SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights compared to the third quarter of the prior year:

  • Net income of $2.4 million, down 12.4 percent with Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) of $0.35. EPS is up 3.0% when adjusted for mortgage servicing rights impairment in both periods.
  • Net interest income totaled $10.2 million, a 6.8 percent increase from $9.5 million.
  • Total loans increased to $1.03 billion, up by $40.9 million or 4.1 percent.
  • Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $16.49, up $3.40 per share or 26.0%.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

  • Mortgage Banking Revenue increased to $4.7 million, up by 7.6 percent from $4.4 million.
  • Noninterest income increased 2.2% to $12.5 million, up from $12.2 million.
  • Noninterest expense increased 1.1% to $32.0 million, up from $31.6 million.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024, highlights compared to the prior year:

  • Diluted EPS was $1.74 for the twelve months ended September 2024, reflecting a 3.6% increase from the prior twelve months of $1.68.
  • Total deposits reached $1.16 billion by the end of September 2024, marking a 6.8% growth from $1.09 billion at the same time in 2023.
  • Mortgage origination volume was $228.3 million for the trailing twelve months, while the servicing portfolio increased by 2.9% to $1.41 billion.
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2024 Sep. 2023 % Change   Sep. 2024 Sep. 2023 % Change
Operating revenue $ 14,309   $ 13,699   4.5 %   $ 41,485   $ 41,879   -0.9 %
Interest income   16,548     14,796   11.8 %     47,502     43,026   10.4 %
Interest expense   6,362     5,260   21.0 %     18,477     13,337   38.5 %
Net interest income   10,186     9,536   6.8 %     29,025     29,689   -2.2 %
Provision (recovery) for credit losses   200     (6 ) 3433.3 %     200     389   -48.6 %
Noninterest income   4,123     4,163   -1.0 %     12,460     12,190   2.2 %
Noninterest expense   11,003     10,481   5.0 %     31,956     31,593   1.1 %
Net income   2,354     2,687   -12.4 %     7,835     8,212   -4.6 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.35     0.39   -10.3 %     1.17     1.18   -0.8 %
Return on average assets   0.68 %   0.80 % -15.0 %     0.77 %   0.81 % -4.9 %
Return on average equity   7.32 %   8.73 % -16.2 %     8.41 %   8.72 % -3.6 %
               

"We delivered strong operational performance during the September quarter with our pretax preprovision earnings up over 14% when we adjust for the servicing rights impairment," stated Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We are on track with our Marblehead acquisition and are especially pleased that we have increased the tangible book value per share by 26% in the last year."

"Our Loan Book expanded to $1.03 billion, an increase of $40.9 million, underscoring our disciplined approach to portfolio expansion. Despite market pressures from interest rates, our deposits increased by $74.2 million or 6.8% year-over-year reaching $1.16 billion," added Mr. Klein.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

In the third quarter of 2024, core earnings and margins rose with operating revenue rising to $14.3 million, a 4.5% increase from the $13.7 million in the prior year. While net interest income rose to $10.2 million, a 6.8% increase year-over-year, the Company faced pressure from rising deposit costs, which drove a 21% increase in interest expenses. Despite this, net interest margin saw a slight expansion, increasing by 9 basis points compared to the same period last year, reaching 3.17%.

Noninterest income was down 1.0%, however, when adjusted for the servicing rights impairment and the gain on sale of assets, it was up nearly 4%. Mortgage gain on sale had its best quarter since the first quarter of 2022 and we saw solid increases in Title insurance revenue (up 13%) and Wealth management revenue (up 5%).

Mortgage Loan Business

In the third quarter of 2024, SB Financial Group recorded a 15.5% year-over-year increase in mortgage loan originations, reaching $70.7 million, up from $61.2 million in the corresponding period last year. This strong performance reflects our ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and underscores the resilience of the housing sector, which continues to show signs of strength despite broader economic challenges. Mortgage sales followed this growth, reaching $61.3 million, or 86.6% of total originations. This represents a 13.3% year-over-year increase from $54.1 million, signaling our ongoing success in expanding our market reach and maintaining a competitive position. The sales volume highlights the robustness of our operations, even as competition intensifies in the residential lending space.

However, mortgage banking net revenue decreased to $1.35 million, down 17.9% from $1.65 million in the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by a negative Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”) valuation adjustment of $465 thousand this quarter, significantly impacting net loan servicing fees. This reflects broader market headwinds, including shifts in borrower behavior and refinancing rates, which put pressure on servicing valuations. Despite this, gains from the sale of mortgages and continued efficiency in our operations helped partially offset the decline. The mortgage servicing portfolio expanded by 2.9%, reaching $1.41 billion. This steady growth in our servicing portfolio is a testament to our commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships.

Mr. Klein stated, "This quarter has showcased improved efficiency in our mortgage operations. Although our results slightly missed our internal targets, the shortfall primarily reflects the heightened competitiveness and shifting dynamics within the mortgage market. Despite these challenges, our proactive measures, including expanding our origination teams, including closing our first loan from the Cincinnati market, have positioned us to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain our momentum."

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023   Prior Year Growth
Mortgage originations $ 70,715   $ 75,110   $ 42,912   $ 39,566   $ 61,200     $ 9,515  
Mortgage sales   61,271     55,835     36,623     33,362     54,085       7,186  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,406,273     1,389,805     1,371,713     1,366,667     1,367,209       39,064  
Mortgage servicing rights   14,357     14,548     14,191     13,906     13,893       464  
               
               
Revenue              
Loan servicing fees   874     862     855     855     850       24  
OMSR amortization   (370 )   (335 )   (273 )   (282 )   (334 )     (36 )
Net administrative fees   504     527     582     573     516       (12 )
OMSR valuation adjustment   (465 )   38     181     (12 )   (78 )     (387 )
Net loan servicing fees   39     565     763     561     438       (399 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   1,311     1,277     781     747     1,207       104  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,350   $ 1,842   $ 1,544   $ 1,308   $ 1,645     $ (295 )
               

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

For the third quarter of 2024, SB Financial Group's noninterest income slightly declined to $4.12 million, representing a 1.0% decrease compared to $4.16 million in the third quarter of 2023. This minor reduction was primarily driven by lower mortgage loan servicing fees, which fell from $438 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 to $39 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting significant pressure in the mortgage servicing market. Furthermore, other noninterest income also contributed to the decline. However, this was partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees, which rose by 5.4% to $882 thousand, and a gain on the sale of mortgage loans and OMSR, which increased to $1.31 million from $1.21 million in the prior-year quarter. The gain on the sale of assets further contributed positively with $200 thousand realized this quarter.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter were reported at $11.0 million, reflecting a 5.0% increase compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. This rise was primarily driven by the increase of additional talent, which rose by 10.3% to $6.06 million, along with a 17% increase in data processing fees to $758 thousand. While certain expense categories saw reductions, such as other expenses, which decreased to $804 thousand from $1.1 million in the prior year, these declines were not sufficient enough to offset the overall increase in operating expenses.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense            
($ in thousands, except ratios)   Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023   Prior Year Growth
Noninterest Income (NII)   $ 4,123   $ 4,386   $ 3,951   $ 5,531   $ 4,163     $ (40 )
NII / Total Revenue     28.8 %   31.5 %   30.1 %   36.6 %   30.4 %     -1.6 %
NII / Average Assets     1.2 %   1.3 %   1.2 %   1.7 %   1.2 %     0.0 %
Total Revenue Growth     4.5 %   -0.6 %   -6.1 %   3.4 %   -5.3 %     -0.9 %
                 
Noninterest Expense (NIE)   $ 11,003   $ 10,671   $ 10,282   $ 10,369   $ 10,481     $ 522  
Efficiency Ratio     76.8 %   75.9 %   78.2 %   68.4 %   79.0 %     -2.2 %
NIE / Average Assets     3.2 %   3.2 %   3.1 %   3.1 %   3.1 %     0.1 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -2.0 %   -1.9 %   -1.9 %   -1.4 %   -1.9 %     -0.1 %
Total Expense Growth     5.0 %   3.2 %   -4.6 %   1.0 %   0.9 %     5.0 %
                 

Mr. Klein commented on the financial performance, stating, "Our noninterest income continues to show resilience, supported by gains from mortgage-related activities and consistent wealth management performance. As expected, the competitive environment and market fluctuations impacted servicing fees. On the expense side, our focus remains on managing costs related to growth initiatives, and we are committed to optimizing our cost structure to maintain operational efficiency and deliver sustained value to our stakeholders."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, SB Financial Group continued to demonstrate financial stability, with total assets increasing to $1.39 billion, a 5.1% increase from $1.33 billion at the end of the prior-year period. This growth underscores our ability to maintain a robust financial position amidst changing market conditions.

Our loan portfolio remained strong, standing at $1.03 billion, up by $40.9 million or 4.1% compared to the prior year. This growth highlights our effective lending practices and strong demand in the credit market. Additionally, cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to $49.3 million, up 159.1% from $19.0 million a year ago, enhancing our liquidity position and providing us with greater flexibility in navigating economic uncertainties.

Deposits increased to $1.16 billion, reflecting a 6.8% growth compared to the prior-year figure of $1.09 billion, driven by increases across all interest-bearing deposit categories. This growth reflects continued trust from our clients and a solid base to support ongoing operations.

Shareholders’ equity expanded significantly to $132.8 million, a 5.9% increase from the linked quarter and an 18.2% year-over-year rise, underscoring our commitment to driving shareholder value. This improvement can be attributed to retained earnings growth and an improvement in accumulated comprehensive losses. The year-over-year growth in shareholders' equity reflects our focus on strengthening the balance sheet and optimizing capital allocation strategies.

Mr. Klein, commented, "In 2024, we have maintained a disciplined and proactive approach to our growth and capital management, aligning closely with our strategic objectives. Our ability to sustain and grow our loan portfolio, even in a highly competitive market, demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our relationship-driven lending practices. Furthermore, the year-over-year increase in shareholders' equity highlights our continued commitment to delivering shareholder value. We remain poised to leverage future opportunities that will further fortify our financial position and ensure long-term prosperity for our stakeholders."

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Annual Growth
Commercial $ 123,821   $ 123,287   $ 120,016   $ 126,716   $ 120,325   $ 3,496  
% of Total   12.0 %   12.3 %   12.1 %   12.7 %   12.2 %   2.9 %
Commercial RE   459,449     434,967     429,362     424,041     421,736     37,713  
% of Total   44.6 %   43.3 %   43.3 %   42.4 %   42.6 %   8.9 %
Agriculture   64,887     64,329     62,365     65,659     60,928     3,959  
% of Total   6.3 %   6.4 %   6.3 %   6.6 %   6.2 %   6.5 %
Residential RE   314,010     316,233     314,668     318,123     320,306     (6,296 )
% of Total   30.5 %   31.5 %   31.7 %   31.8 %   32.4 %   -2.0 %
Consumer & Other   67,788     66,574     65,141     65,673     65,726     2,062  
% of Total   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   3.1 %
Total Loans $ 1,029,955   $ 1,005,390   $ 991,552   $ 1,000,212   $ 989,021   $ 40,934  
Total Growth Percentage           4.1 %
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 222,425   $ 208,244   $ 219,395   $ 228,713   $ 224,182   $ (1,757 )
% of Total   19.2 %   18.7 %   19.7 %   21.4 %   20.7 %   -0.8 %
Interest DDA   202,097     190,857     169,171     166,413     174,729     27,368  
% of Total   17.4 %   17.1 %   15.2 %   15.5 %   16.1 %   15.7 %
Savings   241,761     231,855     244,157     216,965     226,077     15,684  
% of Total   20.8 %   20.8 %   21.9 %   20.3 %   20.8 %   6.9 %
Money Market   228,182     225,650     221,362     202,605     216,565     11,617  
% of Total   19.7 %   20.2 %   19.9 %   18.9 %   20.0 %   5.4 %
Time Deposits   265,068     258,582     258,257     255,509     243,766     21,302  
% of Total   22.9 %   23.2 %   23.2 %   23.9 %   22.5 %   8.7 %
Total Deposits $ 1,159,533   $ 1,115,188   $ 1,112,342   $ 1,070,205   $ 1,085,319   $ 74,214  
Total Growth Percentage           6.8 %
             

Asset Quality

SB Financial Group's commitment to maintaining exceptional asset quality remained strong through the third quarter of 2024. As of September 2024, nonperforming loans constituted 0.54% of total loans, an increase from 0.47% in the prior quarter. While the allowance for credit losses coverage stood at 276.8% of nonperforming loans—below the 330% reported in the linked quarter—it remains robust, signaling a conservative approach to risk management.

Additionally, the net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio was a modest 0.01%, further highlighting SB Financial Group’s effective loan repayment management. Collectively, these metrics reinforce our reputation for disciplined risk oversight and credit administration.

Mr. Klein concluded, “Our third quarter performance underscores our continued commitment to maintaining high asset quality. Although we observed a slight increase in nonperforming loans and a decrease in our reserve coverage ratio, our allowance for credit losses remains robust. This, coupled with our disciplined approach to credit risk management, demonstrates our focus on preserving the long-term strength of our loan portfolio and ensuring stability amidst ongoing economic shifts."

             
Nonperforming Assets           Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023
Commercial & Agriculture $ 2,899   $ 2,781   $ 897   $ 748   $ 717   $ 2,182  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   1.54 %   1.48 %   0.49 %   0.39 %   0.40 %   304.3 %
Commercial RE   813     475     49     168     222     591  
% of Total CRE loans   0.18 %   0.11 %   0.01 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   266.2 %
Residential RE   1,536     1,247     1,295     1,690     2,182     (646 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.49 %   0.39 %   0.41 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   -29.6 %
Consumer & Other   270     231     193     212     208     62  
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.40 %   0.35 %   0.30 %   0.32 %   0.32 %   29.8 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   5,518     4,734     2,434     2,818     3,329     2,189  
% of Total loans   0.54 %   0.47 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.34 %   65.8 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   -     510     510     511     629     (629 )
Total Change (%)             -100.0 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,518   $ 5,244   $ 2,944   $ 3,329   $ 3,958   $ 1,560  
% of Total assets   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.22 %   0.25 %   0.30 %   39.41 %
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on October 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


    SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                           
          September   June   March   December   September
      ($ in thousands)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
                           
ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 49,348     $ 21,983     $ 26,602     $ 22,965     $ 19,049  
  Interest bearing time deposits     1,706       2,417       2,417       1,535       1,180  
  Available-for-sale securities     211,511       207,856       213,239       219,708       212,768  
  Loans held for sale     8,927       7,864       4,730       2,525       3,206  
  Loans, net of unearned income     1,029,955       1,005,390       991,552       1,000,212       989,021  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,278 )     (15,612 )     (15,643 )     (15,786 )     (15,790 )
  Premises and equipment, net     20,715       20,860       20,985       21,378       21,934  
  Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     5,223       5,204       6,512       7,279       6,261  
  Foreclosed assets and other assets     -       510       510       511       629  
  Interest receivable     4,842       4,818       3,706       4,657       6,673  
  Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
  Cash value of life insurance     30,488       30,294       30,103       29,121       29,291  
  Mortgage servicing rights     14,357       14,548       14,191       13,906       13,893  
  Other assets     8,916       12,815       13,869       11,999       15,120  
                           
      Total assets   $ 1,393,949     $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012     $ 1,343,249     $ 1,326,474  
                           
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Deposits                    
    Non interest bearing demand   $ 222,425     $ 208,244     $ 219,395     $ 228,713     $ 224,182  
    Interest bearing demand     202,097       190,857       169,171       166,413       174,729  
    Savings     241,761       231,855       244,157       216,965       226,077  
    Money market     228,182       225,650       221,362       202,605       216,565  
    Time deposits     265,068       258,582       258,257       255,509       243,766  
                           
      Total deposits     1,159,533       1,115,188       1,112,342       1,070,205       1,085,319  
                           
  Short-term borrowings     15,240       15,178       12,916       13,387       16,519  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances     35,000       35,000       35,000       83,600       59,500  
  Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
  Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,678       19,666       19,654       19,642       19,630  
  Interest payable     3,374       2,944       2,772       2,443       2,216  
  Other liabilities     17,973       18,421       19,295       19,320       20,632  
                           
      Total liabilities     1,261,108       1,216,707       1,212,289       1,218,907       1,214,126  
                           
  Shareholders' Equity                    
    Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
    Additional paid-in capital     15,090       15,195       14,978       15,124       15,037  
    Retained earnings     113,515       112,104       109,938       108,486       105,521  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (24,870 )     (31,801 )     (31,547 )     (29,831 )     (39,517 )
    Treasury stock     (32,213 )     (31,338 )     (30,965 )     (30,756 )     (30,012 )
                           
      Total shareholders' equity     132,841       125,479       123,723       124,342       112,348  
                           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,393,949     $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012     $ 1,343,249     $ 1,326,474  
                           


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                               
      September   June   March   December   September   September   September
Interest income   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2024   2023
  Loans                            
  Taxable   $ 14,513     $ 13,883     $ 13,547     $ 13,438     $ 13,128     $ 41,943     $ 37,969  
  Tax exempt     127       124       123       124       122       374       359  
  Securities                            
  Taxable     1,871       1,610       1,593       1,526       1,507       5,074       4,566  
  Tax exempt     37       37       37       38       39       111       132  
                               
  Total interest income     16,548       15,654       15,300       15,126       14,796       47,502       43,026  
                               
Interest expense                            
  Deposits     5,568       5,208       5,090       4,398       4,194       15,866       10,310  
  Repurchase agreements & other     43       36       34       39       16       113       35  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances     369       370       613       720       666       1,352       1,883  
  Trust preferred securities     187       187       188       191       189       562       525  
  Subordinated debt     195       194       195       194       195       584       584  
                               
  Total interest expense     6,362       5,995       6,120       5,542       5,260       18,477       13,337  
                               
                               
Net interest income     10,186       9,659       9,180       9,584       9,536       29,025       29,689  
                               
  Provision for credit losses     200       -       -       (74 )     (6 )     200       389  
                               
Net interest income after provision                            
  for loan losses     9,986       9,659       9,180       9,658       9,542       28,825       29,300  
                               
Noninterest income                            
  Wealth management fees     882       848       865       838       837       2,595       2,694  
  Customer service fees     870       875       880       844       863       2,625       2,559  
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR     1,311       1,277       781       747       1,207       3,369       2,862  
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     39       565       763       561       438       1,367       1,540  
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans     20       105       10       177       10       135       252  
  Title insurance revenue     485       406       266       378       429       1,157       1,257  
  Net gain on sales of securities     -       -       -       1,453       -       -       -  
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets     200       -       -       16       -       200       4  
  Other     316       310       386       517       379       1,012       1,022  
                               
  Total noninterest income     4,123       4,386       3,951       5,531       4,163       12,460       12,190  
                               
Noninterest expense                            
  Salaries and employee benefits     6,057       6,009       5,352       5,652       5,491       17,418       17,125  
  Net occupancy expense     706       707       769       746       764       2,182       2,350  
  Equipment expense     1,069       1,060       1,077       1,027       1,068       3,206       3,051  
  Data processing fees     758       727       769       680       648       2,254       1,979  
  Professional fees     659       615       758       926       623       2,032       2,098  
  Marketing expense     241       176       197       182       189       614       600  
  Telephone and communication expense     128       156       105       132       124       389       369  
  Postage and delivery expense     145       89       97       167       100       331       265  
  State, local and other taxes     208       230       245       285       218       683       664  
  Employee expense     228       159       178       146       141       565       485  
  Other expenses     804       743       735       426       1,115       2,282       2,607  
                               
  Total noninterest expense     11,003       10,671       10,282       10,369       10,481       31,956       31,593  
                               
                               
Income before income tax expense     3,106       3,374       2,849       4,820       3,224       9,329       9,897  
                               
  Income tax expense     752       261       481       937       537       1,494       1,685  
                               
Net income   $ 2,354     $ 3,113     $ 2,368     $ 3,883     $ 2,687     $ 7,835     $ 8,212  
                               
Common share data:                            
  Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.47     $ 0.35     $ 0.58     $ 0.40     $ 1.17     $ 1.20  
                               
  Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.47     $ 0.35     $ 0.57     $ 0.39     $ 1.17     $ 1.18  
                               
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                            
  Basic:     6,660       6,692       6,715       6,748       6,791       6,689       6,857  
  Diluted:     6,675       6,700       6,723       6,851       6,878       6,704       6,944  
                               


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                             
    September   June   March   December   September   September   September
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2024   2023
                             
Net interest income   $ 10,186     $ 9,659     $ 9,180     $ 9,584     $ 9,536     $ 29,025     $ 29,689  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     44       43       43       43       43       129       88  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     10,230       9,702       9,223       9,627       9,579       29,154       29,777  
Provision for credit loss     200       -       -       (74 )     (6 )     200       389  
Noninterest income     4,123       4,386       3,951       5,531       4,163       12,460       12,190  
Total operating revenue     14,309       14,045       13,131       15,115       13,699       41,485       41,879  
Noninterest expense     11,003       10,671       10,282       10,369       10,481       31,956       31,593  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     3,306       3,374       2,849       4,746       3,218       9,529       10,286  
Net income     2,354       3,113       2,368       3,883       2,687       7,835       8,212  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.35       0.47       0.35       0.58       0.40       1.17       1.20  
Diluted earnings per share     0.35       0.47       0.35       0.57       0.39       1.17       1.18  
Common dividends     0.140       0.140       0.135       0.135       0.130       0.415       0.385  
Book value per common share     20.05       18.80       18.46       18.50       16.59       20.05       16.59  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     16.49       15.26       14.93       14.98       13.09       16.49       13.09  
Market price per common share     20.56       14.00       13.78       15.35       13.50       20.56       13.50  
Market price to TBV     124.7 %     91.8 %     92.3 %     102.5 %     103.1 %     124.7 %     103.1 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     11.8       7.9       7.9       8.8       8.0       11.8       8.0  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.68 %     0.93 %     0.71 %     1.17 %     0.80 %     0.77 %     0.81 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     0.96 %     1.01 %     0.85 %     1.43 %     0.96 %     1.01 %     1.10 %
Return on average equity (ROE)     7.32 %     10.16 %     7.70 %     13.23 %     9.25 %     8.41 %     8.72 %
Return on average tangible equity     8.97 %     12.59 %     9.53 %     16.57 %     11.62 %     10.39 %     10.75 %
Efficiency ratio     76.78 %     75.86 %     78.17 %     68.44 %     79.00 %     76.91 %     75.28 %
Earning asset yield     5.16 %     5.02 %     4.97 %     4.89 %     4.78 %     5.05 %     4.61 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.53 %     2.47 %     2.55 %     2.33 %     2.18 %     2.52 %     1.85 %
Net interest margin     3.17 %     3.10 %     2.98 %     3.10 %     3.08 %     3.08 %     3.18 %
Tax equivalent effect     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.19 %     3.11 %     2.99 %     3.11 %     3.09 %     3.09 %     3.20 %
Non interest income/Average assets     1.20 %     1.31 %     1.19 %     1.67 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.21 %
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.20 %     3.18 %     3.08 %     3.12 %     3.13 %     3.15 %     3.13 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -2.00 %     -1.87 %     -1.90 %     -1.46 %     -1.89 %     -1.92 %     -1.92 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
Gross charge-offs     29       -       66       5       12       95       113  
Recoveries     2       16       9       1       7       27       25  
Net charge-offs     27       (16 )     57       4       5       68       88  
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.54 %     0.47 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.34 %     0.54 %     0.34 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.54 %     0.52 %     0.30 %     0.33 %     0.40 %     0.54 %     0.40 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.40 %     0.39 %     0.22 %     0.25 %     0.30 %     0.40 %     0.30 %
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     276.83 %     329.78 %     642.69 %     560.18 %     474.32 %     276.83 %     474.32 %
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.48 %     1.55 %     1.58 %     1.58 %     1.60 %     1.48 %     1.60 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.01 %     (0.01 %)     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
Loans/ Deposits     88.82 %     90.15 %     89.14 %     93.46 %     91.13 %     88.82 %     91.13 %
Equity/ Assets     9.53 %     9.35 %     9.26 %     9.26 %     8.47 %     9.53 %     8.47 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.97 %     7.72 %     7.63 %     7.63 %     6.81 %     7.97 %     6.81 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.53 %     13.98 %     13.84 %     13.42 %     13.56 %     13.53 %     13.56 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,393,949       1,342,186       1,336,012       1,343,249       1,326,474       1,393,949       1,326,474  
Total loans     1,029,955       1,005,390       991,552       1,000,212       989,021       1,029,955       989,021  
Deposits     1,159,533       1,115,188       1,112,342       1,070,205       1,085,319       1,159,533       1,085,319  
Shareholders equity     132,841       125,479       123,723       124,342       112,348       132,841       112,348  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,613       23,630       23,646       23,662       23,687       23,613       23,687  
Tangible equity     109,228       101,849       100,077       100,680       88,661       109,228       88,661  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,406,273       1,389,805       1,371,713       1,366,667       1,367,209       1,406,273       1,367,209  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     557,724       525,713       525,517       501,829       478,236       557,724       478,236  
Total assets under care     3,357,946       3,257,704       3,233,242       3,211,745       3,171,919       3,357,946       3,171,919  
Full-time equivalent employees     248       249       245       251       252       248       252  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,624       6,676       6,702       6,720       6,773       6,624       6,773  
Market capitalization (all)     136,189       93,458       92,359       103,147       91,437       136,189       91,437  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,376,849       1,342,847       1,333,236       1,327,415       1,339,870       1,350,580       1,344,467  
Total earning assets     1,283,407       1,246,099       1,230,736       1,236,165       1,239,145       1,255,335       1,243,094  
Total loans     1,018,262       1,005,018       993,310       992,337       989,089       1,005,577       982,817  
Deposits     1,145,964       1,120,367       1,091,803       1,084,939       1,095,414       1,119,276       1,098,593  
Shareholders equity     128,608       122,510       123,058       117,397       116,165       124,218       125,580  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,621       23,638       23,654       23,675       23,698       23,638       23,720  
Tangible equity     104,987       98,872       99,404       93,722       92,467       100,580       101,860  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,660       6,692       6,715       6,748       6,791       6,689       6,857  
Average diluted shares outstanding     6,675       6,700       6,723       6,851       6,878       6,704       6,944  
                             


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
  For the Three and Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024 and 2023
             
  ($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024     Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 258,743   $ 1,871 2.89 %     $ 243,261   $ 1,507 2.48 %
  Nontaxable securities     6,402     37 2.31 %       6,795     39 2.30 %
  Loans, net     1,018,262     14,640 5.75 %       989,089     13,250 5.36 %
                     
  Total earning assets     1,283,407     16,548 5.16 %       1,239,145     14,796 4.78 %
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,334             4,022      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,601 )           (15,791 )    
  Premises and equipment     20,820             22,120      
  Other assets     83,889             90,374      
                     
  Total assets   $ 1,376,849           $ 1,339,870      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 659,879   $ 2,969 1.80 %     $ 620,092   $ 2,232 1.44 %
  Time deposits     264,188     2,599 3.94 %       244,289     1,962 3.21 %
  Repurchase agreements & other     16,240     43 1.06 %       16,319     16 0.39 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     35,054     369 4.21 %       55,073     666 4.84 %
  Trust preferred securities     10,310     187 7.26 %       10,310     189 7.33 %
  Subordinated debt     19,670     195 3.97 %       19,622     195 3.98 %
                     
  Total interest bearing liabilities     1,005,341     6,362 2.53 %       965,705     5,260 2.18 %
                     
  Non interest bearing demand     221,897     -         231,033     -  
                     
  Total funding     1,227,238     2.07 %       1,196,738     1.76 %
          44.20 %         1  
  Other liabilities     21,003             26,967      
                     
  Total liabilities     1,248,241             1,223,705      
                     
  Equity     128,608             116,165      
                     
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,376,849           $ 1,339,870     -  
                     
  Net interest income     $ 10,186         $ 9,536  
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.17 %         3.08 %
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.19 %         3.09 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                     
      Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024     Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 243,335   $ 5,074 2.78 %     $ 252,908   $ 4,566 2.41 %
  Nontaxable securities     6,423     111 2.30 %       7,369     132 2.39 %
  Loans, net     1,005,577     42,317 5.61 %       982,817     38,328 5.20 %
                     
  Total earning assets     1,255,335     47,502 5.05 %       1,243,094     43,026 4.61 %
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,430             4,020      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,693 )           (15,374 )    
  Premises and equipment     21,026             22,500      
  Other assets     85,482             90,227      
                     
  Total assets   $ 1,350,580           $ 1,344,467      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 634,122   $ 8,270 1.74 %     $ 627,074   $ 5,367 1.14 %
  Time deposits     260,061     7,596 3.89 %       233,054     4,943 2.83 %
  Repurchase agreements & Other     14,708     113 1.02 %       16,576     35 0.28 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     40,466     1,352 4.45 %       53,936     1,883 4.65 %
  Trust preferred securities     10,310     562 7.27 %       10,310     525 6.79 %
  Subordinated debt     19,658     584 3.96 %       19,610     584 3.97 %
                     
  Total interest bearing liabilities     979,325     18,477 2.52 %       960,560     13,337 1.85 %
                     
  Non interest bearing demand     225,093     2.05 %       238,465     1.48 %
                     
  Total funding     1,204,418             1,199,025      
                     
  Other liabilities     21,944             19,862      
                     
  Total liabilities     1,226,362             1,218,887      
                     
  Equity     124,218             125,580      
                     
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,350,580           $ 1,344,467      
                     
  Net interest income     $ 29,025         $ 29,689  
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.08 %         3.18 %
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.09 %         3.20 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                     


Non-GAAP reconciliation   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   Sep. 30, 2024   Sep. 30, 2023   Sep. 30, 2024   Sep. 30, 2023
                 
Total Operating Revenue   $ 14,309     $ 13,699     $ 41,485     $ 41,879  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   465       78       246       39  
                 
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue     14,774       13,777       41,731       41,918  
                 
                 
Income before Income Taxes     3,106       3,224       9,329       9,897  
Adjustment for OMSR *     465       78       246       39  
                 
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes     3,571       3,302       9,575       9,936  
                 
                 
Provision for Income Taxes     752       537       1,494       1,685  
Adjustment for OMSR **     98       16       52       8  
                 
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes     850       553       1,546       1,693  
                 
                 
Net Income     2,354       2,687       7,835       8,212  
Adjustment for OMSR *     367       62       194       31  
                 
Adjusted Net Income     2,721       2,749       8,029       8,243  
                 
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share     0.35       0.39       1.17       1.18  
Adjustment for OMSR *     0.06       0.01       0.03       0.00  
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.41     $ 0.40     $ 1.20     $ 1.19  
                 
                 
Return on Average Assets     0.68 %     0.80 %     0.77 %     0.81 %
Adjustment for OMSR *     0.11 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
                 
Adjusted Return on Average Assets     0.79 %     0.82 %     0.79 %     0.82 %
                 
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
                 
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
                 

