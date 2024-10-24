Submit Release
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2024

3rd Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, an increase of 15 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.
  • Net income was $51.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $6.3 million, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $44.7 million and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $52.4 million.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.83 percent, an increase of 15 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.
  • Net interest income was $180 million for the current quarter, an increase of $13.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $166 million and an increase of $13.2 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $167 million.
  • The loan portfolio of $17.181 billion increased $329 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $57.6 million, or 1 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Total core deposits of $20.711 billion, increased $613 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $216 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.408 billion, increased $314 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $221 million, or 14 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield of 5.69 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent and increased 42 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.27 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.79 percent in the current quarter decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.
  • Stockholders’ equity of $3.245 billion increased $108 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $370 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year third quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 158 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of six Montana branch locations of Rocky Mountain Bank division (“RMB”) of HTLF Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with total assets of $403 million, total gross loans of $272 million and total deposits of $397 million.

Year-to-date 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $128 million, a decrease of $40.2 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $169 million.
  • Interest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $843 million, an increase of $98.7 million, or 13 percent, over the $744 million of interest income for the first nine months of 2023.
  • The loan portfolio increased $983 million, or 6 percent, during the first nine months of 2024 and organically increased $261 million, or 2 percent, during the first nine months of 2024.
  • The $2.740 billion of FRB Bank Term Funding (“BTFP”) was paid off during the current year through a combination of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and cash.
  • Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2024 were $0.99 per share.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $778 million.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023
Operating results                      
Net income $ 51,055     44,708     32,627     52,445     128,390     168,611  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.45     0.39     0.29     0.47     1.14     1.52  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45     0.39     0.29     0.47     1.13     1.52  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     0.99     0.99  
Market value per share                      
Closing $ 45.70     37.32     40.28     28.50     45.70     28.50  
High $ 47.71     40.18     42.75     36.45     47.71     50.03  
Low $ 35.57     34.35     34.74     26.84     34.35     26.77  
Selected ratios and other data                      
Number of common stock shares outstanding   113,394,786     113,394,092     113,388,590     110,879,365     113,394,786     110,879,365  
Average outstanding shares - basic   113,394,758     113,390,539     112,492,142     110,877,534     113,093,583     110,857,788  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   113,473,107     113,405,491     112,554,402     110,886,959     113,137,861     110,882,718  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.73 %   0.66 %   0.47 %   0.75 %   0.62 %   0.83 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.34 %   5.77 %   4.25 %   7.12 %   5.47 %   7.72 %
Efficiency ratio   64.92 %   67.97 %   74.41 %   63.31 %   68.98 %   62.10 %
Loan to deposit ratio   83.16 %   84.03 %   82.04 %   79.25 %   83.16 %   79.25 %
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,434     3,399     3,438     3,314     3,434     3,314  
Number of locations   232     231     232     221     232     221  
Number of ATMs   279     286     285     274     279     274  
 

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $51.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $6.3 million, or 14 percent from the prior quarter net income of $44.7 million and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 3 percent, from the $52.4 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, an increase of 15 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share and a decrease of 4 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.47. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year third quarter was due to the increase in funding costs and the increased costs associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB over the prior year third quarter. “Our positive business trends through the third quarter. We were very pleased to see solid earnings, margin and deposit growth,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We finalized the acquisition of the Rocky Mountain Bank Montana branches from Heartland and welcome the employees to the Glacier team.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $128 million, a decrease of $40.2 million, or 24 percent, from the $169 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2024 was $1.13 per share, a decrease of $0.39 per share from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.52. The decrease in net income for the first nine months of the current year compared to the prior year first nine months was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs. In addition, the current year-to-date results included increased operating costs and a $9.7 million provision for credit losses associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

On July 19, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of six RMB branches in Montana. The branches have been combined with Glacier Bank divisions operating in Montana, including First Bank of Montana, First Security Bank of Bozeman, First Security Bank of Missoula, Valley Bank, and Western Security Bank. On January 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Wheatland, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland had 14 branches in eastern Washington and was combined with the North Cascades Bank division under the name Wheatland Bank, division of Glacier Bank. The Wheatland Bank division now operates with a combined 23 branches in Central and Eastern Washington and is a Top 5 community bank by deposit share in Eastern Washington. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Wheatland and RMB acquisitions beginning on the acquisition date of each. The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

  Wheatland   RMB    
(Dollars in thousands) January 31,
2024		   July 19,
2024		   Total
Total assets $ 777,659   $ 403,052   $ 1,180,711
Cash and cash equivalents   12,926     76,781     89,707
Debt securities   187,183         187,183
Loans receivable   450,403     271,569     721,972
Non-interest bearing deposits   277,651     93,534     371,185
Interest bearing deposits   339,304     303,156     642,460
Borrowings   58,500     4,305     62,805
Core deposit intangible   16,936     9,794     26,730
Goodwill   38,369     29,794     68,163
 

Asset Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Cash and cash equivalents $ 987,833     800,779     1,354,342     1,672,094     187,054     (366,509 )   (684,261 )
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,436,578     4,499,541     4,785,719     4,741,738     (62,963 )   (349,141 )   (305,160 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,348,698     3,400,403     3,502,411     3,553,805     (51,705 )   (153,713 )   (205,107 )
Total debt securities   7,785,276     7,899,944     8,288,130     8,295,543     (114,668 )   (502,854 )   (510,267 )
Loans receivable                          
Residential real estate   1,837,697     1,771,528     1,704,544     1,653,777     66,169     133,153     183,920  
Commercial real estate   10,833,841     10,713,964     10,303,306     10,292,446     119,877     530,535     541,395  
Other commercial   3,177,051     3,066,028     2,901,863     2,916,785     111,023     275,188     260,266  
Home equity   931,440     905,884     888,013     869,963     25,556     43,427     61,477  
Other consumer   401,158     394,587     400,356     402,075     6,571     802     (917 )
Loans receivable   17,181,187     16,851,991     16,198,082     16,135,046     329,196     983,105     1,046,141  
Allowance for credit losses   (205,170 )   (200,955 )   (192,757 )   (192,271 )   (4,215 )   (12,413 )   (12,899 )
Loans receivable, net   16,976,017     16,651,036     16,005,325     15,942,775     324,981     970,692     1,033,242  
Other assets   2,456,643     2,453,581     2,094,832     2,153,149     3,062     361,811     303,494  
Total assets $ 28,205,769     27,805,340     27,742,629     28,063,561     400,429     463,140     142,208  
 

Total debt securities of $7.785 billion at September 30, 2024 decreased $115 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $510 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 28 percent of total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023 and 30 percent at September 30, 2023.

The loan portfolio of $17.181 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $329 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter. Excluding the RMB acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $57.6 million, or 1 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the RMB and Wheatland acquisitions, the loan portfolio organically increased $261 million, or 2 percent, during the first nine months of 2024 and increased $324 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Nine Months ended   At or for the Six Months ended   At or for the Year ended   At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Allowance for credit losses              
Balance at beginning of period $ 192,757     192,757     182,283     182,283  
Acquisitions   3     3          
Provision for credit losses   21,138     14,157     20,790     16,609  
Charge-offs   (12,406 )   (8,430 )   (15,095 )   (10,284 )
Recoveries   3,678     2,468     4,779     3,663  
Balance at end of period $ 205,170     200,955     192,757     192,271  
Provision for credit losses              
Loan portfolio $ 21,138     14,157     20,790     16,609  
Unfunded loan commitments   (1,366 )   (2,390 )   (5,995 )   (4,827 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 19,772     11,767     14,795     11,782  
Other real estate owned $ 432     432     1,032      
Other foreclosed assets   201     198     471     48  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   11,551     4,692     3,312     3,855  
Non-accrual loans   15,937     12,686     20,816     38,380  
Total non-performing assets $ 28,121     18,008     25,631     42,283  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.10 %   0.06 %   0.09 %   0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   730 %   1,116 %   799 %   455 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.19 %   1.19 %   1.19 %   1.19 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.06 %   0.04 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 56,213     49,678     49,967     15,253  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,802     1,228     1,503     1,057  
 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2024 was 0.10 percent compared to 0.06 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent in the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $28.1 million at September 30, 2024 increased $10.1 million, or 56 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $14.2 million, or 33 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2024 were 0.33 percent compared to 0.29 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.09 percent for the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $56.2 million at September 30, 2024 increased $6.5 million from the prior quarter and increased $41.0 million from prior year third quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.0 million included $2.8 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $799 thousand of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from the acquisition of RMB. Excluding the acquisition of RMB, the current quarter credit loss expense was $4.4 million, including $4.2 million of credit loss expense from loans and $225 thousand of credit loss expense from unfunded loan commitments.

For the first nine months of the current year, the provision for credit losses of $19.8 million included $8.1 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.6 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2024 was 1.19 percent and remained unchanged from the prior year end and the prior year third quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans   Net Charge-Offs   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Third quarter 2024 $ 6,981   $ 2,766   1.19 %   0.33 %   0.10 %
Second quarter 2024   5,066     2,890   1.19 %   0.29 %   0.06 %
First quarter 2024   9,091     3,072   1.19 %   0.37 %   0.09 %
Fourth quarter 2023   4,181     3,695   1.19 %   0.31 %   0.09 %
Third quarter 2023   5,095     2,209   1.19 %   0.09 %   0.15 %
Second quarter 2023   5,254     2,473   1.19 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
First quarter 2023   6,260     1,939   1.20 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
Fourth quarter 2022   6,060     1,968   1.20 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
 

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.8 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $2.2 million for the prior year third quarter. Net charge-offs of $2.8 million included $1.9 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $815 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Deposits                          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,407,728   6,093,430   6,022,980   6,465,353   314,298     384,748     (57,625 )
NOW and DDA accounts   5,363,476   5,219,838   5,321,257   5,253,367   143,638     42,219     110,109  
Savings accounts   2,801,077   2,862,034   2,833,887   2,872,362   (60,957 )   (32,810 )   (71,285 )
Money market deposit accounts   2,854,540   2,858,850   2,831,624   2,994,631   (4,310 )   22,916     (140,091 )
Certificate accounts   3,284,609   3,064,613   2,915,393   2,742,017   219,996     369,216     542,592  
Core deposits, total   20,711,430   20,098,765   19,925,141   20,327,730   612,665     786,289     383,700  
Wholesale deposits   3,334   2,994   4,026   67,434   340     (692 )   (64,100 )
Deposits, total   20,714,764   20,101,759   19,929,167   20,395,164   613,005     785,597     319,600  
Repurchase agreements   1,831,501   1,629,504   1,486,850   1,499,696   201,997     344,651     331,805  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   22,546,265   21,731,263   21,416,017   21,894,860   815,002     1,130,248     651,405  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,800,000   2,350,000       (550,000 )   1,800,000     1,800,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding       2,740,000   2,740,000       (2,740,000 )   (2,740,000 )
Other borrowed funds   84,168   88,149   81,695   73,752   (3,981 )   2,473     10,416  
Subordinated debentures   133,065   133,024   132,943   132,903   41     122     162  
Other liabilities   397,221   365,459   351,693   347,452   31,762     45,528     49,769  
Total liabilities $ 24,960,719   24,667,895   24,722,348   25,188,967   292,824     238,371     (228,248 )
 

Total core deposits of $20.711 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $613 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $786 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year end. Total core deposits organically increased $217 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter and decreased $227 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end.

Total non-interest bearing deposits of $6.408 billion, increased $314 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $385 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $221 million, or 14 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $13.6 million, or 23 basis points, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 31 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023 and 32 percent at September 30, 2023.

FHLB borrowings of $1.800 billion decreased $550 million, or 23 percent, during the current quarter. Upon maturity in the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $2.740 billion BTFP borrowings with a combination of $2.140 billion in FHLB borrowings and cash.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Common equity $ 3,507,356     3,492,096     3,394,394     3,374,961     15,260     112,962     132,395  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (262,306 )   (354,651 )   (374,113 )   (500,367 )   92,345     111,807     238,061  
Total stockholders’ equity   3,245,050     3,137,445     3,020,281     2,874,594     107,605     224,769     370,456  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   (1,106,336 )   (1,066,790 )   (1,017,263 )   (1,019,690 )   (39,546 )   (89,073 )   (86,646 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,138,714     2,070,655     2,003,018     1,854,904     68,059     135,696     283,810  


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   11.50 %   11.28 %   10.89 %   10.24 %            
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.89 %   7.74 %   7.49 %   6.86 %            
Book value per common share $ 28.62     27.67     27.24     25.93     0.95   1.38   2.69
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.86     18.26     18.06     16.73     0.60   0.80   2.13
 

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.139 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $68.1 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities which was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of RMB. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2024 increased $136 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $92.4 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Wheatland and the decrease in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Tangible book value per common share of $18.86 at the current quarter end increased $0.80 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior year end and increased $2.13 per share, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Cash Dividends
On September 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2024. The dividend was the Company’s 158th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 
Compared to June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023
 
Income Summary
  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023
Net interest income                          
Interest income $ 289,578     273,834     279,402     264,906     15,744   10,176     24,672
Interest expense   109,347     107,356     112,922     97,852     1,991   (3,575 )   11,495
Total net interest income   180,231     166,478     166,480     167,054     13,753   13,751     13,177
Non-interest income                          
Service charges and other fees   20,587     19,422     18,563     19,304     1,165   2,024     1,283
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,970     4,821     4,362     4,322     149   608     648
Gain on sale of loans   4,898     4,669     3,362     4,046     229   1,536     852
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   26     (12 )   16     (65 )   38   10     91
Other income   4,223     3,304     3,686     2,633     919   537     1,590
Total non-interest income   34,704     32,204     29,989     30,240     2,500   4,715     4,464
Total income $ 214,935     198,682     196,469     197,294     16,253   18,466     17,641
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.83 %   2.68 %   2.59 %   2.58 %            
 

Net Interest Income
The current quarter interest income of $290 million increased $15.7 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $24.7 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year third quarter, with both increases being primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.69 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent and increased 42 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.27 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $109 million increased $2.0 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to the increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense increased $11.5 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.37 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.36 percent in the prior quarter and 1.03 percent for the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.79 percent in the current quarter decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter. The current quarter cost of funds increased 21 basis points from the prior year third quarter which was primarily the result of the increased deposit rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.83 percent, an increase of 15 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 25 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 2.58 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields which more than offset the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.79 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.63 percent in the prior quarter and 2.55 in the prior year third quarter. “The growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields was funded primarily by the remix of lower yield cash flow from the securities portfolio,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the growth in non-interest bearing deposits and the reduction in wholesale funding contributed to the improvement in the current quarter net interest margin.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $34.7 million, which was an increase of $2.5 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $4.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.6 million for the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.9 million for the current quarter increased $229 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $852 thousand, or 21 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Other income of $4.2 million increased $919 thousand, or 28 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 60 percent, over the prior year third quarter, with both increases being driven by a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023
Compensation and employee benefits $ 85,083   84,434   85,789   77,387   649     (706 )   7,696  
Occupancy and equipment   11,989   11,594   11,883   10,553   395     106     1,436  
Advertising and promotions   4,062   4,362   3,983   4,052   (300 )   79     10  
Data processing   9,196   9,387   9,159   8,730   (191 )   37     466  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   13   149   25   15   (136 )   (12 )   (2 )
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,150   5,393   7,761   6,060   (243 )   (2,611 )   (910 )
Intangibles amortization   3,367   3,017   2,760   2,428   350     607     939  
Other expenses   25,848   22,616   30,483   20,351   3,232     (4,635 )   5,497  
Total non-interest expense $ 144,708   140,952   151,843   129,576   3,756     (7,135 )   15,132  
 

Total non-interest expense of $145 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $15.1 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $7.7 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was driven by annual salary increases, increased performance-related compensation and increases from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

Other expenses of $25.8 million increased $3.2 million, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter, which was attributable to several miscellaneous category increases including an increase of $1.2 million in outside consulting services. In addition, the current quarter other expenses included $586 thousand of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter. Other expenses increased $5.5 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year third quarter as a result of several miscellaneous category increases including an increase of $2.7 million in outside consulting services and an increase of $1.6 million in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expense was $1.9 million in the current quarter compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $279 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2024 was $11.2 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $567 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 17.9 percent compared to 17.5 percent in the prior quarter and 18.3 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 64.92 percent in the current quarter compared to 67.97 percent in the prior quarter and 63.31 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income that more than offset the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
Compared to September 30, 2023
 
Income Summary
  Nine months ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 842,814     $ 744,159     $ 98,655     13  %
Interest expense   329,625       218,933       110,692     51  %
Total net interest income   513,189       525,226       (12,037 )   (2 )%
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   58,572       56,042       2,530     5  %
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   14,153       12,451       1,702     14  %
Gain on sale of loans   12,929       9,974       2,955     30  %
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   30       (202 )     232     (115  )%
Other income   11,213       8,949       2,264     25  %
Total non-interest income   96,897       87,214       9,683     11  %
Total Income $ 610,086     $ 612,440     $ (2,354 )    %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.70 %     2.79 %        
 

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $513 million for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $12.0 million, or 2 percent, over 2023 and was primarily driven by increased interest expense which outpaced the increase in interest income. Interest income of $843 million for 2024 increased $98.7 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.58 percent during the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 44 basis points from the prior year first nine months loan yield of 5.14 percent.

Interest expense of $330 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $111 million, or 51 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of higher interest rates on deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.36 percent for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 0.62 percent for the same period in the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2024 was 1.81 percent, which was an increase of 59 basis points over the first nine months of the prior year funding cost of 1.22 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2024 was 2.70 percent, a 9 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 2.79 percent for the first nine months of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.65 percent in the first nine months of the current year compared to 2.77 percent in the prior year first nine months.

Non-interest Income  
Non-interest income of $96.9 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $9.7 million, or 11 percent, over the same period last year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $12.9 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased by $3.0 million, or 30 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Other income of $11.2 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $2.3 million, or 25 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily driven by a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Nine months ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 255,306   $ 237,628   $ 17,678   7 %
Occupancy and equipment   35,466     33,045     2,421   7 %
Advertising and promotions   12,407     12,020     387   3 %
Data processing   27,742     25,241     2,501   10 %
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   187     41     146   356 %
Regulatory assessments and insurance   18,304     16,277     2,027   12 %
Core deposit intangibles amortization   9,144     7,304     1,840   25 %
Other expenses   78,947     63,606     15,341   24 %
Total non-interest expense $ 437,503   $ 395,162   $ 42,341   11 %
 

Total non-interest expense of $438 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $42.3 million, or 11 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $255 million in the first nine months of 2024 increased $17.7 million, or 7 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was driven by annual salary increases and the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Data processing expenses of $27.7 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $2.5 million, or 10 percent, from the same period in the prior year. Regulatory assessments and insurance expense of $18.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent, over the same period in the prior year which was principally due to the accrual adjustment for the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $78.9 million for the first nine months of 2024 increased $15.3 million, or 24 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase of $8.6 million of acquisition-related expenses, which was partially offset by gains of $3.1 million from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $19.8 million for the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $8.0 million, or 68 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily attributable to $9.7 million from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2024 were $8.7 million compared to $6.6 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $24.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $12.5 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 was 16.0 percent compared to 17.9 percent for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in tax expense and the resulting effective tax rate was the result of a combination of increased federal tax credits and a decrease in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 68.98 percent for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 62.10 percent for the same period of 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income and increased non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2024. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI32ee03ea65c34bd794e0027768d383d4. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9bh88vfv.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Assets              
Cash on hand and in banks $ 342,105     271,107     246,525     264,067  
Interest bearing cash deposits   645,728     529,672     1,107,817     1,408,027  
Cash and cash equivalents   987,833     800,779     1,354,342     1,672,094  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,436,578     4,499,541     4,785,719     4,741,738  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,348,698     3,400,403     3,502,411     3,553,805  
Total debt securities   7,785,276     7,899,944     8,288,130     8,295,543  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   46,126     39,745     15,691     29,027  
Loans receivable   17,181,187     16,851,991     16,198,082     16,135,046  
Allowance for credit losses   (205,170 )   (200,955 )   (192,757 )   (192,271 )
Loans receivable, net   16,976,017     16,651,036     16,005,325     15,942,775  
Premises and equipment, net   466,977     451,515     421,791     415,343  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   633     630     1,503     48  
Accrued interest receivable   114,121     102,279     94,526     104,476  
Deferred tax asset   125,432     155,834     159,070     203,745  
Intangibles, net   52,780     43,028     31,870     34,297  
Goodwill   1,053,556     1,023,762     985,393     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   98,285     121,810     12,755     11,330  
Bank-owned life insurance   188,971     187,793     171,101     170,175  
Other assets   309,762     327,185     201,132     199,315  
Total assets $ 28,205,769     27,805,340     27,742,629     28,063,561  
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,407,728     6,093,430     6,022,980     6,465,353  
Interest bearing deposits   14,307,036     14,008,329     13,906,187     13,929,811  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,831,501     1,629,504     1,486,850     1,499,696  
FHLB advances   1,800,000     2,350,000          
FRB Bank Term Funding           2,740,000     2,740,000  
Other borrowed funds   84,168     88,149     81,695     73,752  
Subordinated debentures   133,065     133,024     132,943     132,903  
Accrued interest payable   35,382     31,000     125,907     91,874  
Other liabilities   361,839     334,459     225,786     255,578  
Total liabilities   24,960,719     24,667,895     24,722,348     25,188,967  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities                
Stockholders’ Equity              
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized   1,134     1,134     1,109     1,109  
Paid-in capital   2,447,200     2,445,479     2,350,104     2,348,305  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   1,059,022     1,045,483     1,043,181     1,025,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (262,306 )   (354,651 )   (374,113 )   (500,367 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,245,050     3,137,445     3,020,281     2,874,594  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,205,769     27,805,340     27,742,629     28,063,561  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months ended   Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023
Interest Income                      
Investment securities $ 46,371   42,165     56,218   53,397     144,754   144,697  
Residential real estate loans   23,118   21,754     20,764   18,594     65,636   51,508  
Commercial loans   196,901   188,326     181,472   173,437     566,699   493,706  
Consumer and other loans   23,188   21,589     20,948   19,478     65,725   54,248  
Total interest income   289,578   273,834     279,402   264,906     842,814   744,159  
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   70,607   67,852     67,196   54,697     205,655   98,942  
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		   14,737   13,566     12,598   10,972     40,901   24,185  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   22,344   24,179     4,249       50,772   26,910  
FRB Bank Term Funding         27,097   30,229     27,097   63,160  
Other borrowed funds   252   353     344   489     949   1,428  
Subordinated debentures   1,407   1,406     1,438   1,465     4,251   4,308  
Total interest expense   109,347   107,356     112,922   97,852     329,625   218,933  
Net Interest Income   180,231   166,478     166,480   167,054     513,189   525,226  
Provision for credit losses   8,005   3,518     8,249   3,539     19,772   11,782  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   172,226   162,960     158,231   163,515     493,417   513,444  
Non-Interest Income                      
Service charges and other fees   20,587   19,422     18,563   19,304     58,572   56,042  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,970   4,821     4,362   4,322     14,153   12,451  
Gain on sale of loans   4,898   4,669     3,362   4,046     12,929   9,974  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   26   (12 )   16   (65 )   30   (202 )
Other income   4,223   3,304     3,686   2,633     11,213   8,949  
Total non-interest income   34,704   32,204     29,989   30,240     96,897   87,214  
Non-Interest Expense                      
Compensation and employee benefits   85,083   84,434     85,789   77,387     255,306   237,628  
Occupancy and equipment   11,989   11,594     11,883   10,553     35,466   33,045  
Advertising and promotions   4,062   4,362     3,983   4,052     12,407   12,020  
Data processing   9,196   9,387     9,159   8,730     27,742   25,241  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   13   149     25   15     187   41  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,150   5,393     7,761   6,060     18,304   16,277  
Intangibles amortization   3,367   3,017     2,760   2,428     9,144   7,304  
Other expenses   25,848   22,616     30,483   20,351     78,947   63,606  
Total non-interest expense   144,708   140,952     151,843   129,576     437,503   395,162  
Income Before Income Taxes   62,222   54,212     36,377   64,179     152,811   205,496  
Federal and state income tax expense   11,167   9,504     3,750   11,734     24,421   36,885  
Net Income $ 51,055   44,708     32,627   52,445     128,390   168,611  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
 
  Three Months ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,850,066   $ 23,118   5.00 %   $ 1,796,787   $ 21,754   4.84 %
Commercial loans 1   13,957,304     198,556   5.66 %     13,740,455     189,939   5.56 %
Consumer and other loans   1,324,142     23,188   6.97 %     1,290,587     21,589   6.73 %
Total loans 2   17,131,512     244,862   5.69 %     16,827,829     233,282   5.58 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,660,643     14,710   3.54 %     1,707,269     15,111   3.54 %
Taxable debt securities 4, 5   7,073,967     34,001   1.92 %     7,042,885     29,461   1.67 %
Total earning assets   25,866,122     293,573   4.52 %     25,577,983     277,854   4.37 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,092,632             1,068,250        
Non-earning assets   836,878             754,491        
Total assets $ 27,795,632           $ 27,400,724        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,237,166   $   %   $ 6,026,709   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,314,459     16,221   1.21 %     5,221,883     15,728   1.21 %
Savings accounts   2,829,203     5,699   0.80 %     2,914,538     6,014   0.83 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,887,173     15,048   2.07 %     2,904,438     14,467   2.00 %
Certificate accounts   3,211,842     33,597   4.16 %     3,037,638     31,593   4.18 %
Total core deposits   20,479,843     70,565   1.37 %     20,105,206     67,802   1.36 %
Wholesale deposits 6   3,122     42   5.47 %     3,726     50   5.50 %
Repurchase agreements   1,723,553     14,738   3.40 %     1,597,887     13,566   3.41 %
FHLB advances   1,828,533     22,344   4.78 %     2,007,747     24,179   4.76 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   219,472     1,658   3.01 %     224,778     1,759   3.15 %
Total funding liabilities   24,254,523     109,347   1.79 %     23,939,344     107,356   1.80 %
Other liabilities   336,906             344,105        
Total liabilities   24,591,429             24,283,449        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,204,203             3,117,275        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,795,632           $ 27,400,724        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 184,226           $ 170,498    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.73 %           2.57 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.83 %           2.68 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $357.0 million and $0.14 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

 

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Three Months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,850,066   $ 23,118   5.00 %   $ 1,649,947   $ 18,594   4.51 %
Commercial loans 1   13,957,304     198,556   5.66 %     13,120,479     174,822   5.29 %
Consumer and other loans   1,324,142     23,188   6.97 %     1,263,775     19,478   6.11 %
Total loans 2   17,131,512     244,862   5.69 %     16,034,201     212,894   5.27 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,660,643     14,710   3.54 %     1,732,227     14,486   3.34 %
Taxable debt securities 4, 5   7,073,967     34,001   1.92 %     8,485,157     41,052   1.94 %
Total earning assets   25,866,122     293,573   4.52 %     26,251,585     268,432   4.06 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,092,632             1,020,868        
Non-earning assets   836,878             528,145        
Total assets $ 27,795,632           $ 27,800,598        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,237,166   $   %   $ 6,461,350   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,314,459     16,221   1.21 %     5,231,741     12,906   0.98 %
Savings accounts   2,829,203     5,699   0.80 %     2,840,620     3,492   0.49 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,887,173     15,048   2.07 %     3,039,177     12,646   1.65 %
Certificate accounts   3,211,842     33,597   4.16 %     2,462,266     23,151   3.73 %
Total core deposits   20,479,843     70,565   1.37 %     20,035,154     52,195   1.03 %
Wholesale deposits 6   3,122     42   5.47 %     188,523     2,502   5.27 %
Repurchase agreements   1,723,553     14,738   3.40 %     1,401,765     10,972   3.11 %
FHLB advances   1,828,533     22,344   4.78 %           %
FRB Bank Term Funding         %     2,740,000     30,229   4.38 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   219,472     1,658   3.01 %     208,336     1,954   3.72 %
Total funding liabilities   24,254,523     109,347   1.79 %     24,573,778     97,852   1.58 %
Other liabilities   336,906             302,564        
Total liabilities   24,591,429             24,876,342        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,204,203             2,924,256        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,795,632           $ 27,800,598        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 184,226           $ 170,580    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.73 %           2.48 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.83 %           2.58 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $15.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $357.0 million and $1,106.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Nine Months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,798,202   $ 65,636   4.87 %   $ 1,570,911   $ 51,508   4.37 %
Commercial loans 1   13,737,866     571,540   5.56 %     12,910,691     498,152   5.16 %
Consumer and other loans   1,299,463     65,725   6.76 %     1,236,158     54,248   5.87 %
Total loans 2   16,835,531     702,901   5.58 %     15,717,760     603,908   5.14 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,695,965     44,978   3.54 %     1,745,764     44,978   3.44 %
Taxable debt securities 4, 5   7,429,971     106,939   1.92 %     8,240,041     107,338   1.74 %
Total earning assets   25,961,467     854,818   4.40 %     25,703,565     756,224   3.93 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,071,024             1,023,274        
Non-earning assets   734,681             510,332        
Total assets $ 27,767,172           $ 27,237,171        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,077,392   $   %   $ 6,770,242   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,270,842     47,866   1.21 %     5,140,668     22,606   0.59 %
Savings accounts   2,881,273     17,368   0.81 %     2,930,420     5,070   0.23 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,913,206     43,907   2.01 %     3,253,138     28,654   1.18 %
Certificate accounts   3,083,866     96,365   4.17 %     1,638,163     34,613   2.82 %
Total core deposits   20,226,579     205,506   1.36 %     19,732,631     90,943   0.62 %
Wholesale deposits 6   3,603     149   5.49 %     213,465     7,999   5.01 %
Repurchase agreements   1,612,021     40,901   3.39 %     1,238,139     24,185   2.61 %
FHLB advances   1,397,258     50,772   4.77 %     738,004     26,910   4.81 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   824,672     27,097   4.39 %     1,929,322     63,160   4.38 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   220,835     5,200   3.15 %     208,891     5,737   3.67 %
Total funding liabilities   24,284,968     329,625   1.81 %     24,060,452     218,934   1.22 %
Other liabilities   345,822             256,022        
Total liabilities   24,630,790             24,316,474        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,136,382             2,920,697        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,767,172           $ 27,237,171        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 525,193           $ 537,290    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.59 %           2.71 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.70 %           2.79 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $6.5 million and $7.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $17.2 million and $24.5 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $631.7 million and $624.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $629 thousand and $644 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
 
  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 235,915     $ 233,978     $ 290,572     $ 306,106     %   (19) %   (23) %
Pre-sold and spec construction   203,610       198,219       236,596       287,048     %   (14) %   (29) %
Total residential construction   439,525       432,197       527,168       593,154     %   (17) %   (26) %
Land development   205,704       209,794       232,966       234,995     (2) %   (12) %   (12) %
Consumer land or lots   189,705       190,781       187,545       184,685     (1) %   %   %
Unimproved land   109,237       108,763       87,739       87,089     —  %   25  %   25  %
Developed lots for operative builders   67,140       57,140       56,142       62,485     18  %   20  %   %
Commercial lots   98,644       99,036       87,185       84,194     —  %   13  %   17  %
Other construction   689,638       810,536       900,547       982,384     (15) %   (23) %   (30) %
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,360,068       1,476,050       1,552,124       1,635,832     (8) %   (12) %   (17) %
Owner occupied   3,121,900       3,087,814       3,035,768       2,976,821     %   %   %
Non-owner occupied   4,001,430       3,941,786       3,742,916       3,765,266     %   %   %
Total commercial real estate   7,123,330       7,029,600       6,778,684       6,742,087     %   %   %
Commercial and industrial   1,387,538       1,400,896       1,363,479       1,363,198     (1) %   %   %
Agriculture   1,047,320       962,384       772,458       785,208     %   36  %   33  %
1st lien   2,462,885       2,353,912       2,127,989       2,054,497     %   16  %   20  %
Junior lien   77,029       56,049       47,230       47,490     37  %   63  %   62  %
Total 1-4 family   2,539,914       2,409,961       2,175,219       2,101,987     %   17  %   21  %
Multifamily residential   921,138       1,027,962       796,538       714,822     (10) %   16  %   29  %
Home equity lines of credit   1,004,300       974,000       979,891       950,204     %   %   %
Other consumer   221,517       220,755       229,154       233,980     —  %   (3) %   (5) %
Total consumer   1,225,817       1,194,755       1,209,045       1,184,184     %   %   %
States and political subdivisions   993,871       777,426       834,947       833,618     28  %   19  %   19  %
Other   188,792       180,505       204,111       209,983     %   (8) %   (10) %
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		   17,227,313       16,891,736       16,213,773       16,164,073     %   %   %
Less loans held for sale 1   (46,126 )     (39,745 )     (15,691 )     (29,027 )   16  %   194  %   59  %
Total loans receivable $ 17,181,187     $ 16,851,991     $ 16,198,082     $ 16,135,046     %   %   %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 
 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 202   206   214   219   202    
Pre-sold and spec construction   3,705   2,908   763   763   2,942   763  
Total residential construction   3,907   3,114   977   982   3,144   763  
Land development   583     35   80   22   561  
Consumer land or lots   458   429   96   314   241   217  
Unimproved land         36      
Developed lots for operative builders   531   608   608   608     531  
Commercial lots   47   47   47   188     47  
Other construction     25     12,884      
Total land, lot and other construction   1,619   1,109   786   14,110   263   1,356  
Owner occupied   1,903   1,992   1,838   1,445   662   809   432
Non-owner occupied   1,335   257   11,016   15,105   1,335    
Total commercial real estate   3,238   2,249   12,854   16,550   1,997   809   432
Commercial and Industrial   2,455   2,044   1,971   1,367   1,408   1,047  
Agriculture   6,040   2,442   2,558   2,450   2,164   3,876  
1st lien   6,065   2,923   2,664   2,766   3,724   2,341  
Junior lien   279   492   180   363   279    
Total 1-4 family   6,344   3,415   2,844   3,129   4,003   2,341  
Multifamily residential   392   385   395     392    
Home equity lines of credit   2,867   2,145   2,043   1,612   1,903   964  
Other consumer   1,111   1,089   1,187   942   663   247   201
Total consumer   3,978   3,234   3,230   2,554   2,566   1,211   201
Other   148   16   16   1,141     148  
Total $ 28,121   18,008   25,631   42,283   15,937   11,551   633


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 13   $ 1,323   $ 2,549   $   (99) %   (99) %   n/m
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,250     816     1,219     599   53  %   %   109  %
Total residential construction   1,263     2,139     3,768     599   (41) %   (66) %   111  %
Land development   157         163     44   n/m   (4) %   257  %
Consumer land or lots   747     411     624     528   82  %   20  %   41  %
Unimproved land   39     158         87   (75) %   n/m   (55) %
Commercial lots           2,159     1,245   n/m   (100) %   (100) %
Other construction       21           (100) %   n/m   n/m
Total land, lot and other construction   943     590     2,946     1,904   60  %   (68) %   (50) %
Owner occupied   5,641     4,326     2,222     652   30  %   154  %   765  %
Non-owner occupied   13,785     8,119     14,471     213   70  %   (5) %   6,372  %
Total commercial real estate   19,426     12,445     16,693     865   56  %   16  %   2,146  %
Commercial and industrial   3,125     17,591     12,905     2,946   (82) %   (76) %   %
Agriculture   16,932     5,288     594     604   220  %   2,751  %   2,703  %
1st lien   6,275     2,637     3,768     1,006   138  %   67  %   524  %
Junior lien   13     17     1     355   (24) %   1,200  %   (96) %
Total 1-4 family   6,288     2,654     3,769     1,361   137  %   67  %   362  %
Home equity lines of credit   4,567     5,432     4,518     3,638   (16) %   %   26  %
Other consumer   2,227     2,192     3,264     1,821   %   (32) %   22  %
Total consumer   6,794     7,624     7,782     5,459   (11) %   (13) %   24  %
Other   1,442     1,347     1,510     1,515   %   (5) %   (5) %
Total $ 56,213   $ 49,678   $ 49,967   $ 15,253   13  %   13  %   269  %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024
Pre-sold and spec construction $ (4 )   (4 )   (15 )   (12 )     4
Land development   (21 )   (1 )   (135 )   (134 )     21
Consumer land or lots   (21 )   (22 )   (19 )   (14 )     21
Unimproved land   5     5             5  
Commercial lots   319     319             319  
Other construction           889          
Total land, lot and other construction   282     301     735     (148 )   324   42
Owner occupied   (73 )   (73 )   (59 )   (104 )     73
Non-owner occupied   (3 )   (2 )   799     500       3
Total commercial real estate   (76 )   (75 )   740     396       76
Commercial and industrial   1,272     644     364     (11 )   1,839   567
Agriculture   65     68             68   3
1st lien   (34 )   (22 )   66     98       34
Junior lien   (60 )   (55 )   24     32     10   70
Total 1-4 family   (94 )   (77 )   90     130     10   104
Multifamily residential           (136 )        
Home equity lines of credit   (31 )   1     (6 )   20     35   66
Other consumer   753     493     1,097     816     1,056   303
Total consumer   722     494     1,091     836     1,091   369
Other   6,561     4,611     7,447     5,430     9,074   2,513
Total $ 8,728     5,962     10,316     6,621     12,406   3,678
 

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Primary Logo

