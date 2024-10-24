Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,637 in the last 365 days.

American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, including:

  • Record third-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion.
  • Third-quarter net loss of $149 million, or ($0.23) per share. Excluding net special items1, third-quarter net income of $205 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.
  • Led U.S. network carriers in third-quarter completion factor.
  • Ended the third quarter with $11.8 billion of total available liquidity.
  • On track to reduce total debt2 from peak levels by $15 billion by year-end 2025.
  • Full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share3 expected to be between $1.35 and $1.60.

“The American Airlines team continues to focus on running a reliable operation and managing costs across the airline,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We have taken aggressive action to reset our sales and distribution strategy and reengage the business travel community, which we’re confident will improve our revenue performance over time. We have heard great feedback from travel agencies and corporate customers as we work to rebuild the foundation of our commercial strategy and make it easy for customers to do business with American.”

Sales and distribution strategy
American continues to evolve its sales and distribution strategy to address feedback from corporate and agency partners and regain lost share. In the third quarter, the airline renegotiated competitive contracts with a majority of the largest travel agencies and many of its top corporate customers, reintroduced Corporate Experience benefits for corporate travelers, and increased support for corporate and agency customers by adding sales account managers and sales support staff.

Operational performance
The American Airlines team demonstrated its continued resilience in the third quarter by quickly recovering from several irregular operations events, most notably the CrowdStrike outage and Hurricanes Debby and Helene. Despite the impact of these events, the American team delivered strong operational results in the third quarter, including the highest completion factor among U.S. network carriers and delivering the airline’s highest third-quarter load factor since the merger of American and US Airways in 2013.

Financial performance
American delivered earnings results ahead of prior guidance. The company produced record third-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, an increase of 1.2% year over year. On a GAAP basis, the company produced an operating margin of 0.7% in the quarter. Excluding the impact of net special items1, the company produced an adjusted operating margin of 4.7% in the quarter.

Balance sheet and liquidity
American continued to strengthen its balance sheet in the third quarter by reducing total debt2 by approximately $360 million. The company is more than $13 billion toward its goal of reducing total debt2 by $15 billion by the end of 2025. The company ended the quarter with approximately $11.8 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving credit and other facilities.

Guidance and investor update
Based on present demand trends, the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $0.25 and $0.50. The company now expects its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $1.35 and $1.60.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing is also available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details
The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available through Nov. 24.

Notes
See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information and the calculation of free cash flow.

  1. The company recognized $354 million of net special items in the third quarter after the effect of taxes, which principally included one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with the company’s mainline flight attendants.
  2. All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations.
  3. Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.

About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information
Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.


American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    3 Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent
Increase		   9 Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent
Increase		    
      2024       2023     (Decrease)     2024       2023     (Decrease)    
                             
Operating revenues:                            
Passenger   $ 12,523     $ 12,421     0.8     $ 37,184     $ 36,502     1.9      
Cargo     202       193     5.0       584       613     (4.7 )    
Other     922       868     6.0       2,783       2,611     6.5      
Total operating revenues     13,647       13,482     1.2       40,551       39,726     2.1      
                             
Operating expenses:                            
Aircraft fuel and related taxes     2,874       3,209     (10.4 )     8,916       9,098     (2.0 )    
Salaries, wages and benefits     4,098       3,974     3.1       11,917       10,891     9.4      
Regional expenses:                            
Regional operating expenses     1,184       1,089     8.8       3,495       3,224     8.4      
Regional depreciation and amortization     80       79     0.8       238       239     (0.2 )    
Maintenance, materials and repairs     989       870     13.8       2,823       2,389     18.2      
Other rent and landing fees     861       745     15.5       2,514       2,214     13.5      
Aircraft rent     303       342     (11.4 )     945       1,031     (8.3 )    
Selling expenses     468       430     8.8       1,331       1,357     (1.9 )    
Depreciation and amortization     479       487     (1.5 )     1,424       1,456     (2.2 )    
Special items, net     554       949     (41.6 )     625       962     (35.1 )    
                             
Operating income (loss)     89       (223 )   nm   (1)   1,480       2,378     (37.8 )    
                             
Nonoperating income (expense):                            
Interest income     117       168     (30.3 )     363       456     (20.4 )    
Interest expense, net     (480 )     (537 )   (10.7 )     (1,464 )     (1,626 )   (10.0 )    
Other income (expense), net     18       (98 )   nm       (20 )     (119 )   (83.0 )    
Total nonoperating expense, net     (345 )     (467 )   (26.2 )     (1,121 )     (1,289 )   (13.0 )    
                             
Income (loss) before income taxes     (256 )     (690 )   (62.9 )     359       1,089     (67.0 )    
                             
Income tax provision (benefit)     (107 )     (145 )   (26.0 )     103       286     (64.0 )    
                             
Net income (loss)   $ (149 )   $ (545 )   (72.7 )   $ 256     $ 803     (68.1 )    
                             
                             
Earnings (loss) per common share:                            
Basic   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.83 )       $ 0.39     $ 1.23          
Diluted   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.83 )       $ 0.39     $ 1.16          
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):                            
Basic     657,424       654,119           656,745       653,241          
Diluted     657,424       654,119           658,775       719,956          
                             
                             
Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
                             
(1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.              
                             



American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
(Unaudited)
                                             
  3 Months Ended
September 30,		   Increase     9 Months Ended
September 30,		   Increase    
    2024       2023     (Decrease)       2024       2023     (Decrease)    
                                             
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   65,502       61,561     6.4   %     188,120       173,595     8.4   %  
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)   75,665       73,285     3.2   %     221,445       207,950     6.5   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   86.6       84.0     2.6   pts     85.0       83.5     1.5   pts  
Yield (cents)   19.12       20.18     (5.2 ) %     19.77       21.03     (6.0 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   16.55       16.95     (2.3 ) %     16.79       17.55     (4.3 ) %  
Total revenue per ASM (cents)   18.04       18.40     (2.0 ) %     18.31       19.10     (4.1 ) %  
Cargo ton miles (millions)   542       490     10.5   %     1,541       1,339     15.1   %  
Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)   37.33       39.31     (5.0 ) %     37.92       45.78     (17.2 ) %  
                                             
Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)   1,147       1,102     4.1   %     3,322       3,107     6.9   %  
Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)   2.50       2.91     (14.0 ) %     2.68       2.93     (8.3 ) %  
                                             
Operating cost per ASM (cents)   17.92       18.70     (4.2 ) %     17.64       17.96     (1.8 ) %  
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)   17.19       17.40     (1.2 ) %     17.36       17.49     (0.8 ) %  
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)   13.39       13.02     2.8   %     13.34       13.12     1.7   %  
                                             
Passenger enplanements (thousands)   58,645       54,608     7.4   %     170,599       157,125     8.6   %  
Departures (thousands):                                            
Mainline   304       296     2.8   %     900       860     4.7   %  
Regional   254       223     13.9   %     716       633     13.1   %  
Total   558       519     7.6   %     1,616       1,493     8.3   %  
Average stage length (miles):                                            
Mainline   1,159       1,166     (0.6 ) %     1,156       1,144     1.1   %  
Regional   456       461     (1.1 ) %     459       464     (1.1 ) %  
Total   839       864     (2.8 ) %     847       856     (1.0 ) %  
Aircraft at end of period:                                            
Mainline   971       950     2.2   %     971       950     2.2   %  
Regional (2)   575       549     4.7   %     575       549     4.7   %  
Total   1,546       1,499     3.1   %     1,546       1,499     3.1   %  
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:                                            
Mainline   104,400       104,300     0.1   %     104,400       104,300     0.1   %  
Regional (3)   29,800       28,500     4.6   %     29,800       28,500     4.6   %  
Total   134,200       132,800     1.1   %     134,200       132,800     1.1   %  
                                             
                                             
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.                      
                                             
(1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
(2) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are 52 regional aircraft in temporary storage as of September 30, 2024 as follows: 51 Embraer 145 and one Embraer 170.
(3) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
                                             



American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
(Unaudited)
                                             
  3 Months Ended
September 30,		   Increase     9 Months Ended
September 30,		   Increase    
    2024       2023     (Decrease)       2024       2023     (Decrease)    
                                             
Domestic (1)                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   43,105       40,255     7.1   %     125,100       115,764     8.1   %  
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)   50,040       48,146     3.9   %     146,755       138,400     6.0   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   86.1       83.6     2.5   pts     85.2       83.6     1.6   pts  
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   8,681       8,616     0.8   %     26,285       25,848     1.7   %  
Yield (cents)   20.14       21.40     (5.9 ) %     21.01       22.33     (5.9 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   17.35       17.90     (3.1 ) %     17.91       18.68     (4.1 ) %  
                                             
Latin America (2)                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   7,906       7,833     0.9   %     26,578       24,767     7.3   %  
Available seat miles (millions)   8,872       8,872     -   %     30,484       28,582     6.7   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   89.1       88.3     0.8   pts     87.2       86.7     0.5   pts  
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   1,433       1,490     (3.8 ) %     4,897       5,045     (2.9 ) %  
Yield (cents)   18.13       19.02     (4.7 ) %     18.43       20.37     (9.5 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   16.16       16.80     (3.8 ) %     16.07       17.65     (9.0 ) %  
                                             
Atlantic
                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   12,412       11,764     5.5   %     30,394       28,274     7.5   %  
Available seat miles (millions)   14,329       14,262     0.5   %     37,001       35,328     4.7   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   86.6       82.5     4.1   pts     82.1       80.0     2.1   pts  
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   2,110       2,056     2.6   %     5,122       4,875     5.1   %  
Yield (cents)   17.00       17.48     (2.7 ) %     16.85       17.24     (2.3 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   14.73       14.41     2.2   %     13.84       13.80     0.3   %  
                                             
Pacific
                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   2,079       1,709     21.7   %     6,048       4,790     26.3   %  
Available seat miles (millions)   2,424       2,005     20.9   %     7,205       5,640     27.7   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   85.8       85.2     0.6   pts     83.9       84.9     (1.0 ) pts  
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   299       259     15.3   %     880       734     19.9   %  
Yield (cents)   14.37       15.16     (5.2 ) %     14.55       15.32     (5.0 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   12.33       12.92     (4.6 ) %     12.21       13.01     (6.1 ) %  
                                             
Total International                                            
Revenue passenger miles (millions)   22,397       21,306     5.1   %     63,020       57,831     9.0   %  
Available seat miles (millions)   25,625       25,139     1.9   %     74,690       69,550     7.4   %  
Passenger load factor (percent)   87.4       84.7     2.7   pts     84.4       83.2     1.2   pts  
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)   3,842       3,805     1.0   %     10,899       10,654     2.3   %  
Yield (cents)   17.16       17.86     (3.9 ) %     17.29       18.42     (6.1 ) %  
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)   15.00       15.14     (0.9 ) %     14.59       15.32     (4.7 ) %  
                                             
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
                                             
(1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.             
(2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.                    
                                             



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
                             
American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.

The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:

- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.

Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.		  
                             
  Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items   3 Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent
Increase		   9 Months Ended
September 30,		 Percent
Increase		  
      2024       2023     (Decrease)     2024       2023     (Decrease)  
      (in millions)       (in millions)      
                             
  Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 89     $ (223 )       $ 1,480     $ 2,378        
  Operating net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net (1)     554       949           625       962        
  Regional operating special items, net     -       2           -       8        
  Operating income excluding net special items   $ 643     $ 728     (11.7%)   $ 2,105     $ 3,348     (37.1%)  
                             
  Calculation of Operating Margin                          
                             
  Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 89     $ (223 )       $ 1,480     $ 2,378        
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,647     $ 13,482         $ 40,551     $ 39,726        
                             
  Operating margin     0.7%       (1.7% )         3.7%       6.0%        
                             
  Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Operating income excluding net special items   $ 643     $ 728         $ 2,105     $ 3,348        
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,647     $ 13,482         $ 40,551     $ 39,726        
                             
  Operating margin excluding net special items     4.7%       5.4%           5.2%       8.4%        
                             
  Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) as reported   $ (256 )   $ (690 )       $ 359     $ 1,089        
  Pre-tax net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net (1)     554       949           625       962        
  Regional operating special items, net     -       2           -       8        
  Nonoperating special items, net (2)     (27 )     101           30       146        
  Total pre-tax net special items     527       1,052           655       1,116        
                             
  Pre-tax income excluding net special items   $ 271     $ 362     (25.2%)   $ 1,014     $ 2,205     (54.0%)  
                             
  Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin                          
                             
  Pre-tax income (loss) as reported   $ (256 )   $ (690 )       $ 359     $ 1,089        
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,647     $ 13,482         $ 40,551     $ 39,726        
                             
  Pre-tax margin     (1.9% )     (5.1% )         0.9%       2.7%        
                             
  Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Pre-tax income excluding net special items   $ 271     $ 362         $ 1,014     $ 2,205        
                             
  Total operating revenues as reported   $ 13,647     $ 13,482         $ 40,551     $ 39,726        
                             
  Pre-tax margin excluding net special items     2.0%       2.7%           2.5%       5.6%        
                             
                             
      3 Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent
Increase		   9 Months Ended
September 30,		 Percent
Increase		  
  Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items     2024       2023     (Decrease)     2024       2023     (Decrease)  
      (in millions, except share and per share amounts)       (in millions, except share and per share amounts)      
                             
  Net income (loss) as reported   $ (149 )   $ (545 )       $ 256     $ 803        
  Net special items:                          
  Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2)     527       1,052           655       1,116        
  Net tax effect of net special items     (173 )     (244 )         (158 )     (252 )      
  Net income excluding net special items   $ 205     $ 263     (21.9%)   $ 753     $ 1,667     (54.8%)  
                             
  Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items                          
                             
  Net income excluding net special items   $ 205     $ 263         $ 753     $ 1,667        
                             
  Shares used for computation (in thousands):                          
  Basic     657,424       654,119           656,745       653,241        
  Diluted     720,086       722,087           720,503       719,956        
                             
  Earnings per share excluding net special items:                          
  Basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.40         $ 1.15     $ 2.55        
  Diluted (3)   $ 0.30     $ 0.38         $ 1.10     $ 2.36        
                             
  Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel                          
                             
  Total operating expenses as reported   $ 13,558     $ 13,705         $ 39,071     $ 37,348        
                             
  Operating net special items:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net (1)     (554 )     (949 )         (625 )     (962 )      
  Regional operating special items, net     -       (2 )         -       (8 )      
  Total operating expenses excluding net special items     13,004       12,754           38,446       36,378        
                             
  Aircraft fuel and related taxes     (2,874 )     (3,209 )         (8,916 )     (9,098 )      
  Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel   $ 10,130     $ 9,545         $ 29,530     $ 27,280        
                             
      (in cents)       (in cents)    
                             
  Total operating expenses per ASM as reported     17.92       18.70           17.64       17.96        
                             
  Operating net special items per ASM:                          
  Mainline operating special items, net (1)     (0.73 )     (1.29 )         (0.28 )     (0.46 )      
  Regional operating special items, net     -       -           -       -        
  Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items     17.19       17.40           17.36       17.49        
                             
  Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM     (3.80 )     (4.38 )         (4.03 )     (4.38 )      
  Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel     13.39       13.02           13.34       13.12        
                             
  Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.              
                             
  FOOTNOTES:                          
                             
(1) The 2024 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $516 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline flight attendants. The 2024 nine month period mainline operating special items, net included $573 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratifications of new collective bargaining agreements with our mainline flight attendants as discussed above and with our mainline passenger service team members.  
     
  The 2023 third quarter and nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $983 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline pilots, including a one-time payment of $754 million as well as adjustments to other benefit-related items of $229 million.  
                             
(2) Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments as well as mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.  
                             
(3) The 2024 third quarter and nine month period diluted earnings per share gives effect to, among other things, the Company's outstanding 6.5% senior convertible notes by (a) adding back to earnings $14 million and $36 million of interest expense, respectively, related to such convertible notes, net of estimated profit sharing and tax effects and (b) including in the diluted shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares issuable in respect to such convertible notes. The 2023 third quarter and nine month period diluted earnings per share gives effect to, among other things, the Company's outstanding 6.5% senior convertible notes by (a) adding back to earnings $11 million and $33 million of interest expense, respectively, related to such convertible notes, net of estimated profit sharing, short-term incentive and tax effects and (b) including in the diluted shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares issuable in respect to such convertible notes.  
                             



American Airlines Group Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(In millions)(Unaudited)    
               
        9 Months Ended
September 30,		    
        2024   2023  
               
  Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,585     $ 5,154     
  Cash flows from investing activities:        
  Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits   (1,943 )     (1,753 )  
  Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment   598       219    
  Purchases of short-term investments   (6,528 )     (8,323 )  
  Sales of short-term investments   5,901       6,857    
  Decrease in restricted short-term investments   159       39    
  Other investing activities   (21 )     300    
  Net cash used in investing activities   (1,834 )     (2,661 )  
  Cash flows from financing activities:        
  Payments on long-term debt and finance leases   (2,698 )     (4,624 )  
  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   1,252       2,324    
  Other financing activities   (53 )     (92 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (1,499 )     (2,392 )  
  Net increase in cash and restricted cash   252       101    
  Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period   681       586    
(1) Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 933     $ 687    
               
               
               
(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:    
               
  Cash   $ 834     $ 577    
  Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments   99       110    
  Total cash and restricted cash $ 933     $ 687    
               



Free Cash Flow
             
The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.

This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures.		    
             
        9 Months Ended
September 30, 2024		    
           
        (in millions)    
             
  Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,585    
  Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1) (1,203 )  
  Free cash flow $ 2,382    
             
             
         
(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions):    
             
  Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,834 )  
  Adjustments:      
  Net purchases of short-term investments 627    
  Decrease in restricted cash 4    
  Adjusted net cash used in investing activities $ (1,203 )  
             


American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
 
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash $ 834     $ 578  
Short-term investments   7,638       7,000  
Restricted cash and short-term investments   752       910  
Accounts receivable, net   1,820       2,026  
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net   2,582       2,400  
Prepaid expenses and other   830       658  
Total current assets   14,456       13,572  
       
Operating property and equipment      
Flight equipment   43,110       41,794  
Ground property and equipment   10,105       10,307  
Equipment purchase deposits   1,098       760  
Total property and equipment, at cost   54,313       52,861  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (23,467 )     (22,097 )
Total property and equipment, net   30,846       30,764  
       
Operating lease right-of-use assets   7,709       7,939  
       
Other assets      
Goodwill   4,091       4,091  
Intangibles, net   2,046       2,051  
Deferred tax asset   2,768       2,888  
Other assets   1,612       1,753  
Total other assets   10,517       10,783  
       
Total assets $ 63,528     $ 63,058  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)      
       
Current liabilities      
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 5,384     $ 3,632  
Accounts payable   2,623       2,353  
Accrued salaries and wages   2,484       2,377  
Air traffic liability   7,551       6,200  
Loyalty program liability   3,584       3,453  
Operating lease liabilities   1,173       1,309  
Other accrued liabilities   2,733       2,738  
Total current liabilities   25,532       22,062  
       
Noncurrent liabilities      
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities   26,268       29,270  
Pension and postretirement benefits   2,568       3,044  
Loyalty program liability   6,035       5,874  
Operating lease liabilities   6,348       6,452  
Other liabilities   1,631       1,558  
Total noncurrent liabilities   42,850       46,198  
       
Stockholders' equity (deficit)      
Common stock, 657,102,842 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024   7       7  
Additional paid-in capital   7,407       7,374  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (4,835 )     (4,894 )
Retained deficit   (7,433 )     (7,689 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (4,854 )     (5,202 )
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 63,528     $ 63,058  
       

Corporate Communications
mediarelations@aa.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more