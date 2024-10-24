Healing the World: MLFD-MedTech Inc. Seeks Funding to Develop a Thriving Import/Export Infrastructure

After 30 years of personal use and three years of gaining market traction, MLFD-MedTech Inc. seeks additional funding to promptly deliver its Mesh Nebulizers and essential oil formula globally.

Tuskegee, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1994, a personal health problem – the adverse effect of intense antibiotics – inspired Marc DeValera to seek all-natural solutions that alleviated his struggles. This pursuit led to a realm of essential oils and nebulizers, over time resulting in the Mesh Nebulizer and the three-oil XYZENO(™) formula – a safe-for-the-body alternative to conventional respiratory treatments. As the world shifts toward more mindful health and wellness practices, these herbal potions have attracted the attention of many; with large orders flooding in, DeValera’s natraceutical firm MLFD-MedTech Inc. is looking for additional investors and partners to build new facilities and expedite production, and worldwide delivery processes.

During the 30 years of refining the product, from adjusting the power of essential oils to shaping the nebulizer with the best materials on the market, MLFD-MedTech executed medical experiments in a controlled environment on small groups of people. Following the NIH format, the company monitored how patients, including those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), reacted to the XYZENO(™) treatment, observing no negative side effects that Big Pharma solutions have resulted in.

Attesting to the XYZENO(™) potential is the reaction of a statistician and a doctor who worked alongside DeValera during the tests. “Before joining the team, he was very skeptical,” recalls DeValera. “I shared all the 8 lab reports with him, and when he connected the dots, he jumped out of his seat. ‘Marc! Do you realize what this is?!’ he shouted at me. We both knew – it was the potential solution to ending all respiratory issues.”

At the heart of this all-natural no-needle alternative are safety, simplicity, and no negative side effects. The tri-formula requires no refrigeration all year round, making it travel-friendly and convenient. According to DeValera, XYZENO(™) is effective in people aged 2 to 100+, rebelling against the often volatile, unpredictable nature of conventional health boosters that may pose risks to certain age groups. In contrast, no deaths have been reported using these essential oils. As demand grows, MLFD-MedTech predicts more tests on diverse patients, envisioning the Mesh Nebulizer and the three-oil elixir making their way into every household’s medicine cabinets.

Called the ‘Super Virus Killer,’ the formula is a longevous solution tackling virtually all bacterial and viral infections. Especially in a time when more holistic approaches to healthcare emerge as go-to options, the Mesh Nebulizer, paired with XYZENO(™), stands at the forefront of the Mother Nature revolution and solution. From the MLFD-MedTech factory straight to the customers’ doors, the product arrives with clear usage instructions that optimize results; the suggestions differentiate between various types of patients, both infected and healthy, vaccinated or not, and those with tendencies to relapse, ensuring every individual is equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions on their and their families’ well-being.

According to Mr. DeValera, recent months have seen a tremendous rise in interest, with multi-million 100% insured purchase orders from B2B around the world flowing in regularly. To fulfill these orders, the company has designed a state-of-the-art facility that aims to solve the delivery infrastructure hurdles. With a capacity to produce 900 bottles per hour per 3-pump bottling machine, MLFD-MedTech expects to produce 7,200 ready-to-sell “treatment packages” daily. A second identical facility will open in Edinburgh, Scotland, doubling the amount and propelling the solution’s global adoption.

After nearly three decades of enjoying better respiratory health, Marc DeValera is ready to share his invention with others. His mission of “healing the world” is personal, honoring his heartfelt and challenging journey of regaining strength and alleviating the side effects of conventional methods. He states, “Every human life matters.” With further funding and partnerships with investors, entrepreneurs, and other pharma firms, MLFD-MedTech holds the promise of truly redefining how humanity thinks about health.

“MLFD-MedTech and the Mesh Nebulizer/XYZENO(™) treatment represent the true power of Mother Nature,” shares DeValera. “All this time, we have had the answer right in front of our eyes. But it’s not only about all-natural solutions; if we shift the attention to nature, we will fill the healthcare voids of less fortunate countries and communities where access to medicine as we know it, is more challenging. If you stay with us, you won’t have to worry for years. It’s a simple device that lasts for years enhanced by essential oils that have been known for centuries. But with the right ingredients, the perfect ratio, and a bit of magic, it has the potential to heal the world. That’s what MLFD-MedTech is all about – mimicking the beauty of nature across various industries to give human lives a real opportunity and a chance to survive.”

