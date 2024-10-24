Blockchain Life 2024: The Visionary and Tectum CEO Alex Guseff Among Featured Speakers

Innovative Insights from Industry Leaders at Blockchain Life 2024

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Blockchain Life 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the crypto industry, has unveiled a full list of speakers. Among them is Alex Guseff, the visionary and CEO of Tectum, one of the most notorious players in blockchain and fintech innovation, and now recently - a titleholder of the prestigious “Best Blockchain Innovation” award at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 earlier in September.

Tectum’s CEO, Alex Guseff, will join a lineup of prominent industry leaders, including TRON’s Justin Sun and Bitget’s Gracy Chen. Guseff is set to discuss how Tectum’s innovative blockchain solutions are helping to shape the future of the crypto industry.

“With SoftNote, we’re bringing crypto out of the digital realm and into the real world. By enabling instant payments through wallet ownership transfers, we’ve made it possible to use crypto in everyday life, without the usual delays,” explains Guseff.

It will be the first appearance of Alex Guseff in UAE since winning the “Best Blockchain Innovation” award earlier in September. He will introduce how SoftNote technology is revolutionizing payments, enabling seamless cross-border transactions without relying on traditional networks, banks, or wallets.

“SoftNote takes away the barriers – no accounts, no banks, just instant value transfer,” Guseff explains.

He will also showcase how SoftNote is making Bitcoin spendable again by offering instant, commission-free Bitcoin payments.

“We’re making Bitcoin as easy to spend as cash,” adds Guseff.

Blockchain Life 2024 serves as a key platform for thought leaders, investors, and innovators to share ideas and explore the future of blockchain technology. With Guseff’s insights, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how Tectum’s award-winning innovations are driving change and why they matter now more than ever.

About Tectum

Tectum is a blockchain pioneer redefining global remittance and payment systems with its SoftNote solution, offering a seamless, borderless platform for both fiat and crypto transactions.

For more information, please visit https://www.tectum.io.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Diana Felkina Tectum dianafelkina(at)softnote.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.