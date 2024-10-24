RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Resource Allocation Officer

Open Date: October 22, 2024

Close Date: November 15, 2024 (11:59 pm)



Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

Position Description

DMPED is seeking a Resource Allocation Officer who will be responsible for supporting the development and management of the agency’s budget and ensuring alignment with the District’s overall economic development priorities. The Resource Allocation Officer will also monitor and coordinate budget and fiscal management across the agencies in the DMPED Cluster, which includes the Department of Buildings; Department of Housing and Community Development; Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking; Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection; Department of Planning; Department of Small and Local Business Development; Office of Film, Cable Television, and Entertainment; and the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration.

Specific responsibilities include:

Coordinate across business units within DMPED to formulate annual capital and operating budgets for the agency and any authority necessary to expend funds. Monitor the development of cluster agency budgets. Provide regular briefings to agency leadership throughout the budget development process.

Serve as the primary agency liaison with the Mayor’s Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) on all fiscal matters. Communicate regularly and effectively with agency leadership regarding OBPM guidance.

Work closely with the Agency Fiscal Officer (AFO) of the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) to track and monitor the agency’s budget throughout the fiscal year, including business unit capital and operating project spend plans, procurements, expenditures, revenue forecasts, and fund balances.

Support business units within DMPED to determine annual capital and operating spend plans, program priorities, project timelines, procurement needs and personnel needs. Apply expert analytical and evaluative skills to determine the need for budget modifications throughout the fiscal year, identify delays or risks to project completion, and ensure the agency has sufficient resources to achieve project goals.

Review approved annual capital and operating budgets for DMPED and cluster agencies, and accompanying legislation, and confirm funding amounts for agency projects and priorities. Evaluate impact of legislative changes on agency budget and resources.

Monitor and track DMPED budget by funding source and ensure compliance with all applicable District and federal financial regulations, guidelines, and expenditure timelines. Lead collection of documents and records related to any audits of District or federal funding sources.

Conduct financial analyses, create reports, and make presentations to the Deputy Mayor and senior agency leaders on financial matters to support leadership decision making regarding resource allocation.

Develop and manage tools and systems that enhance access to financial information, improve financial and project management, and align processes for the efficient and effective utilization of limited financial and personnel resources.

Work with senior agency leadership to develop and implement policies, procedures, and systems to more effectively manage project budgets, identify risks, and execute projects within fiscal constraints and timelines for capital construction and operational plans.

Serve as an authority regarding resource allocation matters for the operating and capital budgets and long-range capital plans.

Experience/Qualifications

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or Economics highly recommended; Master’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or Economics highly recommended; Master’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field preferred. Professional Certifications: Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) preferred.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) preferred. Extensive Budget Management Experience: Proven track record in managing operating and capital budgets, including experience with federal and local funding sources.

Proven track record in managing operating and capital budgets, including experience with federal and local funding sources. Financial Management Expertise: Extensive experience in evaluating budget and accounting systems, with a proven ability to design and implement internal controls that enhance data integrity and financial reporting.

Extensive experience in evaluating budget and accounting systems, with a proven ability to design and implement internal controls that enhance data integrity and financial reporting. Experience in Revenue Management: Familiarity with managing diverse revenue sources, including intra-district and external funding, and ensuring accurate allocation and monitoring of financial resources.

Familiarity with managing diverse revenue sources, including intra-district and external funding, and ensuring accurate allocation and monitoring of financial resources. Reporting and Data Analysis Skills: Proficient in preparing comprehensive monthly and quarterly financial status reports, including the use of data dashboards.

Proficient in preparing comprehensive monthly and quarterly financial status reports, including the use of data dashboards. Strategic Resource Allocation Skills: Demonstrated ability to analyze and recommend effective resource utilization strategies, enhancing operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.

Demonstrated ability to analyze and recommend effective resource utilization strategies, enhancing operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations. Financial Analysis Expertise: Strong analytical skills in developing multi-year fiscal forecasts, monitoring expenditures, and assessing financial trends to support effective project funding.

Strong analytical skills in developing multi-year fiscal forecasts, monitoring expenditures, and assessing financial trends to support effective project funding. Policy Development and Implementation: Expertise in formulating and interpreting policies and procedures related to budget management and financial guidance, ensuring alignment with legislative and agency directives.

Expertise in formulating and interpreting policies and procedures related to budget management and financial guidance, ensuring alignment with legislative and agency directives. Project Management Proficiency: Solid background in overseeing the execution of capital projects, including risk analysis, workflow optimization, and process improvements to enhance project delivery and financial accountability.

Solid background in overseeing the execution of capital projects, including risk analysis, workflow optimization, and process improvements to enhance project delivery and financial accountability. Effective Communication Skills: Skilled in preparing reports and presentations for diverse stakeholders, including agency leadership and external organizations, to convey complex financial information and project updates clearly and effectively.

Skilled in preparing reports and presentations for diverse stakeholders, including agency leadership and external organizations, to convey complex financial information and project updates clearly and effectively. Teamwork and Collaboration: Demonstrated ability to build relationships and work effectively with a diverse set of team members in different roles at varying levels of seniority.

Salary: This position is a grade 14 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $109,999 to $141,707. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: