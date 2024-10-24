Submit Release
Westrock Coffee Company to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the “Company") today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at HERE and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit www.investors.westrockcoffee.com.

Contacts

Media:
PR@westrockcoffee.com

Investors:
IR@westrockcoffee.com


