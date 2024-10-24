CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION TO HOST CAF COMMUNITY WEEKEND FUELED BY TOYOTA SUPPORTING ATHLETES WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES

The Ultimate Inclusive Sports Experience Offers a Spectacular Lineup of Events for Athletes of all Ages and Abilities

San Diego, CA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a global leader in adaptive sports, is gearing up for its annual CAF Community Weekend fueled by Toyota. The flagship fundraising event, featuring the iconic San Diego Triathlon Challenge, will run from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3 in Mission Bay. This year’s weekend of inclusive sports will showcase an all-new sprint distance triathlon and Metric Century Ride along with CAF’s signature events like the Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon presented by EOS Fitness, 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, adaptive sports clinics, Toyota Sports Festival and the must-see Jami Marseilles Kid's Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Funds raised support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support for individuals with physical disabilities to pursue active lifestyles through fitness and athletics.

“CAF's Community Weekend is more than just an event; it's a powerful movement that brings people together to champion inclusivity and celebrate athletes with all abilities,” said Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder of CAF. “For more than 30 years, this weekend has been a cornerstone for building a supportive community, breaking down barriers, and creating life-changing opportunities that empower athletes with physical disabilities.”

The annual event showcases the athletic spirit of over 200 athletes with physical disabilities competing side-by-side with 600 plus athletes without physical disabilities. From injured veterans to children born with physical challenges, each year the CAF Community Weekend welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities for a transformative experience that celebrates what is possible.

Friday, November 1

CAF will host an Open Water Swim Clinic at Bonita Cove Beach and an Adaptive Surf Clinic fueled by Your San Diego County Toyota Dealers at Mission Bay Park. Later that evening, CAF will host its annual Celebration of Abilities awards recognizing partners and athletes with physical disabilities from around the country for their trailblazing achievements throughout the year.

Saturday, November 2

On Saturday morning, for the first time ever, CAF is hosting a Metric Century Ride through America’s Finest City. In this 62-mile scenic course, fundraisers will ride side-by-side CAF athletes. At the same time, CAF’s sports clinics are expected to welcome over 150 adaptive sports participants from across the nation who will receive expert coaching instruction and mentorship. Opportunities for participation include the Össur and CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, Adaptive Surf Clinic fueled by Your San Diego Toyota Dealers, Adaptive Cycling Clinic, and Pool Swim Clinic.

Sunday, November 3

On Sunday, at Bonita Cove in Mission Bay, Paralympians, sports legends, celebrities, professional athletes, supporters and athletes from all over the world will gather for the opening ceremony just before CAF’s signature event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge. This event, which launched CAF more than 30 years ago, is known as “the best day in tri”. The San Diego Triathlon Challenge includes a half-mile calm bay swim, a 12.4-mile scenic bike ride, and a 3.1-mile closed course run through stunning Mission Bay. Other Sunday highlights include the Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon and 5K Walk and Roll and the must-see Kids Run and Roll, for youth with physical disabilities.

As the title sponsor for the weekend, Toyota continues its longstanding commitment to supporting CAF's mission. Toyota's dedication to mobility and innovation aligns perfectly with CAF's vision of empowering athletes with physical disabilities. After reaching their fitness goals, participants can recover, recharge, and relax in the Toyota Athlete Lounge, where they'll have a unique chance to meet Team Toyota Paralympic Athletes who will be actively engaged in the festivities. The CAF Community Weekend also offers various free activities, including the Toyota Sports Festival showcasing wheelchair basketball and pickleball, sitting volleyball, curling, sled hockey, and rock climbing, a vendor and sponsor resource expo, food and beverage options including Jeffs' Beach Burgers post-party bash, volunteer opportunities, cheering throughout the day, and a photo booth to capture each unforgettable moment. The support from Toyota plays a vital role in ensuring that CAF can provide adaptive sports equipment, training, and mentorship programs to individuals around the globe.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS





Friday, Nov 1



Event



Location 9:00 A – 11:00 A Clinic – Open Water Swim Bonita Cove Beach 9:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – Adaptive Surf Mission Beach Park 6:30 P – 9:00 P Celebration of Abilities awards (Invitation only) San Diego, CA



Saturday, Nov 2



Event



Location 8 :00 A Metric Century Ride Ruocco Park 9:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – Össur & CAF Running and Mobility Bonita Cove Park 9:00 A – 2:00P Clinic – Adaptive Surf Mission Beach Park 1:00 P – 4:00P Clinic – Handcycling CAF Headquarters 1:00 P – 4:00 P Clinic – Pool Swim Ryan Family YMCA 11:00 A – 3:00 P Registration and Packet Pickup Bahia Resort



Sunday, Nov 3



Event



Location 7:00 A Opening Ceremony Bonita Cove Park 7:30 A National Anthem performed by Samuel Nehemiah Bonita Cove Park 8:00 A San Diego Triathlon Challenge (SDTC) Swim Start Bonita Cove Park 8:15 A SDTC Bike Start – Relay, Handcycles Bonita Cove Park 8:45 A SDTC Run Start Bonita Cove Park 8:00 – 1:30 P Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon Start Bonita Cove Park 9:30 A 5K Walk & Roll Start Bonita Cove Park 11:00 A Kids Run & Roll Start Bonita Cove Park 1:00 P Closing Ceremony Bonita Cove Park

CAF Community Weekend has something for everyone and brings together individuals of all abilities to compete, play, and thrive together. This weekend celebrates sport's transformative ability to change lives, build communities, and challenge perceptions about the achievements of people with permanent physical disabilities. Every dollar raised helps to break down the financial barriers that stand between athletes with physical disabilities and their dreams of participating in sports.

Registration for these events is still available: Register here

Media Images and Video can be found here: CCW Media Kit

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include:

Toyota, EōS Fitness, Össur, Nike, 100%, Lusardi, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, XTERRA, Hanger Clinic, Bahia Resort Hotel, Jeffs' Beach Burgers, San Diego County Toyota Dealers, T-Mobile Accessibility, Independent Trading Company, San Diego Padres, Designer Wellness, Rainbow Sandals, Arnold Palmer Half & Half Iced Tea Lemonade, Sock Guy, San Diego Foundation, Whole Champion Foundation, Proper Good, Access Trax, Paul Mitchell, Kaiser Permanente, GU, Cavignac & Associates, Avalon Bay, Waste Management and SDG&E.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity, regardless of one's ability level, fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit challengedathletes.org.

Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570 christy@challengedathletes.org

