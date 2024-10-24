Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:00AM ET.

The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at ir.athene.com .

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in: Toll-free at 877-404-1236 (domestic) or + 1 215-268-9888 (international)

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $330 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2024, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com .

Contact:

Jeanne Hess

Vice President, External Relations

+1 646 768 7319

jeanne.hess@athene.com

