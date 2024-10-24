Exponent Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 27, 2024.

“For the third consecutive quarter Exponent has delivered significantly improved utilization year over year, reflecting our ongoing focus on effective resource management and alignment with market demand. As expected, third quarter revenues before reimbursements were flat year-over-year, however we delivered a 6% increase in net income and expanded our EBITDA1 margin by 100 basis points. Proactive engagements in the consumer electronics sector rebounded to a healthy level, fueled by increasing user experience studies and product development consulting. This was largely offset by persistent challenges in the chemicals sector and the high benchmark set by the previous year’s third quarter growth in reactive services of over 20%. The inherent strength of our diversified portfolio continued to provide stability in a dynamic operating environment,” stated Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As industries transform at breakneck speed, the nexus between innovation and safety, health and environmental impacts grows increasingly complex. These concerns are at the forefront of global priorities, reinforcing the need for our critical insights and expertise. Looking ahead, we are focused on adding talent and expanding our capabilities to meet our customers’ needs across industries and throughout the product lifecycle,” Dr. Corrigan continued.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the third quarter of 2024 increased 2% to $136.3 million and were approximately flat at $125.1 million, respectively, as compared to $133.3 million and $125.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income increased to $26.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards was $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and was immaterial in the third quarter of 2023. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 27.5% in the third quarter, as compared to 27.9% for the same period in 2023.

EBITDA1 increased to $35.8 million, or 28.6% of revenues before reimbursements, in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $34.5 million, or 27.6% of revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter of 2023.

Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the first three quarters of 2024 increased 2% to $421.7 million and 3% to $394.7 million, respectively, as compared to $413.9 million and $383.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income was $85.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to $79.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023. The tax benefit for the classification of tax adjustments associated with share-based awards realized through the first three quarters of 2024 was $2.2 million, as compared to $3.6 million during the same period one year ago. Inclusive of the tax benefit, Exponent’s consolidated tax rate was 26.4% through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to 24.9% for the same period last year.

EBITDA1 increased to $115.8 million, or 29.3% of revenues before reimbursements, through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to $107.1 million, or 27.9% of revenues before reimbursements, in the same period of 2023.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 to be paid on December 20, 2024 and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends. Through the first three quarters of 2024, Exponent paid $44.0 million in dividends and closed the period with $219.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business Overview

Exponent’s engineering and other scientific segment represented 84% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter and through the first three quarters of 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 1% in the third quarter and 4% through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to the prior year period. Growth during the quarter was driven by increased activity in the consumer electronics sector, along with strong demand in the utilities sector.

Exponent’s environmental and health segment represented 16% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter and through the first three quarters of 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment decreased 6% in the third quarter and 3% through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to the prior year period. The decline was related to headwinds in the chemical and life sciences sectors.

Business Outlook

“Our ability to align our operating model with market demand resulted in 75% utilization and expanded profitability in the first nine months of 2024. We are encouraged by the market opportunities across the industries that we serve, and our recruiting activity is increasing as we strategically build upon our diversified portfolio of talent and capabilities,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As we close out 2024, we are maintaining our revenue guidance and raising our margin guidance for the full-year.”

For the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes the impact of an additional week, as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid-single digits; and,

EBITDA1 to be 23.5% to 24.5% of revenues before reimbursements.

For the fiscal year 2024, which includes the impact of an additional week, as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:

Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low to mid-single digits; and,

EBITDA1 to be 27.9% to 28.1% of revenues before reimbursements.

“Exponent excels in navigating the complexities inherent in innovation and technology. We are encouraged by the long-term demand drivers that heighten the need for our differentiated capabilities and critical insights. Our focus remains on anticipating the evolving needs of our clients throughout the product lifecycle while delivering sustained profitable growth and lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Dr. Corrigan.

Today's Conference Call Information

Exponent will discuss its financial results in more detail on a conference call today, Thursday, October 24, 2024, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The audio of the conference call is available by dialing (844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.exponent.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the call will also be available on the Exponent website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 1389454#.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures 1

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income, and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present, and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exponent has provided its outlook regarding EBITDA as a percentage of revenues before reimbursements. The Company has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided and the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the effect of these items without unreasonable effort. For example, the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the impact of equity awards on Exponent’s taxes without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material effect on Exponent’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between the historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release is provided in the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Exponent

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent’s consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent’s offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent’s consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in generally applicable and industry-specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Quarters Ended September 27, 2024 and September 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, September 29, September 27, September 29, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Revenues before reimbursements $ 125,085 $ 124,959 $ 394,726 $ 383,317 Reimbursements 11,194 8,377 27,022 30,549 Revenues 136,279 133,336 421,748 413,866 Operating expenses Compensation and related expenses 81,954 74,011 251,747 241,028 Other operating expenses 11,975 10,997 33,691 30,863 Reimbursable expenses 11,194 8,377 27,022 30,549 General and administrative expenses 5,309 6,018 16,984 18,498 110,432 99,403 329,444 320,938 Operating income 25,847 33,933 92,304 92,928 Other income (expense), net Interest income, net 2,559 1,858 7,416 5,221 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 7,531 (1,774 ) 16,322 7,659 10,090 84 23,738 12,880 Income before income taxes 35,937 34,017 116,042 105,808 Income taxes 9,893 9,479 30,629 26,398 Net income $ 26,044 $ 24,538 $ 85,413 $ 79,410 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.67 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 1.66 $ 1.54 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 51,177 51,203 51,098 51,197 Diluted 51,622 51,645 51,527 51,680





EXPONENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 27, 2024 and December 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) September 27, December 29, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,708 $ 187,150 Accounts receivable, net 168,618 167,360 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,255 25,022 Total current assets 412,581 379,532 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 72,862 75,318 Operating lease right-of-use asset 75,797 24,600 Goodwill 8,607 8,607 Other assets 174,218 158,720 $ 744,065 $ 646,777 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,646 $ 22,125 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 96,738 111,773 Deferred revenues 13,414 21,709 Operating lease liability 4,940 6,302 Total current liabilities 137,738 161,909 Other liabilities 120,131 106,824 Operating lease liability 75,922 21,959 Total liabilities 333,791 290,692 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 66 66 Additional paid-in capital 342,301 321,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,606 ) (2,977 ) Retained earnings 614,991 574,082 Treasury stock, at cost (545,478 ) (536,534 ) Total stockholders' equity 410,274 356,085 $ 744,065 $ 646,777





EXPONENT, INC. EBITDA and EBITDAS (1) For the Quarters Ended September 27, 2024 and September 29, 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, September 29, September 27, September 29, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 26,044 $ 24,538 $ 85,413 $ 79,410 Add back (subtract): Income taxes 9,893 9,479 30,629 26,398 Interest income, net (2,559 ) (1,858 ) (7,416 ) (5,221 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,389 2,361 7,199 6,535 EBITDA (1) 35,767 34,520 115,825 107,122 Stock-based compensation 5,465 4,891 18,382 17,177 EBITDAS (1) $ 41,232 $ 39,411 $ 134,207 $ 124,299 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company regards EBITDA and EBITDAS as useful measures of operating performance and cash flow to complement operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. Additionally, management believes that EBITDA and EBITDAS provide meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

