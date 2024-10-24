Submit Release
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income was $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and $13.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 results included $384 thousand of professional services expenses attributed to the deposit-related fraud event disclosed in March 2024 that occurred in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's second quarter 2024 financial results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with its previously disclosed insurance subsidiary asset sale, and also included $371 thousand of professional services expenses related to the fraud event that were partially offset by a recovery of $143 thousand. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $2.0 million in the linked quarter and a provision of $1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Results:

  • Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2024, up two basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, while net interest income of $40.7 million decreased by $512 thousand, or 1.2%, from the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $9.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $24.0 million in the linked quarter, when results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with the Company's insurance subsidiary asset sale.
  • Total deposits were $5.31 billion at September 30, 2024, up $173.3 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2024, driven by seasonality and new business in our public deposit portfolio and non-public deposit growth. Deposits were relatively flat with September 30, 2023, as a $313.3 million reduction in brokered deposits largely offset year-over-year growth in non-public and public deposits.
  • Total loans were $4.40 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting a decrease of $58.5 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $28.2 million, or 0.6%, from September 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest expense of $32.5 million for the current quarter was down $551 thousand, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and down $2.3 million, or 6.5%, from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Regulatory and tangible capital ratios continued to expand on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis.
  • The Company maintained solid credit quality metrics, as measured by annualized net charge-offs to average loans of 0.15% for the current quarter, compared to 0.10% in the linked quarter and 0.14%, in the third quarter of 2023.

"Our third quarter results were highlighted by strong deposit growth, incremental net interest margin expansion, solid expense management, and continued build in our regulatory and tangible capital ratios. We remain very focused on driving sustainable growth across each of our retail banking, commercial banking and wealth management business lines. Supporting that focus is our strategic decision to begin to wind-down our Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offerings, announced in September," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.

"While total loans were down during the quarter, as growth in commercial mortgage and stability in residential loans and lines were offset by declines in commercial business and consumer indirect loans, we continue to see excellent opportunity in our geographic markets to drive credit-disciplined loan growth. Our regulatory and tangible capital positions further improved during the quarter, including a common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.28%, up 25 basis points from June 30, 2024 and up 102 basis points from September 30, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) grew by 8% and 32% from the end of the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively," Mr. Birmingham added.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II commented, "We saw further margin expansion on a linked quarter basis and our ability to drive solid deposit growth provided us with capacity to further reduce short-term borrowings during the quarter. From a credit perspective, we did move one commercial relationship to non-performing status during the third quarter, which drove the increase in non-performing assets as compared to June 30, 2024. We remain very confident in the overall health of our loan portfolio and we are comfortable with our reserve levels, as our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio expanded two basis points during the third quarter to 1.01%. As of September 30, 2024, we have approximately $1.4 billion in available liquidity and more than $1.1 billion in cash flow anticipated in the next 12 months."

Orderly Wind Down of BaaS Offerings

On September 16, 2024, the Company announced its intent to begin an orderly wind down of its BaaS offerings, following a careful review by the Company’s executive management and the Board of Directors undertaken in conjunction with its annual strategic planning process. As of September 30, 2024, deposits and loans related to the Bank's BaaS offerings totaled $103 million and $29 million, respectively. The Company continues to preliminarily target completion of the wind down sometime in 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $512 thousand from the second quarter of 2024, of which $439 thousand was attributable to the impact of the increase in non-performing loans, partially offset by lower funding costs as a result of the Company's reduction of short term borrowings and brokered deposits, and a decrease of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 due primarily to higher funding costs on a year-over-year basis.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.61 billion, a decrease of $154.2 million from the second quarter of 2024 due to an $84.6 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, a $47.8 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $21.8 million decrease in average loans. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $92.4 million lower than the third quarter of 2023 due to an $83.5 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $13.2 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in average loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.40 billion, a decrease of $148.3 million from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $97.8 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $49.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and an $11.0 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $10.1 million increase in average time deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 were $27.2 million lower than the year-ago quarter primarily due to a $93.4 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, a $75.2 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $48.3 million decrease in average time deposits, partially offset by a $189.7 million increase in average savings and money market account deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.89% in the current quarter, 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024, and 2.91% in the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter expansion was due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by an increase in the overall cost of funds. The year-over-year decline primarily was a result of higher funding costs amid the current high interest rate environment, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $14.6 million from the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2023.

  • The Company's sale of the assets of its insurance subsidiary generated a net gain of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an additional gain on sale adjustment of $138 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Given the April 1, 2024 transaction close, insurance income in the third quarter of 2024 was $3 thousand, compared to $4 thousand and $1.7 million in the linked and year-ago periods, respectively.
  • Investment advisory income of $2.8 million was relatively flat with the second quarter of 2024 and up $253 thousand, or 9.9%, from the third quarter of 2023. The variance from the prior year period was largely due to a market-driven increase in assets under management in addition to business development.
  • Income from company owned life insurance of $1.4 million was $44 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $377 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to a higher crediting rate on proceeds deployed during the previously disclosed surrender and redeploy strategy executed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $400 thousand was $403 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and flat with the third quarter of 2023. The Company previously made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $212 thousand in the current quarter, $377 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $219 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.
  • A net loss on tax credit investments of $170 thousand was recognized in the current quarter related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. This compares to a net gain of $406 thousand and a net loss of $333 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $34.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.9 million was $131 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was due to a combination of the previously mentioned insurance agency asset sale and the Company's previously disclosed fourth quarter 2023 leadership and organizational changes, which reduced salaries and wages between periods.
  • Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.4 million were $78 thousand and $421 thousand lower than the linked and year-ago quarter, respectively. The year-over-year variance was due in part to the timing of equipment purchases.
  • Professional services expenses of $2.0 million were $171 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $889 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year variances were primarily attributable to legal expenses incurred in the second and third quarters of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed fraud event.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $5.4 million was relatively flat with the second quarter of 2024 and $246 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year variance due in part to an increase in digital banking expenses attributable to increased usage along with the Company’s investments in data efficiency and marketing technology.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The higher level of income tax expense incurred during the second quarter of 2024 was due to a higher level of pre-tax income, reflecting the previously mentioned gain related to our insurance subsidiary asset sale. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized which resulted in income tax expense reductions of $1.3 million in both the third and second quarters of 2024, and $731 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

The effective tax rate was 7.4% for the third quarter of 2024, 15.0% for the second quarter of 2024, and 14.8% for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.16 billion at September 30, 2024, up $24.5 million from June 30, 2024, and up $16.2 million from September 30, 2023.

Investment securities were $1.01 billion at September 30, 2024, up $8.2 million from June 30, 2024, and down $324 thousand from September 30, 2023.

Total loans were $4.40 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $58.5 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $28.2 million, or 0.6%, from September 30, 2023.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $654.5 million at September 30, 2024, down $59.4 million, or 8.3%, from June 30, 2024, and down $57.0 million, or 8.0%, from September 30, 2023.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.11 billion at September 30, 2024, up $19.8 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2024, and up $120.4 million, or 6.1%, from September 30, 2023.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $648.2 million at September 30, 2024, up $566 thousand, or 0.1%, from June 30, 2024, and up $13.0 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2023.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $874.7 million at September 30, 2024, down $19.9 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2024, and down $107.5 million, or 10.9%, from September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $5.31 billion at September 30, 2024, up $173.3 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2024, and down $9.4 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2023. The increase from June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in public deposits, which was partly driven by seasonality, as well as an increase in nonpublic deposits, partly offset by a decline in reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, 20% at June 30, 2024 and 20% at September 30, 2023.

Short-term borrowings were $55.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $202.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $70.0 million at September 30, 2023, as linked quarter deposit growth enabled the Company to pay down short-term borrowings, which have historically been utilized along with brokered deposits to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $500.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $467.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $408.7 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity compared to the linked and year-ago period ends was primarily due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss, with net income through the first nine months of 2024 also contributing to the year-over-year increase. Shareholders' equity has been negatively impacted since 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the current high interest rate environment. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and, given the high credit quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $31.22 at September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.11, or 7.2%, from $29.11 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.81, or 22.9%, from $25.41 at September 30, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $27.28 at September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.11, or 8.4%, from $25.17 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $6.59, or 31.9%, from $20.69 at September 30, 2023. The common equity to assets ratio was 7.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2024, and 6.37% at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 6.93%, 6.41% and 5.25% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago period ends was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked and year-ago quarters.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.98% compared to 8.61% and 8.20% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.28% compared to 10.03% and 9.26% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.62% compared to 10.36% and 9.58% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.95% compared to 12.65% and 11.91% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $40.7 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $25.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 and $9.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 largely related to two separate commercial loan relationships, one of which was placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024 and the other in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.7 million, representing 0.15% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $1.1 million, or an annualized 0.10% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million, or an annualized 0.14%, in the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.01%, compared to 0.99% at June 30, 2024 and 1.12% at September 30, 2023.

Provision for credit losses was $3.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the linked quarter and $1.0 million in the prior year third quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $713 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, $43 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, and $426 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by a combination of factors, including a slight increase in the national unemployment forecast and higher qualitative factors overall, partially offset by lower loan balances.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 110% at September 30, 2024, 174% at June 30, 2024, and 521% at September 30, 2023.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2024, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website at www.FISI-Investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 514361. The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.2 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of a pandemic or global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  2024     2023  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,569     $ 146,347     $ 237,038     $ 124,442     $ 192,111  
Investment securities:                            
Available for sale   886,816       871,635       923,761       887,730       854,215  
Held-to-maturity, net   121,279       128,271       143,714       148,156       154,204  
Total investment securities   1,008,095       999,906       1,067,475       1,035,886       1,008,419  
Loans held for sale   2,495       2,099       504       1,370       1,873  
Loans:                            
Commercial business   654,519       713,947       707,564       735,700       711,538  
Commercial mortgage   2,105,641       2,085,870       2,045,056       2,005,319       1,985,279  
Residential real estate loans   648,241       647,675       648,160       649,822       635,209  
Residential real estate lines   76,203       75,510       75,668       77,367       76,722  
Consumer indirect   874,651       894,596       920,428       948,831       982,137  
Other consumer   43,734       43,870       45,170       45,100       40,281  
Total loans   4,402,989       4,461,468       4,442,046       4,462,139       4,431,166  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   44,678       43,952       43,075       51,082       49,630  
Total loans, net   4,358,311       4,417,516       4,398,971       4,411,057       4,381,536  
Total interest-earning assets   5,666,972       5,709,148       5,857,616       5,702,904       5,747,191  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725  
Total assets   6,156,317       6,131,772       6,298,598       6,160,881       6,140,149  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand   978,660       939,346       972,801       1,010,614       1,035,350  
Interest-bearing demand   793,996       711,580       798,831       713,158       827,842  
Savings and money market   2,027,181       2,007,256       2,064,539       2,084,444       1,943,794  
Time deposits   1,506,764       1,475,139       1,560,586       1,404,696       1,508,987  
Total deposits   5,306,601       5,133,321       5,396,757       5,212,912       5,315,973  
Short-term borrowings   55,000       202,000       133,000       185,000       70,000  
Long-term borrowings, net   124,765       124,687       124,610       124,532       124,454  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,507,706       4,520,662       4,681,566       4,511,830       4,475,077  
Shareholders’ equity   500,342       467,667       445,734       454,796       408,716  
Common shareholders’ equity   483,050       450,375       428,442       437,504       391,424  
Tangible common equity(1)   422,183       389,396       356,155       365,000       318,699  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (102,029 )   $ (125,774 )   $ (126,264 )   $ (119,941 )   $ (161,389 )
                             
Common shares outstanding   15,474       15,472       15,447       15,407       15,402  
Treasury shares   625       627       653       692       698  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                            
Leverage ratio   8.98 %     8.61 %     8.03 %     8.18 %     8.20 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   10.28 %     10.03 %     9.43 %     9.43 %     9.26 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.62 %     10.36 %     9.76 %     9.76 %     9.58 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.95 %     12.65 %     12.04 %     12.13 %     11.91 %
Common equity to assets   7.85 %     7.34 %     6.80 %     7.10 %     6.37 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   6.93 %     6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %     5.25 %
                             
Common book value per share $ 31.22     $ 29.11     $ 27.74     $ 28.40     $ 25.41  
Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 27.28     $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69     $ 20.69  

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended     2024     2023  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Interest income $ 235,112     $ 209,586     $ 77,911     $ 78,788     $ 78,413     $ 76,547     $ 74,700  
Interest expense   113,156       83,757       37,230       37,595       38,331       36,661       33,023  
Net interest income   121,956       125,829       40,681       41,193       40,082       39,886       41,677  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses   (311 )     8,410       3,104       2,041       (5,456 )     5,271       966  
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses   122,267       117,419       37,577       39,152       45,538       34,615       40,711  
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposits   3,159       3,457       1,103       979       1,077       1,168       1,207  
Insurance income   2,141       5,093       3       4       2,134       1,615       1,678  
Card interchange income   5,810       6,140       1,900       2,008       1,902       2,080       2,094  
Investment advisory   8,158       8,286       2,797       2,779       2,582       2,669       2,544  
Company owned life insurance   4,062       2,974       1,404       1,360       1,298       9,132       1,027  
Investments in limited partnerships   1,545       1,111       400       803       342       672       391  
Loan servicing   421       395       88       158       175       84       135  
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net   763       1,418       212       377       174       (68 )     219  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale   432       349       220       124       88       217       115  
Net loss on investment securities   -       -       -       -       -       (3,576 )     -  
Net gain (loss) on other assets   13,633       31       138       13,508       (13 )     (37 )     (1 )
Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments   (139 )     (45 )     (170 )     406       (375 )     (207 )     (333 )
Other   4,370       3,667       1,345       1,508       1,517       1,619       1,410  
Total noninterest income   44,355       32,876       9,440       24,014       10,901       15,368       10,486  
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   48,967       54,047       15,879       15,748       17,340       17,842       18,160  
Occupancy and equipment   10,570       11,059       3,370       3,448       3,752       3,739       3,791  
Professional services   6,131       3,844       1,965       1,794       2,372       1,415       1,076  
Computer and data processing   16,081       14,548       5,353       5,342       5,386       5,562       5,107  
Supplies and postage   1,431       1,418       519       437       475       455       455  
FDIC assessments   3,733       3,586       1,092       1,346       1,295       1,316       1,232  
Advertising and promotions   1,108       1,556       371       440       297       370       744  
Amortization of intangibles   443       689       112       114       217       221       225  
Restructuring (recoveries) charges   -       (74 )     -       -       -       188       (55 )
Deposit-related charged-off items   19,987       978       410       398       19,179       223       188  
Other   11,051       10,527       3,398       3,953       3,700       3,716       3,812  
Total noninterest expense   119,502       102,178       32,469       33,020       54,013       35,047       34,735  
Income before income taxes   47,120       48,117       14,548       30,146       2,426       14,936       16,462  
Income tax expense   5,955       7,633       1,082       4,517       356       5,156       2,440  
Net income   41,165       40,484       13,466       25,629       2,070       9,780       14,022  
Preferred stock dividends   1,094       1,094       365       364       365       365       365  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,071     $ 39,390     $ 13,101     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415     $ 13,657  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                        
Earnings per share – basic $ 2.60     $ 2.56     $ 0.85     $ 1.64     $ 0.11     $ 0.61     $ 0.89  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.57     $ 2.55     $ 0.84     $ 1.62     $ 0.11     $ 0.61     $ 0.88  
Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.90     $ 0.90     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
Common dividend payout ratio   34.62 %     35.16 %     35.29 %     18.29 %     272.73 %     49.18 %     33.71 %
Dividend yield (annualized)   4.72 %     7.15 %     4.69 %     6.25 %     6.41 %     5.59 %     7.07 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.90 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     1.68 %     0.13 %     0.63 %     0.92 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.88 %     12.72 %     11.08 %     22.93 %     1.83 %     9.28 %     12.96 %
Return on average common equity (annualized)   12.02 %     12.90 %     11.18 %     23.51 %     1.57 %     9.31 %     13.15 %
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   14.09 %     15.72 %     12.87 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %     15.98 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   71.75 %     64.25 %     64.70 %     50.58 %     105.77 %     59.48 %     66.47 %
Effective tax rate   12.6 %     15.9 %     7.4 %     15.0 %     14.7 %     34.5 %     14.8 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended     2024     2023  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: 2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 113,656     $ 72,977     $ 49,476     $ 134,123     $ 158,075     $ 102,487     $ 62,673  
Investment securities(1)   1,174,850       1,266,832       1,147,052       1,194,808       1,182,993       1,199,766       1,230,590  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business   700,178       697,728       673,830       704,272       722,720       702,222       712,224  
Commercial mortgage   2,060,827       1,879,077       2,092,905       2,059,382       2,029,841       1,995,233       1,977,978  
Residential real estate loans   648,286       603,268       647,844       648,099       648,921       640,955       621,074  
Residential real estate lines   75,880       76,219       75,671       75,575       76,396       76,741       75,847  
Consumer indirect   906,762       1,008,311       881,133       905,056       934,380       965,571       989,614  
Other consumer   46,615       23,712       43,789       44,552       51,535       43,664       34,086  
Total loans   4,438,548       4,288,315       4,415,172       4,436,936       4,463,793       4,424,386       4,410,823  
Total interest-earning assets   5,727,054       5,628,124       5,611,700       5,765,867       5,804,861       5,726,639       5,704,086  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   65,397       73,079       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851  
Total assets   6,132,110       5,991,075       6,018,390       6,153,429       6,225,760       6,127,171       6,073,653  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand   727,179       831,345       691,412       741,006       749,512       780,546       766,636  
Savings and money market   2,018,881       1,691,783       1,938,935       2,036,772       2,081,815       2,048,822       1,749,202  
Time deposits   1,500,238       1,484,919       1,515,745       1,505,665       1,479,133       1,455,867       1,564,035  
Short-term borrowings   149,588       221,392       129,130       140,110       179,747       84,587       222,871  
Long-term borrowings, net   124,640       121,033       124,717       124,640       124,562       124,484       124,407  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,520,526       4,350,472       4,399,939       4,548,193       4,614,769       4,494,306       4,427,151  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   955,428       1,038,798       952,970       950,819       962,522       1,006,465       1,022,423  
Total deposits   5,201,726       5,046,845       5,099,062       5,234,262       5,272,982       5,291,700       5,102,296  
Total liabilities   5,669,430       5,565,583       5,535,112       5,703,929       5,770,725       5,708,842       5,644,488  
Shareholders’ equity   462,680       425,492       483,278       449,500       455,035       418,329       429,165  
Common equity   445,388       408,200       465,986       432,208       437,743       401,037       411,873  
Tangible common equity(2)   379,991       335,121       405,050       369,315       365,334       328,409       339,022  
Common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   15,437       15,371       15,464       15,444       15,403       15,393       15,391  
Diluted   15,582       15,443       15,636       15,556       15,543       15,511       15,462  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                       
Investment securities   2.14 %     1.89 %     2.14 %     2.17 %     2.09 %     2.03 %     1.88 %
Loans   6.39 %     5.90 %     6.42 %     6.40 %     6.33 %     6.21 %     6.15 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.49 %     4.98 %     5.53 %     5.50 %     5.43 %     5.32 %     5.21 %
Interest-bearing demand   1.12 %     0.75 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.11 %     1.26 %     0.83 %
Savings and money market   3.05 %     2.05 %     3.07 %     3.01 %     3.08 %     3.01 %     2.51 %
Time deposits   4.71 %     3.78 %     4.72 %     4.72 %     4.68 %     4.57 %     4.20 %
Short-term borrowings   2.99 %     3.98 %     2.64 %     2.75 %     3.42 %     1.38 %     3.98 %
Long-term borrowings, net   5.02 %     5.06 %     5.03 %     5.02 %     5.02 %     5.05 %     5.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.34 %     2.57 %     3.37 %     3.32 %     3.34 %     3.24 %     2.96 %
Net interest rate spread   2.15 %     2.41 %     2.16 %     2.18 %     2.09 %     2.08 %     2.25 %
Net interest margin   2.85 %     2.99 %     2.89 %     2.87 %     2.78 %     2.78 %     2.91 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended     2024     2023  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
ASSET QUALITY DATA: 2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans                                        
Beginning balance $ 51,082     $ 45,413     $ 43,952     $ 43,075     $ 51,082     $ 49,630     $ 49,836  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Commercial business   (33 )     (59 )     (3 )     7       (37 )     (50 )     32  
Commercial mortgage   6       (958 )     10       (3 )     (1 )     993       (972 )
Residential real estate loans   99       67       (1 )     96       4       22       (4 )
Residential real estate lines   -       41       -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer indirect   5,370       4,421       1,553       844       2,973       3,174       2,283  
Other consumer   466       811       106       178       182       82       259  
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)   5,908       4,323       1,665       1,122       3,121       4,221       1,598  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses – loans   (496 )     8,540       2,391       1,999       (4,886 )     5,673       1,392  
Ending balance $ 44,678     $ 49,630     $ 44,678     $ 43,952     $ 43,075     $ 51,082     $ 49,630  
                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):                                        
Commercial business   -0.01 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     -0.03 %     0.02 %
Commercial mortgage   0.00 %     -0.07 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.20 %     -0.19 %
Residential real estate loans   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate lines   0.00 %     0.07 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Consumer indirect   0.79 %     0.59 %     0.70 %     0.38 %     1.28 %     1.30 %     0.92 %
Other consumer   1.33 %     4.57 %     0.95 %     1.62 %     1.41 %     0.75 %     3.00 %
Total loans   0.18 %     0.13 %     0.15 %     0.10 %     0.28 %     0.38 %     0.14 %
                                         
Supplemental information(1)                                        
Non-performing loans:                                        
Commercial business $ 5,752     $ 254     $ 5,752     $ 5,680     $ 5,956     $ 5,664     $ 254  
Commercial mortgage   25,620       686       25,620       10,452       10,826       10,563       686  
Residential real estate loans   5,790       4,992       5,790       5,961       6,797       6,364       4,992  
Residential real estate lines   232       201       232       183       235       221       201  
Consumer indirect   3,291       3,382       3,291       2,897       2,880       3,814       3,382  
Other consumer   57       6       57       36       36       34       6  
Total non-performing loans   40,742       9,521       40,742       25,209       26,730       26,660       9,521  
Foreclosed assets   109       162       109       63       140       142       162  
Total non-performing assets $ 40,851     $ 9,683     $ 40,851     $ 25,272     $ 26,870     $ 26,802     $ 9,683  
                                         
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.93 %     0.21 %     0.93 %     0.57 %     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.21 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.66 %     0.16 %     0.66 %     0.41 %     0.43 %     0.44 %     0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans   1.01 %     1.12 %     1.01 %     0.99 %     0.97 %     1.14 %     1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans   110 %     521 %     110 %     174 %     161 %     192 %     521 %

(1) At period end.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended     2024     2023  
  September 30,     Third     Second     First     Fourth     Third  
  2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                        
Total assets             $ 6,156,317     $ 6,131,772     $ 6,298,598     $ 6,160,881     $ 6,140,149  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net               60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725  
Tangible assets             $ 6,095,450     $ 6,070,793     $ 6,226,311     $ 6,088,377     $ 6,067,424  
                                         
Ending tangible common equity:                                        
Common shareholders’ equity             $ 483,050     $ 450,375     $ 428,442     $ 437,504     $ 391,424  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net               60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725  
Tangible common equity             $ 422,183     $ 389,396     $ 356,155     $ 365,000     $ 318,699  
                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)               6.93 %     6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %     5.25 %
                                         
Common shares outstanding               15,474       15,472       15,447       15,407       15,402  
Tangible common book value per share(2)             $ 27.28     $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69     $ 20.69  
                                         
Average tangible assets:                                        
Average assets $ 6,132,110     $ 5,991,075     $ 6,018,390     $ 6,153,429     $ 6,225,760     $ 6,127,171     $ 6,073,653  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net   65,397       73,079       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851  
Average tangible assets $ 6,066,713     $ 5,917,996     $ 5,957,454     $ 6,090,536     $ 6,153,351     $ 6,054,543     $ 6,000,802  
                                         
Average tangible common equity:                                        
Average common equity $ 445,388     $ 408,200     $ 465,986     $ 432,208     $ 437,743     $ 401,037     $ 411,873  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net   65,397       73,079       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851  
Average tangible common equity $ 379,991     $ 335,121     $ 405,050     $ 369,315     $ 365,334     $ 328,409     $ 339,022  
                                         
Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,071     $ 39,390     $ 13,101     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415     $ 13,657  
Return on average tangible common equity(3)   14.09 %     15.72 %     12.87 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %     15.98 %
                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                        
Net income $ 41,165     $ 40,484     $ 13,466     $ 25,629     $ 2,070     $ 9,780     $ 14,022  
Add: Income tax expense   5,955       7,633       1,082       4,517       356       5,156       2,440  
Add: (Benefit) provision for credit losses   (311 )     8,410       3,104       2,041       (5,456 )     5,271       966  
Pre-tax pre-provision (loss) income $ 46,809     $ 56,527     $ 17,652     $ 32,187     $ (3,030 )   $ 20,207     $ 17,428  

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.


