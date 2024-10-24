Announcing the 14th Annual MWBE Enterprise Forum

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the 14th annual Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Albany Capital Center. Commemorating 36 years of the MWBE program in New York State, the theme of this year's Forum, "Solidifying our Future: A Commitment to Expanding Opportunities for MWBEs," embraces diverse workspaces and inspires entrepreneurial growth. Information about the Forum’s itinerary and the registration form can be accessed here.

“Our MWBE certification program has been a beacon of opportunity for 36 years, empowering diverse businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs and strengthening our economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The Forum this year reinforces our commitment to expanding opportunities for MWBEs and building a more inclusive and prosperous New York one business at a time.”

Recognizing that access to contracting opportunities is crucial for the success of MWBEs, the Forum will feature insightful panel discussions, provide vital resources, and offer meaningful networking and matchmaking opportunities. The 2024 MWBE Forum will offer attendees diverse opportunities to align with their business needs, including insights from experts and government leaders, interactive workshops providing success roadmaps, and networking for productive relationships.

This comprehensive one-day event aims to equip MWBEs with the knowledge and connections needed to successfully compete for and secure contracts, and foster business growth.

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “The annual MWBE Forum is a cornerstone event in our efforts to foster diversity and inclusion in New York's business landscape. It's a powerful platform that brings together MWBEs, government agencies and private sector partners to create meaningful connections and drive economic growth. This year's forum will showcase the progress we've made and the innovative pathways we're creating to ensure MWBEs can thrive in every sector of our economy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The MWBE Forum represents a vital intersection of opportunity, education, and networking for diverse businesses across New York State. As we celebrate 36 years of the MWBE program, we're not just looking back at our achievements — we're charting a course for an even more inclusive future. This forum will equip MWBEs with the tools, knowledge and connections they need to compete successfully and contribute to New York's vibrant economic tapestry."

ESD Division of Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Development Executive Director Jason Clark said, "This Forum exemplifies the power of partnership and community. We are proud to offer MWBEs a space to connect with key industry players, gain critical insights and discover new contracting opportunities. Our work at ESD is about building lasting relationships and creating pathways for MWBE growth, and this Forum serves as an essential part of that mission."

Continuing the tradition of recognizing those who have made significant contributions to MWBE communities, the Forum will host the MWBE Champions Awards Luncheon. This event will honor government partners, business service providers and advocates who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting MWBEs across New York State.

Since its establishment in 1988, the MWBE program has been a national model for expanding economic opportunity and supporting diverse business growth. For over three decades, New York State has equipped MWBEs with the skills, resources, and connections crucial for their success.

The event caters to both new and established businesses, providing tailored information and resources to all entrepreneurs, regardless of their level of experience. The exhibit hall will facilitate networking between certified MWBEs, New York State agencies, prime contractors and private companies.

Panel discussions hosted at the Forum will cover contracts in mega projects, discretionary opportunities and agency capital plans. Workshops will focus on addressing access to capital, contract competition strategies, certification process navigation, retail and technology opportunities, and training programs including the Business Growth Accelerator.

Planned sessions at the 2024 MWBE Forum include: