,972 6,972 6,099 Total non-interest expense 19,368 19,001 18,314 Income before income taxes 2,671 1,415 4,222 Income tax expense 537 339 1,104 Net income available to common shareholders 2,134 1,076 3,118 Basic earnings per common share 0.22 0.11 0.33 Diluted earnings per common share 0.22 0.11 0.32 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.44 % Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 3.43 1.73 5.08 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 3.93 2.00 5.82 Net interest margin 2.32 2.35 2.46 Efficiency ratio(1) 84.89 82.13 78.89

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2024

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross revenue(1) was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in Provision for credit losses. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total income before non-interest expense decreased 2.2% from $22.5 million. Gross revenue decreased 1.7% from $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in total income before non-interest expense was driven by an increase in Interest expense due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income and Net mortgage gains.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease quarter over quarter was driven by an increase in interest expense due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits and partially due to having one additional day in the quarter. Interest income was negatively impacted by $0.4 million in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 7.1% from $16.8 million. The decrease compared to the prior year third quarter was due to higher Interest expense driven primarily by higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 3 basis points to 2.32% from 2.35% reported in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an unfavorable mix shift in average deposit balances. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan.

The yield on interest-earning assets remained flat at 5.67% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 5.67% in the second quarter of 2024 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 4.19% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 4.19% in the second quarter of 2024.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 2.46%, primarily due to pricing pressure on interest-bearing deposits, offset partially by higher loan yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at $7.0 million compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Activity throughout the quarter included an increase in Risk management and insurance fees, offset by decreased Net gain on mortgage loans.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest income increased 14.8% from $6.1 million. Increases were driven primarily by increases in net gain on mortgage loans and risk management and insurance fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million compared to $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Salaries and employee benefits due to increased front office headcount and Marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other operational expenses due to a partial recovery on a fraud loss from the first quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest expense increased 6.0% from $18.3 million, driven primarily by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and technology enhancements.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 84.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 82.1% in the second quarter of 2024 and 78.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to Income tax expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was attributable to the increase in Income before income taxes.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.39 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.85% from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to net decreases in the cash, securities and other and commercial and industrial portfolios, offset partially by net growth in the 1 - 4 family residential portfolio. Another contributing factor to the decline was the foreclosure of a property in the quarter, which decreased non-performing loans by $30 million and increased Other real estate owned ("OREO") by $25.6 million. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total loans held for investment decreased from $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.50 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in Noninterest-bearing deposits. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total deposits increased from $2.42 billion as of September 30, 2023, driven primarily by an increase in time deposits due to new and expanded deposit relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $62.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $129.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The change when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by a decrease in FHLB borrowing due to the deposit growth and loan balance decline that occurred in the quarter. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, borrowings decreased $197.5 million from $259.9 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2023 is driven by an increase in deposits and decrease in loans.

Subordinated notes were $52.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Subordinated notes increased $0.2 million from $52.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) increased to $7.47 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $7.01 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $6.40 billion as of September 30, 2023. The increase when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to improving market conditions resulting in an increase in the value of AUM.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $52.1 million, or 1.79% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was primarily due to the addition of a non-performing loan and foreclosed property, partially offset by non-performing loan pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $56.1 million, or 1.87% of total assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to Other real estate owned ("OREO") and non-performing loans. OREO totaled $37.0 million as of September 30, 2024 an increase of $25.6 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held no OREO.

Non-performing loans totaled $15.0 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.9 million from $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $56.1 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a provision expense of $0.5 million, compared to a provision expense of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by decreased provision on individually analyzed loans in the third quarter.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2024 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.06 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.06 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.19 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.04 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.39 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.11

Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024 to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024. Book value per common share decreased 0.04% from $25.76 as of September 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.9% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024, to $22.47 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share increased 0.2% from $22.42 as of September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 5,501 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.27 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of its common stock. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had up to 194,499 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI453d1a8caedc4cd7a7cc436a4d09c5c9 .

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2024 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com .

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” and “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our debt securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2024 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com





First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 35,353 $ 35,275 $ 34,141 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 141 168 300 Debt securities 708 651 607 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,754 1,855 1,292 Dividends, restricted stock 134 105 141 Total interest and dividend income 38,090 38,054 36,481 Interest expense: Deposits 21,150 20,848 17,467 Other borrowed funds 1,372 1,428 2,248 Total interest expense 22,522 22,276 19,715 Net interest income 15,568 15,778 16,766 Less: provision for credit losses 501 2,334 329 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 15,067 13,444 16,437 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,728 4,875 4,846 Net gain on mortgage loans 1,451 1,820 654 Bank fees 392 327 427 Risk management and insurance fees 367 109 145 Income on company-owned life insurance 108 106 96 Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option (233 ) (315 ) (252 ) Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 24 (2 ) (19 ) Other 135 52 202 Total non-interest income 6,972 6,972 6,099 Total income before non-interest expense 22,039 20,416 22,536 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,439 11,097 10,968 Occupancy and equipment 2,126 2,080 1,807 Professional services 1,893 1,826 1,867 Technology and information systems 1,045 1,042 906 Data processing 1,101 1,101 1,159 Marketing 374 243 355 Amortization of other intangible assets 57 56 62 Other 1,333 1,556 1,190 Total non-interest expense 19,368 19,001 18,314 Income before income taxes 2,671 1,415 4,222 Income tax expense 537 339 1,104 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,134 $ 1,076 $ 3,118 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.22 0.11 0.32





First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 18,979 $ 6,374 $ 6,439 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 257,243 239,425 265,045 Total cash and cash equivalents 276,222 245,799 271,484 Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $70,826, $71,067 and $66,487, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71 76,745 78,927 75,539 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 5,746 10,804 11,305 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 12,324 26,856 12,105 Loans held for sale, at fair value 473 — — Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,383,199 2,456,063 2,530,459 Allowance for credit losses (18,796 ) (27,319 ) (23,175 ) Loans, net 2,364,403 2,428,744 2,507,284 Premises and equipment, net 24,350 24,657 25,410 Accrued interest receivable 10,455 11,339 11,633 Accounts receivable 4,864 5,118 5,292 Other receivables 10,397 4,875 3,052 Other real estate owned, net 37,036 11,421 — Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,684 31,741 31,916 Deferred tax assets, net 4,075 6,123 6,624 Company-owned life insurance 16,849 16,741 16,429 Other assets 36,325 34,410 24,680 Total assets $ 2,911,948 $ 2,937,555 $ 3,002,753 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 473,576 $ 396,702 $ 476,308 Interest-bearing 2,029,478 2,014,190 1,943,688 Total deposits 2,503,054 2,410,892 2,419,996 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 62,373 191,505 259,930 Subordinated notes 52,508 52,451 52,279 Accrued interest payable 3,339 2,243 3,203 Other liabilities 41,843 33,589 21,089 Total liabilities 2,663,117 2,690,680 2,756,497 Shareholders’ Equity Total shareholders’ equity 248,831 246,875 246,256 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,911,948 $ 2,937,555 $ 3,002,753







First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)



September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 116,856 $ 143,720 $ 148,669 Consumer and Other 14,978 15,645 23,975 Construction and Development 301,542 309,146 349,436 1-4 Family Residential 920,709 904,569 913,085 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 608,494 609,790 527,377 Owner Occupied CRE 176,165 189,353 208,341 Commercial and Industrial 239,660 277,973 349,515 Total 2,378,404 2,450,196 2,520,398 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 8,884 10,494 16,105 Total loans held for investment 2,387,288 2,460,690 2,536,503 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(2) (4,089 ) (4,627 ) (6,044 ) Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,383,199 $ 2,456,063 $ 2,530,459 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,324 26,856 12,105 Loans held for sale 473 — — Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,350,619 $ 1,342,753 $ 1,388,726 Time deposits 533,452 519,597 373,459 Interest checking accounts 130,255 135,759 164,000 Savings accounts 15,152 16,081 17,503 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,029,478 2,014,190 1,943,688 Noninterest-bearing accounts 473,576 396,702 476,308 Total deposits $ 2,503,054 $ 2,410,892 $ 2,419,996

____________________

(1) Includes PPP loans of $2.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $3.1 million as of June 30, 2024, and $4.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)



As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 129,629 $ 141,600 $ 102,510 Debt securities 79,007 75,461 78,057 Correspondent bank stock 6,281 4,801 7,162 Loans 2,429,927 2,443,937 2,485,704 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,423 20,254 12,680 Loans held at fair value 9,691 11,314 16,715 Total interest-earning assets 2,672,958 2,697,367 2,702,828 Allowance for credit losses (27,236 ) (24,267 ) (22,122 ) Noninterest-earning assets 161,072 143,514 125,774 Total assets $ 2,806,794 $ 2,816,614 $ 2,806,480 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,007,265 $ 2,001,691 $ 1,846,318 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 62,589 67,196 125,250 Subordinated notes 52,470 52,414 52,242 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,122,324 2,121,301 2,023,810 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 395,755 412,741 512,956 Other liabilities 40,089 34,051 24,228 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 435,844 446,792 537,184 Total shareholders’ equity 248,626 248,521 245,486 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,806,794 $ 2,816,614 $ 2,806,480 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 5.38 % 5.27 % 5.00 % Debt securities 3.57 3.47 3.09 Correspondent bank stock 8.49 8.80 7.81 Loans 5.74 5.75 5.42 Loan held at fair value 5.79 5.97 7.12 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.87 6.83 6.70 Total interest-earning assets 5.67 5.67 5.35 Interest-bearing deposits 4.19 4.19 3.75 Total deposits 3.50 3.47 2.94 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 4.03 4.14 4.58 Subordinated notes 5.60 5.66 6.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.22 4.22 3.86 Net interest margin 2.32 2.35 2.46 Net interest rate spread 1.45 1.45 1.49





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)



As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 15,031 $ 37,909 $ 56,146 Non-performing assets 52,067 49,330 56,146 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 9,319 (9 ) 190 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.63 % 1.54 % 2.21 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.79 1.68 1.87 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 125.05 72.06 41.28 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.79 1.11 0.92 Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1) 0.79 1.12 0.92 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.38 * 0.01 Assets Under Management $ 7,465,757 $ 7,011,796 $ 6,395,786 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 25.75 $ 25.55 $ 25.76 Tangible book value per common share(1) 22.47 22.27 22.42 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,663,131 9,647,345 9,553,331 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,825,515 9,750,667 9,743,270 Shares outstanding at period end 9,664,101 9,660,548 9,560,209 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.06 % 9.92 % 9.32 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.06 9.92 9.32 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.19 13.44 12.45 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.04 7.91 7.96 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39 % 11.22 % 10.42 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.39 11.22 10.42 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13 12.35 11.31 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.11 8.95 8.88

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

* Value results in an immaterial amount.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 248,831 $ 246,875 $ 246,256 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 31,684 31,741 31,916 Tangible common equity $ 217,147 $ 215,134 $ 214,340 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,664,101 9,660,548 9,560,209 Tangible common book value per share $ 22.47 $ 22.27 $ 22.42 Net income available to common shareholders 2,134 1,076 3,118 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 3.93 % 2.00 % 5.82 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 19,368 $ 19,001 $ 18,314 Less: amortization 57 56 62 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,311 $ 18,945 $ 18,252 Total income before non-interest expense $ 22,039 $ 20,416 $ 22,536 Less: unrealized (loss)/gain recognized on equity securities 24 (2 ) (19 ) Less: net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option (233 ) (315 ) (252 ) Plus: provision for credit losses 501 2,334 329 Gross revenue $ 22,749 $ 23,067 $ 23,136 Efficiency ratio 84.89 % 82.13 % 78.89 % Allowance for Credit Loss to Adjusted Loans Total loans held for investment $ 2,387,288 $ 2,460,690 $ 2,536,503 Less: PPP loans 2,603 3,129 4,876 Less: loans accounted for under fair value 8,884 10,494 16,105 Adjusted loans $ 2,375,801 $ 2,447,067 $ 2,515,522 Allowance for credit losses $ 18,796 $ 27,319 $ 23,175 Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans 0.79 % 1.12 % 0.92 %

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.