Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $14.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.86.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, compared to $2.2 million and $11.1 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $1.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, as the cost of funds has stabilized. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 by a provision for credit losses of $740,000 and a negative provision of $299,000, respectively, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million and $263,000 for the 2023 periods. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs of $312,000 contributed to the recognition of the negative provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.64 and $1.86, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 and $1.56 basic and $1.53 diluted for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.41% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.70% for the corresponding period of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 9.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.06% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 8.58% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $2.3 million and $11.2 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.63 and $1.86, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the three month period of 2023 were $0.32 and for the nine month period of 2023 were $1.58 basic and $1.55 diluted. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.85% and 9.54%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.42% and 5.20% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.84% and 9.75%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.71% and 8.67% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.88% and 2.79% respectively, compared to 2.65% and 2.82% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 64 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the nine month period was driven by a 96 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The overall increase in interest rates over the periods resulted in increases to both the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets coupled with portfolio growth. The average loan portfolio balance increased $76.0 million and $127.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 65 bps and 72 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $3.9 million and $14.5 million, for the periods. The three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 55 bps and 70 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $343,000 and $1.2 million, respectively. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.5 million and $2.1 million in expense for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 76 bps and 116 bps, respectively, or $3.1 million and $11.8 million in expense, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 70 bps and 114 bps, respectively, or $2.2 million and $8.2 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $82.8 million compared to September 30, 2023.  Net loans increased $58.0 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $8.8 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $12.8 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.42% at September 30, 2024 from 0.20% at September 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $7.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $3.7 million at September 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan charge offs of $328,000 and $312,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.62% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.71% at September 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $13.9 million at September 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $133.1 million to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $18.6 million to $452.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023.  Core deposits declined $6.6 million as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates and competition for deposits increased. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $151.6 million from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $78.7 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $61.0 million to $167.7 million at September 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $29.2 million to $203.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $7.5 million in capital during the fourth quarter of 2023.  During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 9,074 and 31,050 shares for net proceeds of $205,000 and $632,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and nine months ended September 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.3 million at September 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $14.9 million at September 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $2.6 million at September 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $10.9 million at September 30, 2023, coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.3 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.96 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.55 at September 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.02% at September 30, 2024 and 8.02% at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $24.77 at September 30, 2024 compared to $22.20 at September 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.96 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
 (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)   September 30,
    2024       2023     % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 28,805     $ 26,651     8.08 %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     10,889       8,939     21.81 %
Total cash and cash equivalents     39,694       35,590     11.53 %
             
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value     197,466       184,667     6.93 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value     1,145       1,072     6.81 %
Restricted investment in bank stock     21,227       25,289     (16.06)%
Loans held for sale     8,967       4,083     119.62 %
Loans     1,875,174       1,818,461     3.12 %
Allowance for credit losses     (11,588 )     (12,890 )   (10.10)%
Loans, net     1,863,586       1,805,571     3.21 %
Premises and equipment, net     27,975       30,746     (9.01)%
Accrued interest receivable     11,433       10,500     8.89 %
Bank-owned life insurance     45,378       33,695     34.67 %
Investment in limited partnerships     6,966       8,275     (15.82)%
Goodwill     16,450       16,450     %
Intangibles     133       235     (43.40)%
Operating lease right of use asset     2,861       2,562     11.67 %
Deferred tax asset     3,034       6,961     (56.41)%
Other assets     12,935       10,772     20.08 %
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,259,250     $ 2,176,468     3.80 %
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,247,399     $ 1,095,760     13.84 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     452,922       471,507     (3.94)%
Total deposits     1,700,321       1,567,267     8.49 %
             
Short-term borrowings     78,305       193,746     (59.58)%
Long-term borrowings     252,508       217,645     16.02 %
Accrued interest payable     5,509       2,716     102.84 %
Operating lease liability     2,936       2,619     12.10 %
Other liabilities     15,977       17,935     (10.92)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,055,556       2,001,928     2.68 %
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued               n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,064,713 and 7,620,250 shares issued; 7,554,488 and 7,110,025 shares outstanding     44,802       42,335     5.83 %
Additional paid-in capital     62,989       55,890     12.70 %
Retained earnings     114,008       104,067     9.55 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:            
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities     (2,571 )     (10,886 )   76.38 %
Defined benefit plan     (2,719 )     (4,051 )   32.88 %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares     (12,815 )     (12,815 )   %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     203,694       174,540     16.70 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,259,250     $ 2,176,468     3.80 %

    

 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
 (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 25,632     $ 21,720     18.01 %   $ 74,021     $ 59,571     24.26 %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable     1,874       1,365     37.29 %     5,213       3,870     34.70 %
Tax-exempt     61       114     (46.49)%     233       410     (43.17)%
Dividend and other interest income     621       722     (13.99)%     1,980       1,827     8.37 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     28,188       23,921     17.84 %     81,447       65,678     24.01 %
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits     9,599       6,463     48.52 %     26,439       14,686     80.03 %
Short-term borrowings     932       2,412     (61.36)%     4,024       6,084     (33.86)%
Long-term borrowings     2,601       1,714     51.75 %     7,667       3,892     96.99 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     13,132       10,589     24.02 %     38,130       24,662     54.61 %
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,056       13,332     12.93 %     43,317       41,016     5.61 %
                         
PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES     740       1,372     (46.06)%     (299 )     263     (213.69)%
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) OF CREDIT LOSSES     14,316       11,960     19.70 %     43,616       40,753     7.03 %
                         
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                        
Service charges     537       545     (1.47)%     1,551       1,557     (0.39)%
Net debt securities losses, available for sale     (5 )     (45 )   88.89 %     (40 )     (125 )   68.00 %
Net equity securities gains (losses)     41       (36 )   213.89 %     24       (35 )   168.57 %
Bank-owned life insurance     206       170     21.18 %     856       892     (4.04)%
Gain on sale of loans     416       257     61.87 % .   1,021       732     39.48 %
Insurance commissions     145       136     6.62 %     425       416     2.16 %
Brokerage commissions     164       142     15.49 %     521       448     16.29 %
Loan broker income     351       241     45.64 %     841       728     15.52 %
Debit card income     355       320     10.94 %     1,052       995     5.73 %
Other     211       145     45.52 %     657       546     20.33 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     2,421       1,875     29.12 %     6,908       6,154     12.25 %
                         
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,402       6,290     1.78 %     19,224       18,778     2.38 %
Occupancy     731       784     (6.76)%     2,394       2,422     (1.16)%
Furniture and equipment     731       867     (15.69)%     2,436       2,503     (2.68)%
Software amortization     245       237     3.38 %     657       593     10.79 %
Pennsylvania shares tax     351       280     25.36 %     1,022       807     26.64 %
Professional fees     530       719     (26.29)%     1,654       2,313     (28.49)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance     399       425     (6.12)%     1,179       1,122     5.08 %
Marketing     60       167     (64.07)%     209       594     (64.81)%
Intangible amortization     26       25     4.00 %     77       92     (16.30)%
Other     1,409       1,378     2.25 %     4,652       4,275     8.82 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     10,884       11,172     (2.58)%     33,504       33,499     0.01 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     5,853       2,663     119.79 %     17,020       13,408     26.94 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION     1,052       439     139.64 %     3,022       2,355     28.32 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 4,801     $ 2,224     115.87 %   $ 13,998     $ 11,053     26.64 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.64     $ 0.31     106.45 %   $ 1.86     $ 1.56     19.23 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.64     $ 0.31     106.45 %   $ 1.86     $ 1.53     21.57 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC     7,544,344       7,072,440     6.67 %     7,528,758       7,064,336     6.57 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED     7,544,344       7,228,940     4.36 %     7,528,758       7,220,836     4.26 %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 69,831   $ 534   3.04 %   $ 68,243   $ 462   2.69 %
All other loans     1,805,097     25,210   5.56 %     1,730,669     21,355   4.90 %
Total loans (2)     1,874,928     25,744   5.46 %     1,798,912     21,817   4.81 %
                         
Taxable securities     207,888     2,355   4.61 %     193,019     1,945   4.09 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     11,475     77   2.73 %     20,777     144   2.81 %
Total securities     219,363     2,432   4.51 %     213,796     2,089   3.96 %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     10,167     140   5.48 %     11,868     142   4.75 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     2,104,458     28,316   5.36 %     2,024,576     24,048   4.72 %
                         
Other assets     132,244             131,451        
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,236,702           $ 2,156,027        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 214,050     282   0.52 %   $ 225,357     181   0.32 %
Super Now deposits     220,825     1,133   2.04 %     244,387     1,174   1.91 %
Money market deposits     320,908     2,781   3.45 %     294,006     1,862   2.51 %
Time deposits     482,335     5,403   4.46 %     342,450     3,246   3.76 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,238,118     9,599   3.08 %     1,106,200     6,463   2.32 %
                         
Short-term borrowings     66,795     932   5.54 %     173,364     2,412   5.52 %
Long-term borrowings     250,938     2,601   4.12 %     204,901     1,714   3.32 %
Total borrowings     317,733     3,533   4.42 %     378,265     4,126   4.33 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,555,851     13,132   3.35 %     1,484,465     10,589   2.83 %
                         
Demand deposits     453,169             471,494        
Other liabilities     27,558             24,193        
Shareholders’ equity     200,124             175,875        
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,236,702           $ 2,156,027        
Interest rate spread (3)           2.01 %           1.89 %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 15,184   2.88 %       $ 13,459   2.65 %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income         
from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

    Three Months Ended September 30,
      2024     2023
Total interest income   $ 28,188   $ 23,921
Total interest expense     13,132     10,589
Net interest income (GAAP)     15,056     13,332
Tax equivalent adjustment     128     127
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 15,184   $ 13,459


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 69,455   $ 1,490   2.87 %   $ 66,372   $ 1,371   2.76 %
All other loans     1,792,518     72,844   5.43 %     1,668,596     58,488   4.69 %
Total loans (2)     1,861,973     74,334   5.33 %     1,734,968     59,859   4.61 %
                         
Taxable securities     203,964     6,795   4.45 %     188,477     5,331   3.78 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     13,625     295   2.89 %     25,837     519   2.69 %
Total securities     217,589     7,090   4.35 %     214,314     5,850   3.65 %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     10,382     398   5.12 %     10,619     366   4.61 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     2,089,944     81,822   5.24 %     1,959,901     66,075   4.41 %
                         
Other assets     131,000             132,133        
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,220,944           $ 2,092,034        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 217,056     811   0.50 %   $ 233,784     456   0.26 %
Super Now deposits     218,307     3,303   2.02 %     293,636     3,026   1.38 %
Money market deposits     308,027     7,734   3.35 %     292,490     4,807   2.20 %
Time deposits     446,158     14,591   4.37 %     264,855     6,397   3.23 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,189,548     26,439   2.97 %     1,084,765     14,686   1.81 %
                         
Short-term borrowings     96,669     4,024   5.60 %     155,136     6,084   5.26 %
Long-term borrowings     256,960     7,667   3.99 %     169,276     3,892   3.07 %
Total borrowings     353,629     11,691   4.43 %     324,412     9,976   4.12 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,543,177     38,130   3.30 %     1,409,177     24,662   2.34 %
                         
Demand deposits     454,967             484,662        
Other liabilities     31,133             26,334        
Shareholders’ equity     191,667             171,861        
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,220,944           $ 2,092,034        
Interest rate spread (3)           1.94 %           2.07 %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 43,692   2.79 %       $ 41,413   2.82 %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income         
from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

    Nine months ended September 30,
      2024     2023
Total interest income   $ 81,447   $ 65,678
Total interest expense     38,130     24,662
Net interest income (GAAP)     43,317     41,016
Tax equivalent adjustment     375     397
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 43,692   $ 41,413


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 4,801     $ 5,390     $ 3,808     $ 5,555     $ 2,224  
Net interest income     15,056       14,515       13,746       13,948       13,332  
Provision (recovery) for credit losses     740       (1,177 )     138       (1,742 )     1,372  
Net security gains (losses)     36       (19 )     (33 )     (18 )     (81 )
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains (losses)     2,385       2,044       2,495       2,239       1,956  
Non-interest expense     10,884       10,996       11,623       10,997       11,172  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin     2.88 %     2.83 %     2.69 %     2.73 %     2.65 %
Annualized cost of total deposits     2.27 %     2.14 %     2.01 %     1.89 %     1.64 %
Annualized non-interest income to average assets     0.43 %     0.37 %     0.45 %     0.41 %     0.35 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets     1.95 %     1.98 %     2.10 %     2.02 %     2.07 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.86 %     0.97 %     0.69 %     1.02 %     0.41 %
Annualized return on average equity     9.60 %     11.12 %     8.03 %     12.60 %     5.06 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.07 %   (0.09)%     0.08 %   (0.05)%     0.01 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     328       (396 )     380       (209 )     33  
Efficiency ratio     62.26 %     66.25 %     71.41 %     67.78 %     72.76 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.72     $ 0.51     $ 0.77     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per share     0.64       0.72       0.51       0.77       0.31  
Dividend declared per share     0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32  
Book value     26.96       26.13       25.72       25.51       24.55  
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)     24.77       23.93       23.50       23.29       22.20  
Common stock price:                    
High     23.98       21.08       22.64       23.64       27.17  
Low     19.29       17.17       18.44       20.05       20.70  
Close     23.79       20.55       19.41       22.51       21.08  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic     7,544       7,529       7,513       7,255       7,072  
Fully Diluted     7,544       7,529       7,513       7,255       7,229  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued     8,065       8,052       8,036       8,019       7,620  
Treasury     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 2,259,250     $ 2,234,617     $ 2,210,116     $ 2,204,809     $ 2,176,468  
Loans, net     1,863,586       1,855,054       1,843,805       1,828,318       1,805,571  
Goodwill     16,450       16,450       16,450       16,450       16,450  
Intangibles     133       158       184       210       235  
Total deposits     1,700,321       1,648,093       1,618,562       1,589,493       1,567,267  
Noninterest-bearing     452,922       461,092       471,451       471,173       471,507  
Savings     211,560       218,354       220,932       219,287       226,897  
NOW     218,279       209,906       208,073       214,888       220,730  
Money Market     321,614       320,101       299,916       299,353       291,889  
Time Deposits     328,294       310,187       292,372       260,067       249,550  
Brokered Deposits     167,652       128,453       125,818       124,725       106,694  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,247,399       1,187,001       1,147,111       1,118,320       1,095,760  
                     
Core deposits*     1,204,375       1,209,453       1,200,372       1,204,701       1,211,023  
Shareholders’ equity     203,694       197,087       193,517       191,556       174,540  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 7,940     $ 6,784     $ 7,958     $ 3,148     $ 3,683  
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.35 %     0.30 %     0.36 %     0.14 %     0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     11,588       11,234       11,542       11,446       12,890  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.62 %     0.60 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.71 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans     145.94 %     165.60 %     145.04 %     363.60 %     349.99 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.42 %     0.36 %     0.43 %     0.17 %     0.20 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets     9.02 %     8.82 %     8.76 %     8.69 %     8.02 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
GAAP net income   $ 4,801     $ 2,224     $ 13,998     $ 11,053  
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax     (28 )     64       13       126  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 4,773     $ 2,288     $ 14,011     $ 11,179  
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Return on average assets (ROA)     0.86 %     0.41 %     0.84 %     0.70 %
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax   (0.01)%     0.01 %     %     0.01 %
Non-GAAP core ROA     0.85 %     0.42 %     0.84 %     0.71 %
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Return on average equity (ROE)     9.60 %     5.06 %     9.74 %     8.58 %
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax   (0.06)%     0.14 %     0.01 %     0.09 %
Non-GAAP core ROE     9.54 %     5.20 %     9.75 %     8.67 %
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.64     $ 0.31     $ 1.86     $ 1.56  
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax     (0.01 )     0.01             0.02  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.63     $ 0.32     $ 1.86     $ 1.58  
         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.64     $ 0.31     $ 1.86     $ 1.53  
Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax     (0.01 )     0.01             0.02  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.63     $ 0.32     $ 1.86     $ 1.55  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Total shareholders' equity   $ 203,694     $ 197,087     $ 193,517     $ 191,556     $ 174,540  
Goodwill     (16,450 )     (16,450 )     (16,450 )     (16,450 )     (16,450 )
Intangibles     (133 )     (158 )     (184 )     (210 )     (235 )
Tangible shareholders' equity   $ 187,111     $ 180,479     $ 176,883     $ 174,896     $ 157,855  
                     
Shares outstanding     7,554,488       7,541,474       7,525,372       7,508,994       7,110,025  
                     
Book value per share   $ 26.96     $ 26.13     $ 25.72     $ 25.51     $ 24.55  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   $ 24.77     $ 23.93     $ 23.50     $ 23.29     $ 22.20  

