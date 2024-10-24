SJF Material Handling Expands Product Offerings with New Additions from Ideal Warehouse

SJF Material Handling partners with Ideal Warehouse to extend its product line, exemplifying its commitment to aiding businesses in enhancing their operations while emphasizing safety.

SJF Material Handling, a leader in material handling solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its product line with the addition of high-quality products from Ideal Warehouse. This new partnership allows SJF to provide its customers with a diverse range of warehouse safety and efficiency products designed to enhance daily operations.

Since its establishment in 1979, SJF has provided clients of all sizes with cutting-edge products, tailored services, and innovative solutions that have set them apart in the field. The company is also a proud member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), the leading trade association for the material handling industry.

The comprehensive material handling specialist’s dedication to helping businesses thrive and prosper in the competitive landscape has earned it a reputation for being one of the most trusted companies in material handling. Its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2024 and the stellar reviews from hundreds of verified customers attest to SJF’s outstanding performance.

Through its partnership with Ideal Warehouse, SJF extends its impact beyond warehouse system integration, design and layout, automation and robotics, and the sale of new and used warehouse equipment such as pallet racking, cantilever racks, and conveyor systems. Ideal Warehouse is known for delivering innovative and reliable equipment that addresses the key needs of warehouses, shipping docks, and industrial facilities. Its products are meticulously designed to minimize damage, reduce downtime, prevent injury, and save lives.

“We’ve always been committed to catering to the needs of our clients, ensuring they not only succeed but thrive in saturated markets. Part of that goal is prioritizing safety,” SJF President and CEO Frank Sterner remarks. “Distributing Ideal Warehouse’s products is an honor for us, as they share the same mission of helping create safer workplaces around the world.”

One of the newly added products is dock equipment, which encompasses items like dock bumpers, chocks, and dock leveler equipment. These are essential for ensuring safety and protection for loading areas. The company also offers forklift accessories and attachments that enhance forklift performance and improve material handling efficiency.

Committed to providing safety solutions, SJF delivers advanced safety products, including dock lights, protective barriers, and truck restraints, to help maintain a secure and efficient work environment. Essentially, these Ideal Warehouse products are bound to meet the demanding conditions of busy warehouses. Adding these trusted and innovative items to its product catalog allows SJF Material Handling to set the standards in the market, aligning with its broader mission of offering first-class solutions for its customers.

The aforementioned products are now available for purchase through SJF Material Handling’s online store. With these, innovative businesses across the United States seeking top-notch solutions can look forward to easily accessing a safety-focused product line. This product expansion attests to SJF’s drive to continue serving over 90,000 clients nationwide and abroad.

