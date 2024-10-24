Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Steuben County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Allan Hoad who died on October 21, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Corning Police Department in the town of Cameron.

During the early morning hours of October 21, deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call to check on the welfare of a person at a residence on Angel Road in Cameron. When officers arrived, they encountered Mr. Hoad, who allegedly fired a shotgun at the officers, and then went into the residence. For several hours, officers negotiated with Mr. Hoad in an effort to get him to surrender. Mr. Hoad then left the residence with what appeared to be a long gun and drove his vehicle through a field to a second location. Mr. Hoad then allegedly drove his vehicle toward the officers, colliding with one of the police cars. Officers discharged their service weapons in response, striking Mr. Hoad who was still in his vehicle. Mr. Hoad was transferred to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a shotgun in Mr. Hoad’s vehicle at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.