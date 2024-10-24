Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 24, 2024.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 24, 2024 and September 26, 2023 were as follows:

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended ($000's, except per share amounts) September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 % change September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 % change Total revenue $ 1,272,999 $ 1,121,752 13.5 % $ 3,935,418 $ 3,467,311 13.5 % Income from operations 102,023 73,859 38.1 % 377,967 270,216 39.9 % Net income 84,412 63,788 32.3 % 317,759 232,446 36.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 0.95 32.5 % $ 4.74 $ 3.46 37.0 %

Results for the 13 weeks ended September 24, 2024, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.5% at company restaurants and increased 7.2% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $149,176 of which $18,914 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $138,668 of which $17,058 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 24.1% to $202.1 million from $162.8 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased to 16.0% from 14.6% in the prior year driven primarily by higher sales. The benefit of a higher average guest check and improved labor productivity more than offset wage and other labor inflation of 4.7% and commodity inflation of 1.3%;

Diluted earnings per share increased 32.5% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses;

Seven company restaurants and three franchise restaurants were opened; and

Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $91.1 million, dividends of $40.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $9.6 million.

Results for the 39 weeks ended September 24, 2024, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.8% at company restaurants and increased 7.7% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $155,807 of which $19,894 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $144,583 of which $18,189 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 26.7% to $673.1 million from $531.3 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased to 17.2% from 15.4% in the prior year driven primarily by higher sales. The benefit of a higher average guest check and improved labor productivity more than offset wage and other labor inflation of 4.5% and commodity inflation of 0.8%;

Diluted earnings per share increased 37.0% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses;

22 company restaurants and nine franchise restaurants were opened; and

Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $246.5 million, dividends of $122.2 million, and repurchases of common stock of $44.7 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We are extremely pleased in such a competitive environment to report another quarter of continued traffic growth at each of our brands. This is a credit to the hard work of our operators who create an environment where Roadies want to work and guests want to dine.”

Morgan continued, “Looking ahead to 2025, we once again have a strong development pipeline and as of today already have 10 of our new company restaurants under construction. We remain confident that this new store growth along with our planned franchise acquisition and overall capital allocation strategy will allow us to continue to generate long-term shareholder value.”

Franchise Acquisition

The Company has tentatively agreed to acquire 13 domestic franchise restaurants with a targeted close date as of the beginning of our 2025 fiscal year. These acquisitions are subject to the completion of customary negotiations and due diligence.

2024 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 8.3% compared to 2023. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 0.9% in late September.

Management updated the following expectations for 2024:

Commodity cost inflation of less than 1%;

Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 4.5%; and

An effective income tax rate of approximately 15%.



Management reiterated the following expectations for 2024:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 7.5%, including a benefit of 2% from the 53 rd week; and

week; and Total capital expenditures of $360 million to $370 million.



2025 Outlook

Management provided the following initial expectations for 2025:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2024 menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 5%, including a benefit of 2% from the planned franchise acquisition;

Commodity cost inflation of 2% to 3%;

Wage and other labor inflation of 4% to 5%;

An effective income tax rate of 15% to 16%; and

Total capital expenditures of approximately $400 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance, including general and administrative expenses. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, October 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 770 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet its business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures; food safety, and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2023. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 24,

2024 September 26,

2023 September 24,

2024 September 26,

2023 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 1,265,279 $ 1,115,224 $ 3,913,073 $ 3,447,192 Franchise royalties and fees 7,720 6,528 22,345 20,119 Total revenue 1,272,999 1,121,752 3,935,418 3,467,311 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 424,566 386,184 1,305,658 1,198,099 Labor 427,470 378,814 1,293,229 1,155,970 Rent 20,162 18,177 59,543 54,001 Other operating 191,011 169,225 581,515 507,846 Pre-opening 7,282 8,663 21,579 19,711 Depreciation and amortization 44,510 39,124 128,918 112,764 Impairment and closure, net 844 (2 ) 1,135 131 General and administrative 55,131 47,708 165,874 148,573 Total costs and expenses 1,170,976 1,047,893 3,557,451 3,197,095 Income from operations 102,023 73,859 377,967 270,216 Interest income, net 1,916 496 5,007 2,730 Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 235 139 778 1,181 Income before taxes 104,174 74,494 383,752 274,127 Income tax expense 17,400 8,870 57,913 35,474 Net income including noncontrolling interests 86,774 65,624 325,839 238,653 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,362 1,836 8,080 6,207 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 84,412 $ 63,788 $ 317,759 $ 232,446 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.96 $ 4.76 $ 3.47 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.95 $ 4.74 $ 3.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,704 66,779 66,777 66,923 Diluted 66,943 67,014 67,023 67,179 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 1.83 $ 1.65









Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 24, 2024 December 26, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,205 $ 104,246 Other current assets, net 118,196 252,228 Property and equipment, net 1,574,465 1,474,722 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 747,799 694,014 Goodwill 169,684 169,684 Intangible assets, net 1,679 3,483 Other assets 112,787 94,999 Total assets $ 2,913,815 $ 2,793,376 Current liabilities 627,564 745,434 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 802,576 743,476 Other liabilities 160,431 146,955 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity 1,308,290 1,141,662 Noncontrolling interests 14,954 15,849 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,913,815 $ 2,793,376





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 325,839 $ 238,653 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 128,918 112,764 Share-based compensation expense 33,154 25,266 Deferred income taxes (9,592 ) 2,707 Other noncash adjustments, net 3,667 3,672 Change in working capital, net of acquisitions 34,103 7,677 Net cash provided by operating activities 516,089 390,739 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (246,539 ) (243,895 ) Acquisitions of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired — (39,153 ) Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates — 632 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 197 1,800 Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 9,126 7,097 Net cash used in investing activities (237,216 ) (273,519 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility — (50,000 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (44,689 ) (45,193 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (122,205 ) (110,429 ) Other financing activities, net (27,020 ) (16,135 ) Net cash used in financing activities (193,914 ) (221,757 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 84,959 (104,537 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 104,246 173,861 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 189,205 $ 69,324









Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 24,

2024 September 26,

2023 September 24,

2024 September 26,

2023 Income from operations $ 102,023 $ 73,859 $ 377,967 $ 270,216 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 7,720 6,528 22,345 20,119 Add: Pre-opening 7,282 8,663 21,579 19,711 Depreciation and amortization 44,510 39,124 128,918 112,764 Impairment and closure, net 844 (2 ) 1,135 131 General and administrative 55,131 47,708 165,874 148,573 Restaurant margin $ 202,070 $ 162,824 $ 673,128 $ 531,276 Restaurant margin(as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 16.0 % 14.6 % 17.2 % 15.4 %









Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin $ per

store week and weekly sales by group)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 Change

Company restaurants (all concepts) Restaurant and other sales $ 1,265,279 $ 1,115,224 13.5 % Store weeks 8,496 8,032 5.8 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 8.5 % 8.2 % Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 33.5 % 34.6 % 107 bps Labor 33.8 % 34.0 % 18 bps Rent 1.6 % 1.6 % 4 bps Other operating 15.1 % 15.2 % 8 bps Total 84.0 % 85.4 % Restaurant margin % 16.0 % 14.6 % 137 bps Restaurant margin $ $ 202,070 $ 162,824 24.1 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 23,784 $ 20,272 17.3 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Store weeks 7,768 7,394 5.1 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 8.7 % 8.4 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,990 $ 1,840 8.2 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (560 and 542 units) $ 153,870 $ 141,675 8.6 % Average unit volume restaurants (22 and 18 units) $ 132,430 $ 138,439 (4.3 )% Restaurants less than 6 months old (19 and 13 units) $ 142,628 $ 141,409 0.9 % Bubba’s 33 restaurants only: Store weeks 624 547 14.1 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 5.3 % 4.8 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,502 $ 1,437 4.5 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (40 and 36 units) $ 116,330 $ 112,447 3.5 % Average unit volume restaurants (5 and 4 units) $ 109,485 $ 93,012 17.7 % Restaurants less than 6 months old (3 and 3 units) $ 140,369 $ 129,941 8.0 % Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only: Store weeks 1,437 1,258 14.2 % Comparable restaurant sales 6.7 % 7.1 % U.S. franchise restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales (1) 7.2 % 7.8 % Average unit volume (2) $ 2,090 2,009 4.0 % _______________



(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period. (2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.













Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Unit Activity

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 Change September 24, 2024 September 26, 2023 Change Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 7 7 — 19 13 6 Company - Bubba’s 33 — 2 (2 ) 3 3 — Company - Jaggers — — — — 2 (2 ) Total company restaurants 7 9 (2 ) 22 18 4 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic — — — — 1 (1 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic — 1 (1 ) 1 1 — Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 3 3 — 8 6 2 Total franchise restaurants 3 4 (1 ) 9 8 1 Total restaurants 10 13 (3 ) 31 26 5 Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions Company - Texas Roadhouse — — — — 8 (8 ) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic — — — — (8 ) 8 Restaurant closures Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic — — — — (1 ) 1 Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 601 573 28 Company - Bubba’s 33 48 43 5 Company - Jaggers 8 7 1 Total company restaurants 657 623 34 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic 56 54 2 Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 3 1 2 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 56 44 12 Total franchise restaurants 115 99 16 Total restaurants 772 722 50 _______________



(1) Includes a U.S. territory.

