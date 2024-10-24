Serco Secures $193 Million Recompete Contract to Aid U.S. Military Personnel Transitioning to Civilian Careers

Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today the Company has been awarded a recompete contract to deliver services to the Department of Labor (DOL) Veterans’ Employment and Training Services (VETS) Transition Assistance Program (TAP) for career training and counselling services in support of transitioning military Service Members. The contract has a 1-year base period plus four 12-month option periods and is valued at $193 million, if all options are exercised.

Through DOL VETS TAP, Serco conducts employment readiness workshops, employment counselling, and employer outreach ensuring that Service Members and their families have the necessary career tools and information to successfully transition into the civilian workforce. Work on this contract will support approximately 200,000 transitioning Services Members annually and will be performed at more than 250 U.S. military installations within the Continental United States (CONUS) and outside the Continental United States (OCONUS).

“The DOL VETS TAP program is at the heart of our company culture as a large employer and supporter of veterans and their families,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco in North America. "At Serco, we are honored to have the opportunity to serve the men and women of our military and their families who have so bravely served our nation. It's a responsibility we take seriously, and a source of immense pride for our entire organization.”

Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com

