Easing Patient Fears of Radiation Treatment, Via Virtual Reality

For a patient facing radiation therapy for cancer, the process is filled with unknowns. They might wonder about the radiation itself—will it burn? Then there’s the face mask for head and neck cancer patients—will it be tolerable? And those radiation placement tattoos— will they hurt? The uncertainty can be overwhelming for someone already dealing with fear, anxiety, or anger related to their diagnosis and other treatments.

Imagine if, before their first dose of radiation—in addition to talking with their care team and reading about what to expect during treatment—they could personally shadow another patient’s treatment and get a private behind the scenes tour with the team members involved in every step of their care.

This type of experience is now possible in virtual reality, thanks to a pair of videos produced by a virtual reality film class at the University of Pennsylvania, in partnership with Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology. They went live in the fall of 2024 with lung patients at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine; the department plans for other disease teams to slowly integrate them into their practices and eventually to share the videos with other Penn Medicine radiation therapy sites.

Besides creating an innovative educational tool to alleviate patients’ fears, the project yielded benefits for both the film students and the Radiation Oncology staff, said Peter Decherney, professor of Cinema & Media studies in the School of Arts & Sciences, and the instructor of the undergraduate Virtual Reality Lab spring course.

“The students were exposed to cutting-edge research and real patient experiences, and they were very excited by that,” Decherney said. “And on the other hand, the doctors and nurses and everyone else were genuinely excited to be working with undergraduates, who they don't always have access to.”

A back stage pass to the radiation process

In one video, viewers are transported into the treatment rooms and workspaces of team members who see patients every day and those who work behind the scenes. They meet medical dosimetrist Gabrielle Collinsworth, who creates patients’ treatment plans, and medical physicist Austin Kassaee, who makes sure the right amount is delivered in the right place. Radiation therapist Angela Natale explains the how and why behind radiation masks and tattoos, while radiation oncologist William P. Levin, MD, reflects on the grounding power of mindfulness. Besides explaining the treatment process, the staff convey their love for their work and empathy for patients.

“I could just tell when they were talking about their areas of expertise, all their passion was coming through,” said Fern Nibauer-Cohen, senior director of Patient Engagement for Radiation Oncology. “Everyone had their part to share … and they really got into it.”

In the second video, patient Cindy Olson guides viewers from the moment she takes the elevator to the concourse level of the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, home to the Roberts Proton Center, with her sister, and receives a buzzer. She explains she’ll first be called back to the gowned waiting area, and then to treatment room #5.

The viewer is in the room as Olson talks with her radiation oncologist, Michelle Alonso-Basanta, MD, PhD, and then later, Olson describes how she found comfort in the radiation mask, designed for patients receiving radiation to the head and neck to keep still. She talks about the sense of community she felt with the other patients she encountered in the waiting room five days a week for the seven weeks she received proton therapy.

While watching the videos, viewers can move their heads from side to side to explore the spaces on their own.

A Penn collaboration is born

It was a 2023 Penn Today article about the virtual reality course that gave Nibauer-Cohen the idea to email Decherney about working together.

“There’s this whole wealth of knowledge on our campus—wouldn’t it be amazing to see how we could collaborate?” Nibauer-Cohen remembers wondering. “There’s so much opportunity to tap into the expertise of the university.”

Every Thursday for eight weeks, in the Spring of 2024, about 12 film students—mostly undergraduates, pursuing all sorts of majors—learned from the department staff and used remotely operated 360-degree cameras to capture the process from literally every angle. The course is supported by Penn’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Paideia Program.