ACNB Corporation Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $7.2 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net income of $11.3 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were impacted by $1.1 million in merger-related expense due to the pending acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 were impacted by a $3.2 million reversal of the provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments.

2024 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.17% and return on average equity was 9.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Core return on average assets1 was 1.32% and core return on average equity1 was 10.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 4.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, was 0.39% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.19% at June 30, 2024 and 0.22% at September 30, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was the result of one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during the current quarter.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) were 0.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 0.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 0.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.74% at September 30, 2024 compared to 9.84% at June 30, 2024 and 8.65% at September 30, 2023. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $36.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to a net unrealized loss of $52.7 million at June 30, 2024 and a net unrealized loss of $75.2 million at September 30, 2023.
  • ACNB and ACNB Bank capital levels remain well in excess of ACNB’s internal minimums and those required to be categorized as a well-capitalized institution by our bank regulators.

“We are once again pleased to share strong operating results for the third quarter of 2024. Our continued focus on profitability and asset quality as evidenced by our return on average assets and return on average equity are a testament to the continued focus on our strategic objectives,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“During the third quarter, we were also pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. This acquisition will create the largest community bank in Pennsylvania with assets less than $5 billion and enhances our presence in York County and expands our branch footprint in neighboring Lancaster County. We are excited to welcome Traditions as ACNB continues to expand our market presence. This strategic acquisition will complement our current operations with profitable growth opportunities in adjacent markets while contributing to the Corporation’s established commitment of enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Helt continued, “As we look forward to the remainder of 2024 and the start of a new year in 2025, we are excited that our strong foundation based on community banking principles combined with the growth opportunities now before us through our strategic planning objectives will enable us to continue to deliver on our commitment to our stakeholders.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $20.9 million, a decrease of $803 thousand, or 3.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven by a decrease in the FTE net interest margin over the same period. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.77%, a decrease of 24 basis points from 4.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in FTE net interest margin was driven primarily by an increase in long-term borrowings and promotional time deposit balances and costs. Total average borrowings increased $132.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in September 30, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 48 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total average interest-bearing deposits decreased $54.4 million, or 3.9%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023; however, average time deposit balances increased $45.9 million due to ongoing promotions. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 66 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $20.9 million, a decrease of $22 thousand, or 0.1%, compared to $21.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 driven by a decrease in the FTE net interest margin over the same period. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 5 basis points from 3.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in FTE net interest margin was driven primarily by the recognition of nonaccrual interest income related to a specific large relationship during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and increases in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding nonaccrual interest income related to the payoff of a specific large relationship, the FTE net interest margin was 3.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 13 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $6.8 million, an increase of $536 thousand, or 8.5%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. Wealth management income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.2 million, an increase of $235 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven primarily by portfolio market appreciation, estate income and new business generation. Insurance commissions for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $2.8 million, an increase of $158 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven primarily by growth in commissions on policy renewals and new business in the current quarter. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale totaled $112 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to none for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $406 thousand, or 6.3%, from the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by increases in wealth management income driven by higher estate income and other income driven by annual check ordering incentives received during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, there was a higher volume of mortgages sold in the current quarter, which resulted in a higher gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.2 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 11.7%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by merger-related and salaries and employee benefits expenses. The increase in merger-related expense was driven primarily by professional service expenses incurred for the Traditions acquisition and totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $948 thousand driven primarily by $682 thousand in higher employee health insurance expense and $273 thousand higher base wages. In addition, equipment expense increased $144 thousand driven primarily by higher core processing expenses and incremental purchases of office equipment. Partially offsetting these increases, professional services decreased $208 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 driven primarily by lower recruiting expenses for talent acquisition and consulting expenses. Marketing and corporate relations declined $60 thousand in the current quarter primarily due to rebranding expenses incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.9 million, or 11.3%, from the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by merger-related and salaries and employee benefits expenses. Merger-related expense totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $23 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $591 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 driven primarily by higher employee health insurance expense of $519 thousand. Additionally, equipment expense increased $128 thousand driven primarily by higher core processing and software maintenance expenses coupled with incremental purchases of office equipment. Professional services expense decreased $120 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 driven primarily by lower transfer agent and audit expenses.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.68 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 0.1%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $61.1 million, or 3.8%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by real estate construction. The increase from September 30, 2023 was driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio in our core markets. Growth in the commercial real estate portfolio was spread throughout the Bank’s geographic footprint and across various property types. The commercial real estate portfolio grew $59.2 million, or 6.6%, in 2024. The collateral for these loans is primarily spread across our Pennsylvania and Maryland market areas. Despite the intense competition in the Corporation’s market areas, management continues to focus on asset quality and disciplined underwriting standards in the loan origination process.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $81 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was $40 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a reversal to the provision for credit losses of $3.0 million and a reversal to the provision for unfunded commitments of $259 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a provision for credit losses of $250 thousand and a $171 thousand reversal to the provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in the provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by a $3.2 million reversal of the provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments in the prior quarter and one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during the current quarter.

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million, or 0.39%, of total loans, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.1 million, or 0.19%, of total loans at June 30, 2024 and $3.6 million, or 0.22%, of total loans at September 30, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of one long-standing commercial relationship in the healthcare industry, comprised of both owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, that moved into non-performing loan status during the current quarter. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 0.01% of total average loans compared to 0.00% and 0.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.79 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $47.3 million, or 2.6%, since June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $160.0 million, or 8.2%, from September 30, 2023. Included in total deposits were $1.33 billion interest-bearing deposits at September 30, 2024 which decreased $31.0 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2024 and decreased $58.0 million, or 4.2%, from September 30, 2023. Time deposits, included in interest-bearing deposits, increased $1.3 million, or 0.5%, and $43.5 million, or 20.4%, since June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $463.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $479.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $565.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Total borrowings were $293.1 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 3.7%, compared to June 30, 2024 and an increase of $139.7 million, or 91.1%, compared to September 30, 2023. A $25.0 million short-term borrowing was paid off during the quarter. The average rate on total borrowings was 4.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 4.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $306.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $289.3 million at June 30, 2024 and $255.6 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value2 per share was $29.90, $27.82 and $23.80 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

As announced on Form 8-K on October 16, 2024, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024. This per share amount reflects a $0.02, or 6.7%, increase over the same quarter of 2023.

ACNB repurchased 2,642 shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.42 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 27 community banking offices and two loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and continuing financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
                   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
BALANCE SHEET DATA                  
Assets $ 2,420,914     $ 2,457,753     $ 2,414,288     $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522  
Investment securities   483,604       483,868       490,626       517,221       501,063  
Total loans, net of unearned income   1,677,112       1,679,600       1,664,980       1,627,988       1,615,966  
Allowance for credit losses   (17,214 )     (17,162 )     (20,172 )     (19,969 )     (19,264 )
Deposits   1,791,317       1,838,588       1,835,224       1,861,813       1,951,359  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   1,349       1,310       1,569       1,719       1,962  
Borrowings   293,091       304,286       272,605       252,174       153,388  
Stockholders’ equity   306,755       289,331       279,920       277,461       255,638  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest and dividend income $ 27,241     $ 26,869     $ 25,974     $ 25,284     $ 24,234  
Interest expense   6,299       5,905       5,381       3,791       2,489  
Net interest income   20,942       20,964       20,593       21,493       21,745  
Provision for (reversal of ) credit losses   81       (2,990 )     223       786       250  
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments   40       (259 )     (151 )     (242 )     (171 )
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments   20,821       24,213       20,521       20,949       21,666  
Noninterest income   6,833       6,427       5,667       970       6,297  
Noninterest expenses   18,244       16,391       17,662       17,173       16,336  
Income before income taxes   9,410       14,249       8,526       4,746       11,627  
Provision for income taxes   2,206       2,970       1,758       649       2,583  
Net income $ 7,204     $ 11,279     $ 6,768     $ 4,097     $ 9,044  
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                  
Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits   93.62 %     91.35 %     90.72 %     87.44 %     82.81 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.17       1.86       1.12       0.68       1.52  
Return on average equity (annualized)   9.63       16.12       9.76       6.09       13.84  
Efficiency ratio3   60.56       58.61       66.18       62.48       56.97  
FTE Net interest margin   3.77       3.82       3.77       3.93       4.01  
Yield on average earning assets   4.90       4.89       4.74       4.62       4.46  
Yield on investment securities   2.59       2.65       2.70       2.36       2.24  
Yield on total loans   5.56       5.53       5.37       5.29       5.16  
Cost of funds   1.19       1.12       1.02       0.71       0.47  
PER SHARE DATA                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84     $ 1.32     $ 0.80     $ 0.48     $ 1.06  
Cash dividends paid per share   0.32       0.32       0.30       0.30       0.28  
Tangible book value per share3   29.90       27.82       26.70       26.44       23.80  
Tangible book value per share(excluding AOCI)4   33.87       33.28       32.21       31.74       31.43  
CAPITAL RATIOS5                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   12.46 %     12.25 %     11.91 %     11.57 %     11.97 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio   16.07       15.78       15.40       15.16       15.30  
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   16.36       16.07       15.69       15.45       15.59  
Total risk based capital ratio   18.15       17.86       17.68       17.41       17.49  
CREDIT QUALITY                  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income6   0.39       0.19       0.24       0.26       0.22  
Total non-performing assets to total assets7   0.29       0.14       0.18       0.19       0.17  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income   1.03       1.02       1.21       1.23       1.19  
                                       


 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
             
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,636     $ 26,681     $ 17,395  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     33,456       59,593       35,740  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents     58,092       86,274       53,135  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values     947       919       918  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value     418,079       418,364       425,114  
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $59,038, $57,026, and $58,084)     64,578       64,585       64,594  
Loans held for sale     1,080       1,801       88  
Total loans, net of unearned income     1,677,112       1,679,600       1,664,980  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (17,214 )     (17,162 )     (20,172 )
Loans, net     1,659,898       1,662,438       1,644,808  
Premises and equipment, net     25,542       25,760       25,916  
Right of use asset     2,110       2,278       2,447  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     10,853       11,853       10,877  
Investment in bank-owned life insurance     81,344       80,841       80,348  
Investments in low-income housing partnerships     909       940       971  
Goodwill     44,185       44,185       44,185  
Intangible assets, net     8,142       8,446       8,761  
Foreclosed assets held for resale     406       406       467  
Other assets     44,749       48,663       51,659  
Total Assets   $ 2,420,914     $ 2,457,753     $ 2,414,288  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 463,501     $ 479,726     $ 499,583  
Interest-bearing     1,327,816       1,358,862       1,335,641  
Total Deposits     1,791,317       1,838,588       1,835,224  
Short-term borrowings     37,769       48,974       17,303  
Long-term borrowings     255,322       255,312       255,302  
Lease liability     2,110       2,278       2,447  
Allowance for unfunded commitments     1,349       1,310       1,569  
Other liabilities     26,292       21,960       22,523  
Total Liabilities     2,114,159       2,168,422       2,134,368  
             
Stockholders’ Equity:            
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024                  
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,940,133, 8,934,495, and 8,928,441 shares issued; 8,548,625, 8,545,629, and 8,539,575 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively     22,344       22,330       22,315  
Treasury stock, at cost; 391,508, at September 30, 2024, and 388,866 at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024     (11,203 )     (11,101 )     (11,101 )
Additional paid-in capital     98,697       98,230       97,818  
Retained earnings     230,752       226,271       217,712  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (33,835 )     (46,399 )     (46,824 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     306,755       289,331       279,920  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,420,914     $ 2,457,753     $ 2,414,288  
                         


 
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 		  2023   2024   2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME              
Loans, including fees              
Taxable $ 23,108     $ 20,285     $ 67,253     $ 58,130  
Tax-exempt   311       361       943       1,069  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   2,617       2,477       8,193       8,451  
Tax-exempt   284       284       852       883  
Dividends   251       104       739       196  
Other   670       723       2,104       2,627  
Total Interest and Dividend Income   27,241       24,234       80,084       71,356  
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   3,112       928       7,915       1,887  
Short-term borrowings   204       439       847       564  
Long-term borrowings   2,983       1,122       8,823       2,078  
Total Interest Expense   6,299       2,489       17,585       4,529  
Net Interest Income   20,942       21,745       62,499       66,827  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   81       250       (2,686 )     74  
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments   40       (171 )     (370 )     226  
Net Interest Income after Provisions for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments   20,821       21,666       65,555       66,527  
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Insurance commissions   2,787       2,629       7,649       7,371  
Service charges on deposits   1,048       1,000       3,060       2,951  
Wealth management   1,188       953       3,219       2,772  
ATM debit card charges   828       845       2,488       2,502  
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance   503       473       1,473       1,399  
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale   112             194       31  
Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of investment securities               69       (739 )
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   28       (27 )     19       (22 )
Gain on assets held for sale         14             337  
Other   339       410       756       873  
Total Noninterest Income   6,833       6,297       18,927       17,475  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits   11,017       10,069       32,611       30,335  
Equipment   1,698       1,554       4,997       4,784  
Net occupancy   945       942       3,066       2,981  
Professional services   409       617       1,554       1,600  
FDIC and regulatory   365       388       1,088       932  
Other tax   360       323       1,086       965  
Intangible assets amortization   304       352       940       1,072  
Supplies and postage   236       229       610       633  
Marketing and corporate relations   99       159       275       472  
Merger-related   1,137             1,160        
Other   1,674       1,703       4,910       5,125  
Total Noninterest Expenses   18,244       16,336       52,297       48,899  
Income Before Income Taxes   9,410       11,627       32,185       35,103  
Provision for income taxes   2,206       2,583       6,934       7,512  
Net Income $ 7,204     $ 9,044     $ 25,251     $ 27,591  
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic earnings $ 0.85     $ 1.06     $ 2.97     $ 3.24  
Diluted earnings $ 0.84     $ 1.06     $ 2.96     $ 3.23  
Weighted average shares basic   8,507,140       8,517,917       8,500,860       8,518,006  
Weighted average shares diluted   8,545,578       8,551,545       8,532,691       8,544,732  
                               


 
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
                     
    Three months ended   Three months ended   Three months ended   Three months ended   Three months ended
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                            
Loans:                                                            
Taxable   $ 1,618,879     $ 23,108     5.68 %   $ 1,612,380     $ 22,675     5.66 %   $ 1,573,109     $ 21,470     5.49 %   $ 1,559,411     $ 21,303     5.42 %   $ 1,520,134     $ 20,285     5.29 %
Tax-exempt     62,401       394     2.51       64,276       396     2.48       65,825       404     2.47       69,058       425     2.44       73,995       457     2.45  
Total Loans9     1,681,280       23,502     5.56       1,676,656       23,071     5.53       1,638,934       21,874     5.37       1,628,469       21,728     5.29       1,594,129       20,742     5.16  
Investment Securities:                                                            
Taxable     441,135       2,868     2.59       442,390       2,913     2.65       467,466       3,151     2.71       453,713       2,669     2.33       466,402       2,581     2.20  
Tax-exempt     54,549       359     2.62       54,644       359     2.64       54,740       359     2.64       54,835       361     2.61       55,027       359     2.59  
Total Investments10     495,684       3,227     2.59       497,034       3,272     2.65       522,206       3,510     2.70       508,548       3,030     2.36       521,429       2,940     2.24  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     48,794       670     5.46       50,851       684     5.41       54,156       750     5.57       50,225       691     5.46       53,324       723     5.38  
Total Earning Assets     2,225,758       27,399     4.90       2,224,541       27,027     4.89       2,215,296       26,134     4.74       2,187,242       25,449     4.62       2,168,882       24,405     4.46  
Cash and due from banks     21,684               21,041               20,540               21,578               23,783          
Premises and equipment     25,716               25,903               26,102               25,983               25,980          
Other assets     184,105               187,937               187,075               191,329               165,821          
Allowance for credit losses     (17,147 )             (20,124 )             (19,963 )             (19,232 )             (19,101 )        
Total Assets   $ 2,440,116             $ 2,439,298             $ 2,429,050             $ 2,406,900             $ 2,365,365          
LIABILITIES                                                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 518,368     $ 552     0.42 %   $ 513,163     $ 275     0.22 %   $ 512,701     $ 264     0.21 %   $ 560,510     $ 275     0.19 %   $ 571,314     $ 185     0.13 %
Money markets     246,653       692     1.12       248,191       613     0.99       248,297       536     0.87       274,226       707     1.02       245,899       312     0.50  
Savings deposits     318,291       26     0.03       327,274       30     0.04       335,215       29     0.03       348,244       28     0.03       366,398       30     0.03  
Time deposits     258,053       1,842     2.84       263,045       1,725     2.64       244,481       1,331     2.19       221,778       798     1.43       212,159       401     0.75  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,341,365       3,112     0.92       1,351,673       2,643     0.79       1,340,694       2,160     0.65       1,404,758       1,808     0.51       1,395,770       928     0.26  
Short-term borrowings     38,666       204     2.10       37,256       304     3.28       47,084       339     2.90       56,872       334     2.33       66,942       439     2.60  
Long-term borrowings     255,316       2,983     4.65       255,305       2,958     4.66       248,701       2,882     4.66       137,026       1,649     4.77       94,554       1,122     4.71  
Total Borrowings     293,982       3,187     4.31       292,561       3,262     4.48       295,785       3,221     4.38       193,898       1,983     4.06       161,496       1,561     3.83  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,635,347       6,299     1.53       1,644,234       5,905     1.44       1,636,479       5,381     1.32       1,598,656       3,791     0.94       1,557,266       2,489     0.63  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     477,350               485,351               486,648               519,797               541,995          
Other liabilities     29,946               28,348               26,904               21,648               6,820          
Stockholders’ Equity     297,473               281,365               279,019               266,799               259,284          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,440,116             $ 2,439,298             $ 2,429,050             $ 2,406,900             $ 2,365,365          
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income         21,100               21,122               20,753               21,658               21,916      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment         (158 )             (158 )             (160 )             (165 )             (171 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 20,942             $ 20,964             $ 20,593             $ 21,493             $ 21,745      
Cost of Funds           1.19 %           1.12 %           1.02 %           0.71 %           0.47 %
FTE Net Interest Margin           3.77 %           3.82 %           3.77 %           3.93 %           4.01 %
                                                                       


 
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest11   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest11   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans:                      
Taxable $ 1,601,520     $ 67,253     5.61 %   $ 1,479,690     $ 58,130     5.25 %
Tax-exempt   64,161       1,194     2.49       75,657       1,353     2.39  
Total Loans12   1,665,681       68,447     5.49       1,555,347       59,483     5.11  
Investment Securities:                      
Taxable   450,297       8,932     2.65       507,061       8,647     2.28  
Tax-exempt   54,644       1,078     2.64       55,307       1,118     2.70  
Total Investments13   504,941       10,010     2.65       562,368       9,765     2.32  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   51,258       2,104     5.48       71,645       2,627     4.90  
Total Earning Assets   2,221,880       80,561     4.84       2,189,360       71,875     4.39  
Cash and due from banks   21,091               30,891          
Premises and equipment   25,939               26,415          
Other assets   186,330               159,544          
Allowance for credit losses   (19,071 )             (18,807 )        
Total Assets $ 2,436,169             $ 2,387,403          
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 514,757     $ 1,092     0.28 %   $ 580,180     $ 690     0.16 %
Money markets   247,710       1,841     0.99       276,154       277     0.13  
Savings deposits   326,895       84     0.03       385,753       94     0.03  
Time deposits   255,203       4,898     2.56       234,951       826     0.47  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,344,565       7,915     0.79       1,477,038       1,887     0.17  
Short-term borrowings   40,993       847     2.76       47,852       564     1.58  
Long-term borrowings   253,116       8,823     4.66       58,333       2,078     4.76  
Total Borrowings   294,109       9,670     4.39       106,185       2,642     3.33  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,638,674       17,585     1.43       1,583,223       4,529     0.38  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   483,095               550,206          
Other liabilities   28,406               (2,552 )        
Stockholders’ Equity   285,994               256,526          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,436,169             $ 2,387,403          
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income       62,976               67,346      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment       (477 )             (519 )    
Net Interest Income     $ 62,499             $ 66,827      
Cost of Funds         1.11 %           0.28 %
FTE Net Interest Margin         3.79 %           4.11 %
                           

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
Tangible book value per share                    
Stockholders’ equity   $ 306,755     $ 289,331     $ 279,920     $ 277,461     $ 255,638  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets     (52,327 )     (52,631 )     (52,946 )     (53,267 )     (53,619 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 254,428     $ 236,700     $ 226,974     $ 224,194     $ 202,019  
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)     8,510,187       8,507,191       8,501,137       8,478,460       8,488,446  
Tangible book value per share   $ 29.90     $ 27.82     $ 26.70     $ 26.44     $ 23.80  
Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)                    
Tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 254,428     $ 236,700     $ 226,974     $ 224,194     $ 202,019  
Less: AOCI     (33,835 )     (46,399 )     (46,824 )     (44,909 )     (64,767 )
Tangible equity (excluding AOCI)   $ 288,263     $ 283,099     $ 273,798     $ 269,103     $ 266,786  
Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)   $ 33.87     $ 33.28     $ 32.21     $ 31.74     $ 31.43  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)                    
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 254,428     $ 236,700     $ 226,974     $ 224,194     $ 202,019  
Total assets   $ 2,420,914     $ 2,457,753     $ 2,414,288     $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets     (52,327 )     (52,631 )     (52,946 )     (53,267 )     (53,619 )
Total tangible assets (denominator)   $ 2,368,587     $ 2,405,122     $ 2,361,342     $ 2,365,580     $ 2,334,903  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     10.74 %     9.84 %     9.61 %     9.48 %     8.65 %
Efficiency Ratio                    
Noninterest expense   $ 18,244     $ 16,391     $ 17,662     $ 17,173     $ 16,336  
Less: Intangible amortization     304       315       321       352       352  
Less: Merger-related expense     1,137       23                    
Noninterest expense (numerator)   $ 16,803     $ 16,053     $ 17,341     $ 16,821     $ 15,984  
Net interest income   $ 20,942     $ 20,964     $ 20,593     $ 21,493     $ 21,745  
Plus: Total noninterest income     6,833       6,427       5,667       970       6,297  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities                 69       (4,501 )      
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities     28       1       (10 )     40       (27 )
Less: Gain on assets held for sale                             14  
Total revenue (denominator)   $ 27,747     $ 27,390     $ 26,201     $ 26,924     $ 28,055  
Efficiency ratio     60.56 %     58.61 %     66.18 %     62.48 %     56.97 %
                                         

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(Dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Core return on average assets    
Net income   $ 7,204  
Merger-related expense, net of taxes     879  
Core net income (numerator)   $ 8,083  
Average assets (denominator)   $ 2,440,116  
Core return on average assets     1.32 %
     
Core return on average equity    
Core net income (numerator)   $ 8,083  
Average equity (denominator)   $ 297,473  
Core return on average equity     10.81 %
         


1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
3 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
4 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss.
5 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary.
6 Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
7 Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.
8 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
9 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
10 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
11 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
12 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
13 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

   
Contact: Jason H. Weber
  EVP/Treasurer &
  Chief Financial Officer
  717.339.5090
  jweber@acnb.com
   

