Flow Chemistry Market Expected to Register CAGR of 7.1% by 2031: SkyQuest Technology

Westford, US, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Flow Chemistry Market size will reach a value of USD 3.32 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The global flow chemistry market is witnessing an enormous transformation and growth with the increased demand for sustainable and efficient production processes by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Benefits have been more widely compared with batch operations in a continuous flow chemistry, also known as microreactor technology, including improved control over the reaction, safety, waste generation, and efficiency.

Flow chemistry, for instance, provides appropriate control over reaction parameters such as temperature, pressure, and residence time to enhance even the quality of products and their yields. In the future, the global market will experience rapid growth due to increasing attention towards process optimization, sustainability, and cost efficiency.

North America Led the Market Due to Growing Investments in R&D of Flow Chemistry

Due to the presence of major players in North America, it led the market to grow significantly in the region. Some of the prime drivers for the industrial growth in the region are the increase in the investments in the research and development of flow chemistry, particularly continuous processes, and expansion in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturing sector. The US market stands atop in North America as of 2023, with over 75% revenue share. The demand for flow chemistry products during the foreseeable projection period is expected to be led by the increasing domestic production and manufacturing capacity of the US.

Flow Chemistry Market Report Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.61 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 3.32 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Flow Chemistry and its Growing Applications Key Market Opportunities Green Chemistry Initiatives Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Efficient and Sustainable Manufacturing

CSTR Dominance Due to Its Rising Applications in Wastewater and Water Applications

The continuous stirred tank reactors (CSTR) segment in 2023 had the market leader, which captured roughly over 36.4% of overall revenue. This comes as no surprise given its wide applications, ease to construct, efficient temperature control, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in handling two-phase lines. Increasing applications of CSTRs in wastewater treatment and water processing are also envisaged to be among the future growth drivers for this industry. The increasing demand for efficient and reliable mixing solutions from the industries will further augment the demand for the technology.

Pharmaceutical Applications Segment is Expected to Grow Due to Need for Increasing Time of Drug Launch

Market contribution toward flow chemistry pharmaceutical application is expected to contribute significantly in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The forward movement driving this is the need to accelerate the time of drug launch and the ever-increasing demand for process development in drug development. Flow chemistry can make the synthesis of pharmaceutical molecules fast and efficient and help researchers try lots of different formulation combinations and optimize reaction conditions. The process enables continuous processing, thereby increasing scalability and reducing waste. Large prospects exist in the pharmaceutical industry to increase flow chemistry systems immensely with its searches towards an enhancement of their R&D capacity and to meet regulatory requirements.

Flow Chemistry Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Efficient and Sustainable Manufacturing

Safety Improvements

Integration with Automation

Flow Chemistry Market Restraints

High Initial Investment

Complexity of Equipment

Limited Market Awareness

Flow Chemistry Market Key Players

Am Technology

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

Vapourtec Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

H.E.L. Group

Uniqsis Ltd.

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Future Chemistry Holding BV

Corning Incorporated

Key Questions Covered in the Flow Chemistry Market Report

What are the factors driving the growth of the global flow chemistry market?

Which is the fastest-growing sub-segment within the application category?

Till 2031, what will be the growth rate of the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (safety improvements, integration with automation), restraints (high initial investment, complexity of equipment), opportunities (green chemistry initiatives, emerging markets), and challenges (skill gap, economic factors) influencing the growth of the flow chemistry market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the flow chemistry market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the flow chemistry market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

