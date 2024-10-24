Attorney General James Successfully Defends Gun Safety Regulations

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld the majority of the provisions in the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) after the U.S. Supreme Court asked the Second Circuit to review its previous decision in May 2024:

“This decision is another victory in our effort to protect all New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence. After repeated attempts to weaken our gun safety regulations, once again we have prevailed. Commonsense gun safety legislation helps protect New Yorkers, and my office will always stand up to defend these laws. As Attorney General, I will use all the tools at my disposal to help remove dangerous weapons from New York communities and to keep our state’s residents safe.”

As a result of this decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the majority of the CCIA will remain in effect. The concealed carry permit provisions upheld in today’s decision include the requirement to demonstrate good moral character and to disclose household and family members on a permit application. In addition, the decision upholds the ban on concealed carry in all sensitive places with the exception of places of worship. The Second Circuit decision also allows all private property owners, including owners of places of worship, to prohibit firearms on their property, including through the postage of signs. The requirements for an in-person interview, character references, and 16 hours of training are also still in effect.

The CCIA took effect in September 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits to keep New Yorkers safe.