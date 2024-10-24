ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – INSIDE INFORMATION

24 OCTOBER 2024 at 19.50 EEST



Inside information: Orion terminates ODM-111 development program due to narrow therapeutic window of the molecule

Orion Corporation has decided to terminate the ODM-111 development program based on the risk-benefit analysis on the results of a longer non-clinical toxicology study. Recent findings indicate that the profile of the ODM-111 molecule does not support long-term use of ODM-111 and progression to later-stage development. Additionally, it is important to note that both prior non-clinical studies and the clinical Phase I trial with shorter durations of exposure to ODM-111 did not reveal any significant safety concerns.



“Although preparations for the Phase II trials were already well underway, we have now evaluated that the therapeutic window of ODM-111 is too narrow and continuation of the clinical development program for ODM-111 is not feasible for Orion. We are now focusing our resources on other promising projects in our R&D pipeline”, said Outi Vaarala, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines and Research & Development at Orion.

Exceptionally, Orion publishes information about a project in early clinical development stage in a stock exchange release, because in this case, the information is estimated to meet the definition of inside information due to ODM-111’s strategic importance. This does not affect Orion's current disclosure policy, according to which Orion publishes information on its R&D projects mainly in its interim reports and/or press releases, but, as a main rule, provides information on the results of clinical Phase III trials in separate stock exchange releases.

