Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of San Leandro Mazda in California to Victory Automotive Group

Columbus, OH, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Corle, Director of the Plains Region for the Tim Lamb Group, has brokered the sale of Harvey Auto Group’s San Leandro Mazda Dealership in San Leandro, California to Victory Automotive Group. The deal went through on Monday, October 21, 2024 providing Victory Automotive Group with their 53rd store in the United States, marking this as their 21st location in California, and their very first Mazda brand store. San Leandro Mazda is now known as Victory Mazda San Leandro and is located at 680 Marina Blvd. in San Leandro, CA.

Prior to being purchased by Harvey Auto Group in July of 2018, San Leandro Mazda showroom was an industrial facility. The showroom facility was fully renovated to an image compliant Mazda showroom which opened its doors to Northern California residents in December of 2020. The Mazda store includes a 13,000 sq. foot Showroom and 32,000 sq. feet of a Parts & Service Center which includes 14 Bays. Staffing at Victory Mazda San Leandro will include a mixture of San Leandro Mazda’s 40+ employees as well members from the Victory Automotive team.

“The transaction went very smoothly for both Harvey Automotive Group and Victory Automotive Group,” stated Steve Corle, Director at Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. Corle has worked with the Tim Lamb Group for two years and this is his third deal with Victory Automotive Group. “The team at Victory Automotive Group is always great to work with and I’m thrilled to have been the one helping them to acquire their first Mazda dealership.”

The family-owned Harvey Auto Group was started by Ken Harvey with his first motorcycle shop back in 1954. As the years went by, he kept building that small business moving his focus from motorcycles to automobiles as he continued to serve more and more Northern Californians. Over 50 years later, the Harvey Auto Group currently consists of four Honda stores and two Mazda stores in Northern California. The sale of San Leandro Mazda will allow Ken and his son Taz to focus their efforts on running their remaining dealership locations.

Victory Automotive Group a family-owned company, started over 25 years ago by Jeffrey Cappo, is headquartered in Canton, Michigan. Cappo now works alongside his sons Eric and Michael, who are involved in the daily operations of their 53+ locations, in eleven states including Ohio, Michigan, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, and Missouri. Victory Automotive Group now represents fourteen of the best automotive brands.

