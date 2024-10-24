Governor Cooper Attends North Carolina State Fair, Highlights Western North Carolina Businesses

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the North Carolina State Fair. The Governor donated cans as part of Canned Food Day before visiting a booth operated by Bright Branch Farms, a farm in Henderson County impacted by Hurricane Helene and spoke with crafters and artisans from Western North Carolina.

“The North Carolina State Fair is a favorite tradition for our state that brings together agriculture and community,” said Governor Cooper. “Today, I was able to speak with residents of Western North Carolina who made it to the fair despite facing damages back home. We will continue working to get them the resources and relief they need.”

Governor Cooper has attended the State Fair every year of his administration that it was hosted. The North Carolina State Fair’s mission is to showcase and promote the state’s agriculture, agribusiness, arts, crafts and culture through the annual agricultural fair.

Yesterday, Governor Cooper announced his budget recommendation to help Western North Carolina rebuild stronger. Governor Cooper recommends an initial $3.9 billion package to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, homes, businesses, schools, and farms damaged during the storm. Initial damage estimates are $53 billion, roughly three times Hurricane Florence estimates in 2018 and the largest in state history.

Governor Cooper has traveled to 14 counties impacted by Hurricane Helene since the storm hit North Carolina. Recovery and relief efforts are ongoing in Western North Carolina as local, state and federal partners work together to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Travel to Western North Carolina

Some roads are closed because they are too damaged and dangerous to travel. Other roads still need to be reserved for essential traffic like utility vehicles, construction equipment and supply trucks. However, some parts of the area are open and ready to welcome visitors which is critical for the revival of Western North Carolina’s economy. If you are considering a visit to the area, consult DriveNC.gov for open roads and reach out to the community and businesses you want to visit to see if they are welcoming visitors back yet.

