Discover San Ramon Spreads the Word: Everyone Loves It Here

A Fresh Look, A Bright Future: San Ramon Celebrates Its Refreshed Identity

San Ramon, California, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover San Ramon unveiled a refreshed logo, revamped website and San Ramon’s new tagline, “Everyone Loves It Here” at its launch and networking event at Roundhouse Market & Conference Center at Bishop Ranch . City officials, local business leaders, and members of the community came together to share in the fun, proudly sporting newly designed lapel pins that will soon be worn by hospitality staff citywide. The atmosphere was full of energy and excitement as San Ramon embraced its fresh look and vibrant future. In a show of community support, six local hotels: Residence Inn San Ramon, Sonesta Select San Ramon, San Ramon Marriott, Hyatt House San Ramon, Extended Stay America Bishop Ranch East, Extended Stay America Bishop Ranch West, generously donated complimentary weekend stays to the event raffle. The rebrand also features updated signage and the launch of the @DiscoverSanRamon social media channels, all aimed at promoting San Ramon as a premier destination for both visitors and residents. See event photos , photo credit: Craig Isaacs, BlueGoo Photography.

As steward of a lifestyle brand to promote San Ramon as a destination for both business and leisure overnight visitors, Discover San Ramon proudly supports a mission that also calls for elevating quality of place for residents through the arts, cultural activities, dining, shopping, and more. Free summer concerts, 58 beautiful parks, hiking and biking trails, municipal golf courses, multicultural events, and a weekly farmer’s market at City Center Bishop Ranch are among the attractions that San Ramon residents share with visitors.

Just 34 miles from San Francisco in the East Bay’s Contra Costa County, San Ramon is surrounded by stunning natural surroundings of rolling hills and year-round near-perfect weather. These elements served as inspiration for the new logo designed by San Francisco-based integrated creative and digital marketing agency, Spritz SF.

“If you’re lucky, you either live or work in San Ramon. But if you’re fortunate enough to do both, you truly understand the perfect balance and serene beauty this city offers,” said Candiece Estell, Director of Sales - Sonesta Select San Ramon.

To further its mission of amplifying the city’s reputation as one of California’s best places to live, work, and visit. Discover San Ramon is developing and enhancing key partnerships including San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Tri-Valley, Bishop Ranch, City of San Ramon and providing sponsorship of the San Ramon Performing Arts Center. Discover San Ramon is also launching an event grants initiative, inviting local businesses and organizations to submit new event ideas to be featured in the city's annual event calendar. Three grants of $5,000 each will be awarded to help bring these community-driven events to life, further enhancing San Ramon’s vibrant cultural landscape.

“By promoting overnight visitation via marketing initiatives and advertising campaigns, Discover San Ramon encourages both business and leisure tourism that contribute financially to the community,” said Dennis Garrison, Owner of ClubSport and Discover San Ramon Board Chair.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and heartfelt testimonials from business owners and community residents, highlighting the welcoming atmosphere for kids and families, safety, scenic beauty, and rich local amenities as key reasons why “Everyone Loves It Here.”

About Discover San Ramon

Discover San Ramon is a nonprofit destination management organization founded in 2015 to promote the Contra Costa County, California destination. Funded by a designated hotel room tax, Discover San Ramon reinvests in efforts that encourage overnight stays, contributing financially to hospitality jobs that support San Ramon’s long-term health and prosperity. Contact: Beth Schnitzer, Spritz beth@spritzsf.com

Attachments

Beth Schnitzer Discover San Ramon 917-287-7064 beth@spritzsf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.