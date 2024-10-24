TravelingWiki Has Engaged 40 US Senators & 50 House Reps; & Former Acting Secr., Then Acting Dep. National Security Adv.

The Military Coalition President, Jack Du Teil, Engages TravelingWiki's CEO, Jonathan Sutter TravelingWiki Foundation engaging recently with thirty US Senators, multiple Governors, the White House, and approximately ten ambassadors. Photo includes recent engagement with 7 Current or Recent US Senators and the Former Vice Chair of the House Repub TravelingWiki Previously Fundraising to Support 4,000+ Meals for Maui Wildfire Victims in Coordination with the Maui Food Bank TravelingWiki Has Engaged Over 100 Media Outlets, Including NPR, Insight On Business & The Gazette TravelingWiki at UIST 2024 to Support Special Needs Travel & Employment

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of work to enable free Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, TravelingWiki Foundation announces that it has now engaged, in person, with 40 US Senators and 50 Members of the House of Representatives. This week, TravelingWiki engaged at the US House Offices with Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve the military community stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “As discussed recently with the veterans we engaged during the presentation to Denver Post 344, we are attempting to provide travel resources to those that have courageously served our country. TravelingWiki Foundation is committed to offering its free resources throughout society, including serving the military community, in ways that can benefit service members and any dependents.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Iowa Media Video of Work of TravelingWiki at Congress and Beyond with Multiple Media Networks

