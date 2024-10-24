Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $14.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.86.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.2 million and $11.1 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $1.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, as the cost of funds has stabilized. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 by a provision for credit losses of $740,000 and a negative provision of $299,000, respectively, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million and $263,000 for the 2023 periods. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs of $312,000 contributed to the recognition of the negative provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.64 and $1.86, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 and $1.56 basic and $1.53 diluted for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023.





Annualized return on average assets was 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.41% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.70% for the corresponding period of 2023.





Annualized return on average equity was 9.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.06% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 8.58% for the corresponding period of 2023.



Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $2.3 million and $11.2 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.63 and $1.86, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the three month period of 2023 were $0.32 and for the nine month period of 2023 were $1.58 basic and $1.55 diluted. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.85% and 9.54%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.42% and 5.20% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.84% and 9.75%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.71% and 8.67% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.88% and 2.79% respectively, compared to 2.65% and 2.82% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 64 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the nine month period was driven by a 96 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The overall increase in interest rates over the periods resulted in increases to both the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets coupled with portfolio growth. The average loan portfolio balance increased $76.0 million and $127.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 65 bps and 72 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $3.9 million and $14.5 million, for the periods. The three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 55 bps and 70 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $343,000 and $1.2 million, respectively. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.5 million and $2.1 million in expense for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 76 bps and 116 bps, respectively, or $3.1 million and $11.8 million in expense, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 70 bps and 114 bps, respectively, or $2.2 million and $8.2 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $82.8 million compared to September 30, 2023. Net loans increased $58.0 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $8.8 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $12.8 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.42% at September 30, 2024 from 0.20% at September 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $7.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $3.7 million at September 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan charge offs of $328,000 and $312,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.62% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.71% at September 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $13.9 million at September 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $133.1 million to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $18.6 million to $452.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023. Core deposits declined $6.6 million as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates and competition for deposits increased. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $151.6 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $78.7 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $61.0 million to $167.7 million at September 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $29.2 million to $203.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $7.5 million in capital during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 9,074 and 31,050 shares for net proceeds of $205,000 and $632,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and nine months ended September 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.3 million at September 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $14.9 million at September 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $2.6 million at September 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $10.9 million at September 30, 2023, coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.3 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.96 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.55 at September 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.02% at September 30, 2024 and 8.02% at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $24.77 at September 30, 2024 compared to $22.20 at September 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.96 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.









PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) September 30, 2024 2023 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 28,805 $ 26,651 8.08 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,889 8,939 21.81 % Total cash and cash equivalents 39,694 35,590 11.53 % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 197,466 184,667 6.93 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,145 1,072 6.81 % Restricted investment in bank stock 21,227 25,289 (16.06)% Loans held for sale 8,967 4,083 119.62 % Loans 1,875,174 1,818,461 3.12 % Allowance for credit losses (11,588 ) (12,890 ) (10.10)% Loans, net 1,863,586 1,805,571 3.21 % Premises and equipment, net 27,975 30,746 (9.01)% Accrued interest receivable 11,433 10,500 8.89 % Bank-owned life insurance 45,378 33,695 34.67 % Investment in limited partnerships 6,966 8,275 (15.82)% Goodwill 16,450 16,450 — % Intangibles 133 235 (43.40)% Operating lease right of use asset 2,861 2,562 11.67 % Deferred tax asset 3,034 6,961 (56.41)% Other assets 12,935 10,772 20.08 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,259,250 $ 2,176,468 3.80 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,247,399 $ 1,095,760 13.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 452,922 471,507 (3.94)% Total deposits 1,700,321 1,567,267 8.49 % Short-term borrowings 78,305 193,746 (59.58)% Long-term borrowings 252,508 217,645 16.02 % Accrued interest payable 5,509 2,716 102.84 % Operating lease liability 2,936 2,619 12.10 % Other liabilities 15,977 17,935 (10.92)% TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,055,556 2,001,928 2.68 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,064,713 and 7,620,250 shares issued; 7,554,488 and 7,110,025 shares outstanding 44,802 42,335 5.83 % Additional paid-in capital 62,989 55,890 12.70 % Retained earnings 114,008 104,067 9.55 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities (2,571 ) (10,886 ) 76.38 % Defined benefit plan (2,719 ) (4,051 ) 32.88 % Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares (12,815 ) (12,815 ) — % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 203,694 174,540 16.70 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,259,250 $ 2,176,468 3.80 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 25,632 $ 21,720 18.01 % $ 74,021 $ 59,571 24.26 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,874 1,365 37.29 % 5,213 3,870 34.70 % Tax-exempt 61 114 (46.49)% 233 410 (43.17)% Dividend and other interest income 621 722 (13.99)% 1,980 1,827 8.37 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 28,188 23,921 17.84 % 81,447 65,678 24.01 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 9,599 6,463 48.52 % 26,439 14,686 80.03 % Short-term borrowings 932 2,412 (61.36)% 4,024 6,084 (33.86)% Long-term borrowings 2,601 1,714 51.75 % 7,667 3,892 96.99 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 13,132 10,589 24.02 % 38,130 24,662 54.61 % NET INTEREST INCOME 15,056 13,332 12.93 % 43,317 41,016 5.61 % PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 740 1,372 (46.06)% (299 ) 263 (213.69)% NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) OF CREDIT LOSSES 14,316 11,960 19.70 % 43,616 40,753 7.03 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 537 545 (1.47)% 1,551 1,557 (0.39)% Net debt securities losses, available for sale (5 ) (45 ) 88.89 % (40 ) (125 ) 68.00 % Net equity securities gains (losses) 41 (36 ) 213.89 % 24 (35 ) 168.57 % Bank-owned life insurance 206 170 21.18 % 856 892 (4.04)% Gain on sale of loans 416 257 61.87 % . 1,021 732 39.48 % Insurance commissions 145 136 6.62 % 425 416 2.16 % Brokerage commissions 164 142 15.49 % 521 448 16.29 % Loan broker income 351 241 45.64 % 841 728 15.52 % Debit card income 355 320 10.94 % 1,052 995 5.73 % Other 211 145 45.52 % 657 546 20.33 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,421 1,875 29.12 % 6,908 6,154 12.25 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,402 6,290 1.78 % 19,224 18,778 2.38 % Occupancy 731 784 (6.76)% 2,394 2,422 (1.16)% Furniture and equipment 731 867 (15.69)% 2,436 2,503 (2.68)% Software amortization 245 237 3.38 % 657 593 10.79 % Pennsylvania shares tax 351 280 25.36 % 1,022 807 26.64 % Professional fees 530 719 (26.29)% 1,654 2,313 (28.49)% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 399 425 (6.12)% 1,179 1,122 5.08 % Marketing 60 167 (64.07)% 209 594 (64.81)% Intangible amortization 26 25 4.00 % 77 92 (16.30)% Other 1,409 1,378 2.25 % 4,652 4,275 8.82 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,884 11,172 (2.58)% 33,504 33,499 0.01 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,853 2,663 119.79 % 17,020 13,408 26.94 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,052 439 139.64 % 3,022 2,355 28.32 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 4,801 $ 2,224 115.87 % $ 13,998 $ 11,053 26.64 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.64 $ 0.31 106.45 % $ 1.86 $ 1.56 19.23 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.64 $ 0.31 106.45 % $ 1.86 $ 1.53 21.57 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,544,344 7,072,440 6.67 % 7,528,758 7,064,336 6.57 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,544,344 7,228,940 4.36 % 7,528,758 7,220,836 4.26 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 69,831 $ 534 3.04 % $ 68,243 $ 462 2.69 % All other loans 1,805,097 25,210 5.56 % 1,730,669 21,355 4.90 % Total loans (2) 1,874,928 25,744 5.46 % 1,798,912 21,817 4.81 % Taxable securities 207,888 2,355 4.61 % 193,019 1,945 4.09 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 11,475 77 2.73 % 20,777 144 2.81 % Total securities 219,363 2,432 4.51 % 213,796 2,089 3.96 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,167 140 5.48 % 11,868 142 4.75 % Total interest-earning assets 2,104,458 28,316 5.36 % 2,024,576 24,048 4.72 % Other assets 132,244 131,451 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,236,702 $ 2,156,027 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 214,050 282 0.52 % $ 225,357 181 0.32 % Super Now deposits 220,825 1,133 2.04 % 244,387 1,174 1.91 % Money market deposits 320,908 2,781 3.45 % 294,006 1,862 2.51 % Time deposits 482,335 5,403 4.46 % 342,450 3,246 3.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,238,118 9,599 3.08 % 1,106,200 6,463 2.32 % Short-term borrowings 66,795 932 5.54 % 173,364 2,412 5.52 % Long-term borrowings 250,938 2,601 4.12 % 204,901 1,714 3.32 % Total borrowings 317,733 3,533 4.42 % 378,265 4,126 4.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,555,851 13,132 3.35 % 1,484,465 10,589 2.83 % Demand deposits 453,169 471,494 Other liabilities 27,558 24,193 Shareholders’ equity 200,124 175,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,236,702 $ 2,156,027 Interest rate spread (3) 2.01 % 1.89 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 15,184 2.88 % $ 13,459 2.65 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.

2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.

3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income

from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 28,188 $ 23,921 Total interest expense 13,132 10,589 Net interest income (GAAP) 15,056 13,332 Tax equivalent adjustment 128 127 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 15,184 $ 13,459





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 69,455 $ 1,490 2.87 % $ 66,372 $ 1,371 2.76 % All other loans 1,792,518 72,844 5.43 % 1,668,596 58,488 4.69 % Total loans (2) 1,861,973 74,334 5.33 % 1,734,968 59,859 4.61 % Taxable securities 203,964 6,795 4.45 % 188,477 5,331 3.78 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 13,625 295 2.89 % 25,837 519 2.69 % Total securities 217,589 7,090 4.35 % 214,314 5,850 3.65 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,382 398 5.12 % 10,619 366 4.61 % Total interest-earning assets 2,089,944 81,822 5.24 % 1,959,901 66,075 4.41 % Other assets 131,000 132,133 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,220,944 $ 2,092,034 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 217,056 811 0.50 % $ 233,784 456 0.26 % Super Now deposits 218,307 3,303 2.02 % 293,636 3,026 1.38 % Money market deposits 308,027 7,734 3.35 % 292,490 4,807 2.20 % Time deposits 446,158 14,591 4.37 % 264,855 6,397 3.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,189,548 26,439 2.97 % 1,084,765 14,686 1.81 % Short-term borrowings 96,669 4,024 5.60 % 155,136 6,084 5.26 % Long-term borrowings 256,960 7,667 3.99 % 169,276 3,892 3.07 % Total borrowings 353,629 11,691 4.43 % 324,412 9,976 4.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,543,177 38,130 3.30 % 1,409,177 24,662 2.34 % Demand deposits 454,967 484,662 Other liabilities 31,133 26,334 Shareholders’ equity 191,667 171,861 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,220,944 $ 2,092,034 Interest rate spread (3) 1.94 % 2.07 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 43,692 2.79 % $ 41,413 2.82 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.

2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.

3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income

from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 81,447 $ 65,678 Total interest expense 38,130 24,662 Net interest income (GAAP) 43,317 41,016 Tax equivalent adjustment 375 397 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 43,692 $ 41,413





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Operating Data Net income $ 4,801 $ 5,390 $ 3,808 $ 5,555 $ 2,224 Net interest income 15,056 14,515 13,746 13,948 13,332 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 740 (1,177 ) 138 (1,742 ) 1,372 Net security gains (losses) 36 (19 ) (33 ) (18 ) (81 ) Non-interest income, excluding net security gains (losses) 2,385 2,044 2,495 2,239 1,956 Non-interest expense 10,884 10,996 11,623 10,997 11,172 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.83 % 2.69 % 2.73 % 2.65 % Annualized cost of total deposits 2.27 % 2.14 % 2.01 % 1.89 % 1.64 % Annualized non-interest income to average assets 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.35 % Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 1.95 % 1.98 % 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.07 % Annualized return on average assets 0.86 % 0.97 % 0.69 % 1.02 % 0.41 % Annualized return on average equity 9.60 % 11.12 % 8.03 % 12.60 % 5.06 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.07 % (0.09)% 0.08 % (0.05)% 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) 328 (396 ) 380 (209 ) 33 Efficiency ratio 62.26 % 66.25 % 71.41 % 67.78 % 72.76 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ 0.77 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.64 0.72 0.51 0.77 0.31 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 26.96 26.13 25.72 25.51 24.55 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) 24.77 23.93 23.50 23.29 22.20 Common stock price: High 23.98 21.08 22.64 23.64 27.17 Low 19.29 17.17 18.44 20.05 20.70 Close 23.79 20.55 19.41 22.51 21.08 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,544 7,529 7,513 7,255 7,072 Fully Diluted 7,544 7,529 7,513 7,255 7,229 End-of-period common shares: Issued 8,065 8,052 8,036 8,019 7,620 Treasury (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 )





(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 2,259,250 $ 2,234,617 $ 2,210,116 $ 2,204,809 $ 2,176,468 Loans, net 1,863,586 1,855,054 1,843,805 1,828,318 1,805,571 Goodwill 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 Intangibles 133 158 184 210 235 Total deposits 1,700,321 1,648,093 1,618,562 1,589,493 1,567,267 Noninterest-bearing 452,922 461,092 471,451 471,173 471,507 Savings 211,560 218,354 220,932 219,287 226,897 NOW 218,279 209,906 208,073 214,888 220,730 Money Market 321,614 320,101 299,916 299,353 291,889 Time Deposits 328,294 310,187 292,372 260,067 249,550 Brokered Deposits 167,652 128,453 125,818 124,725 106,694 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,247,399 1,187,001 1,147,111 1,118,320 1,095,760 Core deposits* 1,204,375 1,209,453 1,200,372 1,204,701 1,211,023 Shareholders’ equity 203,694 197,087 193,517 191,556 174,540 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 7,940 $ 6,784 $ 7,958 $ 3,148 $ 3,683 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses on loans 11,588 11,234 11,542 11,446 12,890 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 145.94 % 165.60 % 145.04 % 363.60 % 349.99 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.02 % 8.82 % 8.76 % 8.69 % 8.02 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 4,801 $ 2,224 $ 13,998 $ 11,053 Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax (28 ) 64 13 126 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 4,773 $ 2,288 $ 14,011 $ 11,179 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.86 % 0.41 % 0.84 % 0.70 % Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax (0.01)% 0.01 % — % 0.01 % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.85 % 0.42 % 0.84 % 0.71 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average equity (ROE) 9.60 % 5.06 % 9.74 % 8.58 % Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax (0.06)% 0.14 % 0.01 % 0.09 % Non-GAAP core ROE 9.54 % 5.20 % 9.75 % 8.67 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.64 $ 0.31 $ 1.86 $ 1.56 Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax (0.01 ) 0.01 — 0.02 Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.32 $ 1.86 $ 1.58 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.31 $ 1.86 $ 1.53 Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax (0.01 ) 0.01 — 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.32 $ 1.86 $ 1.55





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 203,694 $ 197,087 $ 193,517 $ 191,556 $ 174,540 Goodwill (16,450 ) (16,450 ) (16,450 ) (16,450 ) (16,450 ) Intangibles (133 ) (158 ) (184 ) (210 ) (235 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 187,111 $ 180,479 $ 176,883 $ 174,896 $ 157,855 Shares outstanding 7,554,488 7,541,474 7,525,372 7,508,994 7,110,025 Book value per share $ 26.96 $ 26.13 $ 25.72 $ 25.51 $ 24.55 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 24.77 $ 23.93 $ 23.50 $ 23.29 $ 22.20

