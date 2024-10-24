NCRF Presents the 15th Annual Houston Black College Expo™

Dr. Price engaging with enthusiastic students.

Multi-faceted event features career information, access to colleges and hundreds of thousands in scholarships for local students

We could not brighten futures without the tremendous support of our cherished partners in the area. Seeing firsthand how students’ lives are transformed through education drives all that we do.” — NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is hosting the 15th Annual Houston College Expo™ on Saturday, October 26, at NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT. This year’s expo is presented in partnership with Comerica Bank, which is generously covering the cost of attendance for all attendees!The Houston College Expo™ offers an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students, and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions. With over 50 colleges in attendance, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher learning, attendees will be able to explore multiple pathways for their future. Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees and offer scholarships, and some may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!In support of a college-going culture in the communities they serve, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the day’s enriching activities.The expos are a hub of energy, information and possibilities. The program also includes engaging seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College-Financial Aid, Scholarships, Booming Careers, 411 for the Student-Athlete, How to Start a Business, College vs High School, Why Attend an HBCU, and Hip-Hop Legend Yo-Yo teaches “How to Get A’s in English” to a standing room only crowd.“We look forward to returning to Houston for our 15th year of expos. We could not brighten futures without the tremendous support of our cherished partners in the area. Seeing firsthand how students’ lives are transformed through education drives all that we do,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.In addition to support from Comerica Bank, the 15th Annual Houston College Expo™ is sponsored by NCRF TV, Comerica Bank, US Army, Toyota and Foundation Clothing Co.For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.org.Subscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources FoundationNow approaching its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization located in California with a broad national reach whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF is driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.

