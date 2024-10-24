Supporting women in ocean sciences

The U.S. National Science Foundation, in collaboration with Every Page Foundation (EPF), is excited to announce 22 women science leaders as the 2024 NSF-EPF Ocean Decade Champions.

Each champion is associated with a project funded by the NSF Coastlines and People (NSF CoPe) program and receives a monetary award to support leadership activities, networking opportunities, technical and communications training and cross-disciplinary and intercultural scientific endeavors.

NSF CoPe is endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, also known as the Ocean Decade, which aims to promote ocean health and ensure any development efforts are sustainable and informed by science. The initiative's 10 Decade Challenges include a fair representation of women and other underrepresented groups in ocean science and decision-making.

The champions contribute to CoPe projects focused on coastline and community research that integrates natural and social processes and creates new or adapts existing technologies to bolster coastal resilience. The champions excel in their research and prioritize mentoring others and positively impacting society.

NSF and EPF, along with support from Panorama Global, contributed over half a million dollars to support the careers of these leading women. Each awardee received support ranging from $20,000 to $50,000.

The 2024 NSF-EPF Ocean Decade Champions

Lynette Adams

Black in Marine Science

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Lynnette Adams is a director of development leading initiatives that bridge science, community and advocacy while centering joy as a driving force for equity and inclusion in marine biology.

Wai Allen

Arizona State University

NSF Award Number: 2103843

Wai Allen (Diné/Navajo) is a postdoctoral researcher exploring the interface between systems of Western science and Indigenous knowledge that converge to help Indigenous communities actualize their self-determination through Indigenous data sovereignty and governance in the geosciences.

Sharon Alston

Norfolk State University

NSF Award Number: 2209139

Sharon Alston is an associate professor of social work, researching risk and resilience among youth in public housing and exploring the career aspirations of African American youth.

Rebecca Asch

East Carolina University

NSF Award Number: 2052889

Rebecca Asch is a fisheries oceanographer researching interactions between fish reproduction, fish early life history, plankton ecology, climate change and climate variability.

Natasha Batista

Stanford University

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Natasha Batista is a marine spatial analyst and researcher investigating blue carbon modeling, ecosystem service valuations, community-based management and co-developed nature-based solutions.

Mona Behl

University of Georgia

NSF Award Number: 1940082

Mona Behl is an associate director of Georgia Sea Grant, and her research focuses on building climate adaptation and broadening participation in geosciences and workforce readiness.

Marilyn Brandt

University of the Virgin Islands

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Marilyn Brandt is a research associate professor studying the characteristics and impacts of coral reef diseases and using insights from her work to create effective strategies for coral conservation and restoration.

Lisa Carne

Fragments of Hope

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Lisa Carne founded Fragments of Hope, a community-based organization restoring coral reef habitats in 2013 after conducting coral reef research in Belize and witnessing the area's vulnerability to hurricanes and rising sea temperatures.

Jade Delevaux

Seascape Solutions

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Jade Maeva Delevaux is a natural resource management specialist who works with decision-makers, local communities and nongovernmental organizations across the Pacific and the Caribbean to co-develop place-based solutions.

Allie Durdall

University of the Virgin Islands

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Allie Durdall is a marine and environmental scientist dedicated to coastal systems — mangroves, seagrass beds and salt ponds — who prioritizes fostering camaraderie among women and minorities in science.

Anne Guerry

Stanford University

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Anne Guerry is a scientist who studies the relationship between people and nature. She works on coastal resilience, marine planning, natural capital assessments and ecosystem services.

Sucharita Gopal

Boston University

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Sucharita Gopal is a multidisciplinary researcher who uses spatial analysis and modeling, GIS, data mining, information visualization and artificial neural networks to address various problems in biology, environmental science, public health and business.

Cindy Grace-McCaskey

East Carolina University

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Cindy Grace-McCaskey is an applied environmental anthropologist who uses qualitative, quantitative and participatory methods to examine the multiple ways social and natural systems interact with and influence one another and what that means for equitable resource management, adaptation and governance.

Kristin Grimes

University of the Virgin Islands

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Kristin Grimes is a research assistant professor who studies human impacts on nearshore environments. She focuses on mangrove ecosystems and is interested in how community-driven science approaches can improve restoration, education and stewardship outcomes.

Jamie Melvin

Elizabeth River Project

NSF Award Number: 2209139

Jamie Melvin is an engagement coordinator who develops and implements thoughtful and equitable programming at the Elizabeth River Project's new Ryan Resilience Lab to engage with Norfolk's diverse communities and coordinate the Knitting Mill Creek EcoDistrict.

Laura Moore

University of North Carolina

NSF Award Number: 1939447

Laura Moore is a professor researching how low-lying coastlines respond to climate change, emphasizing understanding the interactions between human activities and natural processes.

Tiara Moore

Black in Marine Science

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Tiara Moore is a CEO dedicated to promoting diversity and involvement in science through her research on biodiversity and efforts to increase participation in science through innovative methods such as environmental DNA and community engagement.

Shouraseni Sen Roy

University of Miami

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Shouraseni Sen Roy is a geographer working on the long-term spatial-temporal patterns of climate processes, trends and impacts in the "global south," incorporating geospatial analysis techniques.

Diamond Tachera

Rising Voices Center for Indigenous and Earth Sciences, NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research

NSF Award Number: 2103843

Diamond Tachera is a kanaka ‘ōiwi (Native Hawaiian) and co-director whose research is driven by the Indigenous knowledge of her kūpuna (ancestors); she uses modern hydrogeochemical techniques to investigate the relationships between ʻāina (land), wai (water) and kānaka (people).

Nikki Taylor-Knowles

University of Miami

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Nikki Traylor-Knowles is a cell biologist whose research is dedicated to unraveling the evolution of immunity, wound healing and regeneration. She seeks to apply her research to conservation efforts.

Maya Trotz

University of South Florida

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Maya Trotz is a professor whose research covers water quality, water source protection and water provision for sustainable communities. She works with partners in the United States and the Caribbean on ridge-to-reef nature-based solutions.

Jingya Wang

University of Delaware

NSF Award Number: 2209190

Jingya Wang is a postdoctoral researcher focused on studying decision-making under deep uncertainties and strategies for adapting to climate change. She specializes in making risk-informed decisions to adapt systems to evolving conditions.

Rebecca Zarger

University of South Florida

NSF Award Number: 2209284

Rebecca Zarger is an environmental anthropologist working at the intersection of environmental knowledge and social justice to address coastal futures, climate change and youth informal science education.