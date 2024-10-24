VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for October 24, 2024.

OKX Lists Scroll (SCR) and Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced the listing of Scroll (SCR) and Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) on its perpetual futures market on October 22 and October 24, respectively.

These USDT-margined listings enable eligible customers to long or short SCR and GOAT with up to 50x and 20x leverage, respectively.

Scroll is a bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup, one of the mainstream scaling solutions for Ethereum. Goatseus Maximus is a memecoin spawned as an idea from a semi-autonomous AI agent twitter account known as Terminal of Truths.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

