MPD Seeking Southwest Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary which occurred in Southwest D.C.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, at approximately 5:02pm, officers responded to the 4600 block of Marin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest, for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival officers discovered the victim’s office door had been kicked in and personal property was taken.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

