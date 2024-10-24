Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2024

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, including net income available to common shareholders of $16.5 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, increases of $0.6 million and $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $17.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share, increases of $1.0 million and $0.04, from the linked quarter.

"In the third quarter our team again demonstrated consistent improvement in fundamental performance,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “Measured and productive growth, strengthened capital ratios, improved margins and increased income from newer non-spread-based lines of business, in addition to expense discipline of which I am especially proud, which positions us solidly to continue meeting our stakeholders’ expectations in coming quarters."

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on November 30, 2024, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $56.1 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.51% and 2.54%, respectively, compared to $54.0 million, 3.45% and 2.47% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) were 3.46% and 2.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.34% and 2.37% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest Income Investments.   Business First continued to show signs of improvement in noninterest income revenue sources. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the newly formed customer swap business produced revenue of $0.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $57.3 million or 1.11%, 4.41% annualized, from the linked quarter.
  • Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, deposits increased $77.3 million or 1.39%, 5.53% annualized, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024.
  • b1BANK President Appointment. N. Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. was promoted to the position of b1BANK president, effective October 16, 2024. Prior to his promotion to president of b1BANK, Jerry Vascocu served as b1BANK's executive vice president and chief administrative officer since joining the bank in 2022. Jude Melville, who previously served as president, retains the titles of chairman and chief executive officer of the bank.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $57.3 million or 1.11%, 4.41% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributable to net growth in the commercial real estate portfolio of $58.3 million and $16.9 million in the C&D portfolio.

Production was led by the North Louisiana and New Orleans regions which accounted for approximately three-fourths of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 35% of the overall loan portfolio as of September 30, 2024, which was down from 36% from the linked quarter due to net paydowns in the quarter.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, but some migration occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 7 basis points to 0.50% at September 30, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 4 basis points to 0.40% at September 30, 2024. The increases were attributable to a $4.9 million increase in nonaccrual loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $41.0 million or 4.69%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $27.4 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $77.3 million or 1.39%, 5.53% annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. During the same quarter, interest-bearing accounts drove the increase with $196.5 million in growth, offset by $119.3 million reduction in non-interest bearing accounts compared to the linked quarter.

The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely attributable to a $160.8 million increase in money market accounts. The weighted average money market portfolio rate declined by 35 basis points from the linked quarter, from 4.22% to 3.87%.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $65.0 million, or 15.17%, from the linked quarter due primarily to an additional short-term, 14-day Federal Home Loan Bank advance with a rate of 4.88% which matured on October 1, 2024, and was subsequently refinanced.

Shareholders’ Equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $21.6 million, or 31.92%, during the third quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.59 at September 30, 2024, compared to $23.24 at June 30, 2024, a 5.81% increase from the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.22 at June 30, 2024, to $20.60 at September 30, 2024, a 7.18% increase from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $56.1 million, compared to $54.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.12% and 6.42%, respectively, increased 5 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.07% and 6.38% from the linked quarter. Both ratio increases were impacted by $1.0 million less in loan discount accretion. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.51% and 2.54% compared to 3.45% and 2.47% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, remained stable at 3.07% from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) totaled $55.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $52.3 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) were 3.46% and 2.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.34% and 2.37% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 13 basis points to 7.07% from 6.94%, and interest earnings asset yields increased 10 basis points to 6.38% from 6.28%, compared to the linked quarter. Yield improvements were partially driven by Business First's increased production in its factoring portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared to $1.3 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve growth was largely attributable to net charge-offs, loan growth, changes in qualitative factors, and slight deterioration in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, other income decreased $1.4 million or 11.51%, compared to the linked quarter. The net decrease was largely attributable to a $1.9 million gain on sale of a single, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan in the linked quarter, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in swap fee income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, other expenses decreased by $660,000 or 1.53%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributable to a $646,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits due to lower self-insurance claims.

Excluding non-GAAP other expenses, Business First's core expenses decreased by $1.1 million from the linked quarter due to the previously mentioned $646,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and $511,000 in core conversion expenses attributable to Business First's core conversion scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 10.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.95% and 10.94%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 11.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% and 11.22%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Returns on equity for the current quarter were offset by the large increase in AOCI compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the $13.2 million average AOCI increase during the quarter, the non-GAAP return on common equity for the quarter improved to 11.48%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 5274174, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a2ui6eo8. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
         
Loans (HFI) to Deposits     92.54 %   92.80 %   94.79 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio     10.15 %   9.91 %   9.31 %
         
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)        
         
Commercial   $ 1,496,480   $ 1,520,392   $ 1,332,384  
Real Estate:        
Commercial     2,256,370     2,198,119     2,128,855  
Construction     654,353     637,466     708,835  
Residential     743,878     743,876     686,921  
Total Real Estate     3,654,601     3,579,461     3,524,611  
Consumer and Other     69,037     62,999     63,278  
Total Loans (Held for Investment)   $ 5,220,118   $ 5,162,852   $ 4,920,273  
         
Allowance for Loan Losses        
         
Balance, Beginning of Period   $ 41,412   $ 41,165   $ 42,013  
Charge-Offs - Quarterly     (1,424 )   (1,426 )   (2,423 )
Recoveries - Quarterly     295     91     685  
Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly     1,871     1,582     854  
Balance, End of Period   $ 42,154   $ 41,412   $ 41,129  
         
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)     0.81 %   0.80 %   0.84 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)     0.86 %   0.86 %   0.90 %
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans     0.02 %   0.03 %   0.04 %
         
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount   $ 9,003   $ 9,690   $ 14,752  
         
Nonperforming Assets        
         
Nonperforming        
Nonaccrual Loans   $ 25,874   $ 21,008   $ 16,029  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More     185     1,355     247  
Total Nonperforming Loans     26,059     22,363     16,276  
Other Nonperforming Assets:        
Other Real Estate Owned     1,787     1,983     1,558  
Other Nonperforming Assets              
Total other Nonperforming Assets     1,787     1,983     1,558  
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 27,846   $ 24,346   $ 17,834  
         
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)     0.50 %   0.43 %   0.33 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.40 %   0.36 %   0.27 %
         
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
               
Per Share Data              
               
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 0.65   $ 0.63   $ 0.76     $ 1.77   $ 2.04  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     0.65     0.62     0.76       1.75     2.02  
Dividends per Common Share     0.14     0.14     0.12       0.42     0.36  
Book Value per Common Share     24.59     23.24     21.01       24.59     21.01  
               
Average Common Shares Outstanding     25,289,094     25,265,495     25,111,548       25,227,319     25,064,856  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding     25,440,247     25,395,614     25,288,660       25,421,746     25,281,908  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     25,519,501     25,502,175     25,344,168       25,519,501     25,344,168  
               
Annualized Performance Ratios              
               
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)     0.97 %   0.95 %   1.17 %     0.89 %   1.09 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)     10.76 %   10.94 %   14.16 %     10.08 %   13.00 %
Net Interest Margin (1)     3.51 %   3.45 %   3.61 %     3.43 %   3.66 %
Net Interest Spread (1)     2.54 %   2.47 %   2.68 %     2.46 %   2.79 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)     63.45 %   65.14 %   59.23 %     66.02 %   61.04 %
               
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets   $ 6,788,644   $ 6,711,173   $ 6,474,935     $ 6,722,716   $ 6,290,886  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity     610,018     583,184     535,211       590,354     526,398  
               
Other Expenses              
               
Salaries and Employee Benefits

   $ 24,877   $ 25,523   $ 22,487     $ 75,816   $ 68,002  
Occupancy and Bank Premises     2,630     2,634     2,428       7,778     7,131  
Depreciation and Amortization     1,844     1,742     1,690       5,262     5,120  
Data Processing     2,881     2,641     2,024       8,101     6,544  
FDIC Assessment Fees     887     874     779       2,589     2,804  
Legal and Other Professional Fees     873     1,042     766       2,781     2,340  
Advertising and Promotions     1,057     966     1,202       3,168     3,576  
Utilities and Communications     716     718     758       2,108     2,199  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax     900     900     965       2,700     2,895  
Directors' Fees     245     268     278       795     817  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs     11     71     14       119     183  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses     319     409     2       1,068     173  
Other     5,210     5,322     5,214       15,797     15,204  
Total Other Expenses   $ 42,450   $ 43,110   $ 38,607     $ 128,082   $ 116,988  
               
               
Other Income              
               
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   $ 2,723   $ 2,537   $ 2,540     $ 7,699   $ 7,234  
Loss on Sales of Securities     (13 )             (14 )   (62 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income     1,864     1,950     1,581       5,590     4,797  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income     679     627     604       1,885     1,675  
Gain on Sales of Loans     122     2,460     321       2,721     1,426  
Mortgage Origination Income     98     35     108       202     238  
Fees and Brokerage Commission     1,968     1,875     1,933       5,780     5,537  
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned     (16 )   2     85       49     308  
Losses on Disposal of Other Assets         (15 )   (23 )     (15 )   (14 )
Gain on Sale of Branch             932           932  
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt             517            
Swap Fee Income     937     285           1,451     1,458  
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments     335     392     (11 )     1,022     2,974  
Other     2,077     2,028     1,296       5,966     3,726  
Total Other Income   $ 10,774   $ 12,176   $ 9,883     $ 32,336   $ 30,229  
               
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
         
     
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
         
Assets        
         
Cash and Due From Banks   $ 213,199   $ 208,051   $ 191,461  
Federal Funds Sold     169,980     113,587     196,616  
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell     25,879          
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values     916,091     875,048     849,704  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale         680     652  
Loans and Lease Receivable     5,220,118     5,162,852     4,920,273  
Allowance for Loan Losses     (42,154 )   (41,412 )   (41,129 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable     5,177,964     5,121,440     4,879,144  
Premises and Equipment, Net     67,617     68,545     64,674  
Accrued Interest Receivable     32,547     30,617     28,060  
Other Equity Securities     39,555     38,805     32,591  
Other Real Estate Owned     1,787     1,983     1,558  
Cash Value of Life Insurance     101,362     100,684     95,906  
Deferred Taxes, Net     20,852     25,888     34,660  
Goodwill     91,527     91,527     88,391  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles     10,326     10,849     12,418  
Other Assets     19,963     16,185     12,946  
         
Total Assets   $ 6,888,649   $ 6,703,889   $ 6,488,781  
         
Liabilities        
         
Deposits        
Noninterest-Bearing   $ 1,190,942   $ 1,310,204   $ 1,412,406  
Interest-Bearing     4,450,004     4,253,466     3,778,317  
Total Deposits     5,640,946     5,563,670     5,190,723  
         
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     21,529     18,445     23,245  
Bank Term Funding Program             300,009  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings     367,202     305,208     214,184  
Subordinated Debt     99,818     99,875     100,048  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities     5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable     3,752     4,517     11,188  
Other Liabilities     50,878     42,644     4,018  
         
Total Liabilities     6,189,125     6,039,359     5,884,415  
         
Shareholders' Equity        
         
Preferred Stock     71,930     71,930     71,930  
Common Stock     25,520     25,502     25,344  
Additional Paid-In Capital     398,237     397,851     396,121  
Retained Earnings     249,981     237,031     205,207  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss     (46,144 )   (67,784 )   (94,236 )
         
Total Shareholders' Equity     699,524     664,530     604,366  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 6,888,649   $ 6,703,889   $ 6,488,781  
                     


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans   $ 93,307   $ 90,604   $ 84,575   $ 269,858   $ 237,566  
Interest and Dividends on Securities     6,417     5,933     5,053     17,949     14,932  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks     3,017     3,333     3,694     10,815     6,164  
Total Interest Income     102,741     99,870     93,322     298,622     258,662  
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits     41,303     40,900     30,110     120,232     72,718  
Interest on Borrowings     5,324     4,961     7,918     16,736     24,575  
Total Interest Expense     46,627     45,861     38,028     136,968     97,293  
             
Net Interest Income     56,114     54,009     55,294     161,654     161,369  
             
Provision for Credit Losses     1,665     1,310     604     4,161     4,364  
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     54,449     52,699     54,690     157,493     157,005  
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts     2,723     2,537     2,540     7,699     7,234  
Loss on Sales of Securities     (13 )           (14 )   (62 )
Gain on Sales of Loans     122     2,460     321     2,721     1,426  
Other Income     7,942     7,179     7,022     21,930     21,631  
Total Other Income     10,774     12,176     9,883     32,336     30,229  
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits     24,877     25,523     22,487     75,816     68,002  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense     5,828     5,717     5,445     16,902     15,558  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense     319     409     2     1,068     173  
Other Expenses     11,426     11,461     10,673     34,296     33,255  
Total Other Expenses     42,450     43,110     38,607     128,082     116,988  
             
Income Before Income Taxes     22,773     21,765     25,966     61,747     70,246  
             
Provision for Income Taxes     4,930     4,559     5,511     13,128     15,027  
             
Net Income     17,843     17,206     20,455     48,619     55,219  
             
Preferred Stock Dividends     1,351     1,350     1,351     4,051     4,051  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders   $ 16,492   $ 15,856   $ 19,104   $ 44,568   $ 51,168  
                                 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate
                       
Assets                      
Interest Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans $ 5,212,948   $ 93,307   7.12 %   $ 5,153,642   $ 90,604   7.07 %   $ 4,906,917   $ 84,575   6.84 %
Securities   924,012     6,417   2.76 %     891,384     5,933   2.68 %     885,792     5,053   2.26 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   227,035     3,017   5.29 %     246,590     3,333   5.44 %     278,420     3,694   5.26 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   6,363,995     102,741   6.42 %     6,291,616     99,870   6.38 %     6,071,129     93,322   6.10 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,554 )         (41,450 )         (42,120 )    
Noninterest- Earning Assets   466,203           461,007           445,926      
Total Assets $ 6,788,644   $ 102,741       $ 6,711,173   $ 99,870       $ 6,474,935   $ 93,322    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,308,780   $ 41,303   3.81 %   $ 4,268,207   $ 40,900   3.85 %   $ 3,703,682   $ 30,110   3.23 %
Subordinated Debt   99,854     1,353   5.39 %     99,913     1,354   5.45 %     100,400     1,363   5.39 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     114   9.07 %     5,000     113   9.09 %     5,000     111   8.81 %
Bank Term Funding Program         %           %     300,000     3,422   4.53 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   347,476     3,723   4.26 %     324,691     3,372   4.18 %     284,930     2,875   4.00 %
Other Borrowings   20,971     134   2.54 %     19,164     122   2.56 %     23,542     147   2.48 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 4,782,081   $ 46,627   3.88 %   $ 4,716,975   $ 45,861   3.91 %   $ 4,417,554   $ 38,028   3.42 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,269,282         $ 1,297,085         $ 1,399,293      
Other Liabilities   55,333           41,999           50,947      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,324,615           1,339,084           1,450,240      
Shareholders' Equity:                      
Common Shareholders' Equity   610,018           583,184           535,211      
Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   681,948           655,114           607,141      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,788,644         $ 6,711,173         $ 6,474,935      
                       
Net Interest Spread     2.54 %       2.47 %       2.68 %
Net Interest Income   $ 56,114         $ 54,009         $ 55,294    
Net Interest Margin     3.51 %       3.45 %       3.61 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     3.07 %       3.07 %       2.59 %
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
               
  Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate
Assets              
               
Interest Earning Assets:              
Total Loans $ 5,131,474   $ 269,858   7.02 %   $ 4,829,537   $ 237,566   6.58 %
Securities   901,525     17,949   2.66 %     909,901     14,932   2.19 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   267,815     10,815   5.39 %     150,995     6,164   5.46 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   6,300,814     298,622   6.33 %     5,890,433     258,662   5.87 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,178 )         (41,888 )    
Noninterest- Earning Assets   463,080           442,341      
Total Assets $ 6,722,716   $ 298,622       $ 6,290,886   $ 258,662    
               
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
               
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,216,866   $ 120,232   3.81 %   $ 3,482,797   $ 72,718   2.79 %
Subordinated Debt   99,913     4,063   5.43 %     106,555     4,003   5.02 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     340   9.08 %     5,000     317   8.48 %
Bank Term Funding Program   86,496     2,788   4.31 %     238,274     8,111   4.55 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   298,735     9,189   4.11 %     368,542     11,755   4.26 %
Other Borrowings   18,758     356   2.54 %     22,177     389   2.35 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 4,725,768   $ 136,968   3.87 %   $ 4,223,345   $ 97,293   3.08 %
               
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,283,035         $ 1,427,821      
Other Liabilities   51,629           41,392      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,334,664           1,469,213      
Shareholders' Equity:              
Common Shareholders' Equity   590,354           526,398      
Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   662,284           598,328      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,722,716         $ 6,290,886      
               
Net Interest Spread     2.46 %       2.79 %
Net Interest Income   $ 161,654         $ 161,369    
Net Interest Margin     3.43 %       3.66 %
               
Overall Cost of Funds     3.04 %       2.30 %
               
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 102,741   $ 99,870   $ 93,322     $ 298,622   $ 258,662  
Core interest income   102,741     99,870     93,322       298,622     258,662  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   46,627     45,861     38,028       136,968     97,293  
Core interest expense   46,627     45,861     38,028       136,968     97,293  
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)            
Provision for credit losses   1,665     1,310     604       4,161     4,364  
Core provision expense   1,665     1,310     604       4,161     4,364  
Other Income:            
Other income   10,774     12,176     9,883       32,336     30,229  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment                 (50 )    
Losses on sale of securities   13               14     62  
Gain on sale of branch           (932 )         (932 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (517 )         (1,458 )
Core other income   10,787     12,176     8,434       32,300     27,901  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   42,450     43,110     38,607       128,082     116,988  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (319 )   (419 )   (2 )     (1,453 )   (173 )
Core conversion expenses   (511 )             (511 )    
Core other expense   41,620     42,691     38,605       126,118     116,815  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)            
Pre-tax income   22,773     21,765     25,966       61,747     70,246  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment                 (50 )    
Losses on sale of securities   13               14     62  
Gain on sale of branch           (932 )       (932 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (517 )         (1,458 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   319     419     2       1,453     173  
Core conversion expenses   511               511      
Core pre-tax income   23,616     22,184     24,519       63,675     68,091  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
Provision for income taxes   4,930     4,559     5,511       13,128     15,027  
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment                 (11 )    
Tax on losses on sale of securities   3               3     13  
Tax on gain on sale of branch           (197 )         (197 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (109 )         (308 )
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)       2           91     20  
Tax on core conversion expenses   108               108      
Core provision for income taxes   5,041     4,561     5,205       13,319     14,555  
             
Preferred Dividends:            
Preferred dividends   1,351     1,350     1,351       4,051     4,051  
Core preferred dividends   1,351     1,350     1,351       4,051     4,051  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders   16,492     15,856     19,104       44,568     51,168  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax                 (39 )    
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   10               11     49  
Gain on sale of branch         (735 )       (735 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax           (408 )         (1,150 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   319     417     2       1,362     153  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   403               403      
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 17,224   $ 16,273   $ 17,963     $ 46,305   $ 49,485  
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 24,438   $ 23,075   $ 26,570     $ 65,908   $ 74,610  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment                 (50 )    
Loss on sale of securities   13               14     62  
Gain on sale of branch         (932 )       (932 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (517 )         (1,458 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   319     419     2       1,453     173  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   511               511      
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 25,281   $ 23,494   $ 25,123     $ 67,836   $ 72,455  
             
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,440,247     23,395,614     25,288,660       25,421,746     25,281,908  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:            
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65   $ 0.62   $ 0.76     $ 1.75   $ 2.02  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax                      
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax                      
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax           (0.03 )         (0.03 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax           (0.02 )         (0.04 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.01     0.02           0.05     0.01  
Core conversion expenses,net of tax   0.02               0.02      
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.68   $ 0.64   $ 0.71     $ 1.82   $ 1.96  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96   $ 0.91   $ 1.05     $ 2.59   $ 2.95  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment                      
Loss on sale of securities                      
Gain on sale of branch           (0.04 )         (0.04 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (0.02 )         (0.06 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.01     0.02           0.06     0.01  
Core converison expenses   0.02               0.02      
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99   $ 0.93   $ 0.99     $ 2.67   $ 2.86  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 699,524   $ 664,530   $ 604,366  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   (71,930 )
Total common shareholders' equity   627,594     592,600     532,436  
Goodwill   (91,527 )   (91,527 )   (88,391 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (10,326 )   (10,849 )   (12,418 )
Total tangible common equity $ 525,741   $ 490,224   $ 431,627  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 6,888,649   $ 6,703,889   $ 6,488,781  
Goodwill   (91,527 )   (91,527 )   (88,391 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (10,326 )   (10,849 )   (12,418 )
Total tangible assets $ 6,786,796   $ 6,601,513   $ 6,387,972  
       
Common shares outstanding   25,519,501     25,502,175     25,344,168  
       
Book value per common share $ 24.59   $ 23.24   $ 21.01  
Tangible book value per common share $ 20.60   $ 19.22   $ 17.03  
Common equity to total assets   9.11 %   8.84 %   8.21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.75 %   7.43 %   6.76 %



 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
             
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,788,644   $ 6,711,173   $ 6,474,935     $ 6,722,716   $ 6,290,886  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 610,018   $ 583,184   $ 535,211     $ 590,354   $ 526,398  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,492   $ 15,856   $ 19,104     $ 44,568   $ 51,168  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax                 (39 )    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   10               11     49  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax           (735 )         (735 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax           (408 )         (1,150 )
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   319     417     2       1,362     153  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   403               403      
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 17,224   $ 16,273   $ 17,963     $ 46,305   $ 49,485  
             
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.97 %   0.95 %   1.17 %     0.89 %   1.09 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.01 %   0.98 %   1.10 %     0.92 %   1.05 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.76 %   10.94 %   14.16 %     10.08 %   13.00 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   11.23 %   11.22 %   13.32 %     10.48 %   12.57 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 102,741   $ 99,870   $ 93,322     $ 298,622   $ 258,662  
Core interest income   102,741     99,870     93,322       298,622     258,662  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   46,627     45,861     38,028       136,968     97,293  
Core interest expense   46,627     45,861     38,028       136,968     97,293  
Other Income:            
Other income   10,774     12,176     9,883       32,336     30,229  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment                 (50 )    
Loss on sale of securities   13               14     62  
Gain on sale of branch           (932 )         (932 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt           (517 )       (1,458 )
Core other income   10,787     12,176     8,434       32,300     27,901  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   42,450     43,110     38,607       128,082     116,988  
Acquisition-related expenses   (319 )   (419 )   (2 )     (1,453 )   (173 )
Core conversion expenses   (511 )             (511 )    
Core other expense $ 41,620   $ 42,691   $ 38,605     $ 126,118   $ 116,815  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 42,450   $ 43,110   $ 38,607     $ 128,082   $ 116,988  
Core other expense (c) $ 41,620   $ 42,691   $ 38,605     $ 126,118   $ 116,815  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 66,901   $ 66,185   $ 65,177     $ 194,004   $ 191,660  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 66,901   $ 66,185   $ 63,728     $ 193,954   $ 189,270  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   63.45 %   65.14 %   59.23 %     66.02 %   61.04 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   62.21 %   64.50 %   60.58 %     65.02 %   61.72 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 6,363,995   $ 6,291,616   $ 6,071,129     $ 6,300,814   $ 5,890,433  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 56,114   $ 54,009   $ 55,294     $ 161,654   $ 161,369  
Loan discount accretion $ (705 ) $ (1,695 ) $ (2,419 )   $ (3,185 ) $ (7,390 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 55,409   $ 52,314   $ 52,875     $ 158,469   $ 153,979  
             
Net interest margin (2)   3.51 %   3.45 %   3.61 %     3.43 %   3.66 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.46 %   3.34 %   3.46 %     3.36 %   3.49 %
Net interest spread (2)   2.54 %   2.47 %   2.68 %     2.46 %   2.79 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.50 %   2.37 %   2.53 %     2.39 %   2.62 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
 

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

