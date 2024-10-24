Sonoco To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results

HARTSVLLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

Time: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122823.6267774588438875e+24

After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along

with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/808697672

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com .

Contact: Lisa Weeks

843-383-7524

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.