Anyone Can Become a “Soul Explorer” in J.M. Green’s New Body, Mind, and Spirit Self-Help Journal

Charleston, SC, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many want to do the self-work to become an actualized version of themselves, but only some know where to start.

“[My book is] dedicated to every child that became an adult feeling lost in a world without direction, purpose, or the answer to the greatest question known to man: ‘Why am I here?’”

J.M. Green’s new release, Soul Atlas: Mining Your Destiny Journal Workbook, serves as the readers’ intrepid guide through past and present memories. Beckoning the reader to invest and immerse themselves in self-work, Soul Atlas even provides

Readers will start in chronological order of memories and experiences, from childhood activities and favorite books to memorable vacations and career experiences. This structure provides benchmarks that help readers understand their unique lived experiences and how their purposes have evolved with their personalities over the years.

Soul Atlas makes a great gift for yourself and others, as well as new parents who wish to be great guides by noticing their child’s soul story unfold. The book provides tools for understanding their children, cultivating their growth, and fostering their life purpose.

“It's not about rewriting your past, but understanding it, embracing it, and using it to shape your future,” said the author.

About the Author:

Jenelle Green, also known as Kitchi Kachina, is a U.S. Army Veteran with a diverse career background. Holding a B.S. in Hospitality Tourism, she later became a Licensed Massage Therapist. Her journey into esoteric and metaphysical studies helped her overcome personal challenges, leading her to become a purification enthusiast and energy healing practitioner. Currently, she is expanding her knowledge in Bio-energetics and planning Soul Atlas workshops. Despite being in her 40s, her youthful spirit is evident in her hobbies of sewing, singing, dancing, and skateboarding. Jenelle's goal is to aid in humanity's consciousness through her work.

