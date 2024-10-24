Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, College of Aviation, Prescott Campus

A financial fund for simulation training and program support





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, College of Aviation, Prescott Campus, was created and funded by Mr. Miller in 2023, with students receiving simulator time starting in Spring 2024. The ISCP was created to build a curriculum that was compliant with federal regulations for instrument currency. Embry-Riddle’s training experts completed that curriculum which was then reviewed and validated by Embry-Riddle’s Chief Instructor, Ryan Albrecht. Once the process was completed and approved, the curriculum was uploaded into the flight systems for logging and tracking of activity.





Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in coordination with the Prescott’s College of Aviation’s Flight Department and Flight Director, Parker Northrup, oversees the administration of the ISCP fund. This program supports flight students in their junior year flight course to maintain the skills they learned in their instrument rating course where focus is spent on learning commercial performance maneuvers and often allows instrument skills to degrade. The ISCP provides simulator time to update the instrument currency as required by Federal Aviation Regulations.

ISCP RECIPIENTS SPRING 2024

Christopher Gurule, Aeronautical Science Degree

Kaleo Mendoza, Aeronautical Science Degree

Joseph Molitor, Aeronautical Science Degree

Reza Parva, Aeronautical Science Degree





Parker Northrup, Chair, Flight Department, College of Aviation, Prescott Campus, said “Mr. Rudy Miller’s engagement and generosity are such a valuable addition to what we strive to do with our students. ISCP allows us to selectively reinforce the safety culture that depends on maintaining those skills critical to safe instrument flying

Rudy R. Miller commented, “I would like to thank Parker Northrup and Steve Bobinsky, executive director of philanthropy, for their time plus all their remarkable team members’ assistance in supporting this outstanding program for qualified students. I have really enjoyed working on this project over the past year and plan to stay involved.

“The future is bright regarding all the numerous new projects, expansions, and improvements that Embry-Riddle, Prescott Campus, is executing, from my perspective. I am currently involved in a total of five Embry-Riddle projects with respect to my personal time involvement and various funding capabilities.”

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus, is organized into four colleges: College of Arts and Sciences, College of Aviation, College of Engineering, and College of Business, Security and Intelligence (the nation’s first), and offers bachelor of science degrees in applied science, aviation, business, computers & technology, engineering, security, intelligence & safety, and space. The Prescott campus also offers master's degrees in Safety Science, Security & Intelligence, and Cyber Intelligence & Security. The programs in aeronautics, air traffic management, applied meteorology, and aerospace studies are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is the nation’s first FAA-approved training provider for student airline certification.

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President, and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller’s biography, visit www.themillergroup.net.

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety, the Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP). Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 23 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), an organization that honors veterans, from 2018 until March 2024. Mr. Miller developed its aviation scholarship program and process in 2018 and served as the first Chairman of the Scholarship Committee until June 2023. Tbird2 offers scholarships at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) Left: Reza Parva, ISCP RecipientCenter: Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, Miller Capital CorporationRight: Tim D. Aranda, Team 2 Lead Instructor Pilot (CFI, CFI-I), ISCP Instructor Pilot, College of Aviation, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, College of Aviation, Prescott Campus, Robertson Simulation Center, Frasca C172S TruFlite AATD Simulator Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP) Left: Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, Miller Capital CorporationRight: Parker Northrup, Chair, Flight Department, College of Aviation, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus

