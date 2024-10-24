HealthEquity receives two top honors at the 19th Annual Golden Globee® Awards for Technology

HealthEquity wins for advancements in AI-based claims processing at the prestigious international Globee® Awards; HealthEquity’s CTO named Chief Technology Officer of the Year for IT Services

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration, has earned two Golden Globee® awards at the 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, including the Golden Globee® for Achievement in Leadership of Technology Strategy and Chief Technology Officer of the Year honors for Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Eli Rosner. Both awards noted HealthEquity’s early leadership in deployment of real-world applications of AI.

“Our teammates believe innovation can serve our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers,” said Rosner. “For example, when someone is sick or injured, the last thing they want to worry about is access to their healthcare account, so we built our AI claims processing tool to speed up claims and minimize error, allowing our members to focus less time on their bills and more time on their health.”

The Globee® Awards, which highlight achievements in various industries, are known for their rigorous judging process. The judging panel includes industry experts from a wide range of fields, ensuring that each entry is evaluated fairly and comprehensively. The Globee® Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world.

HealthEquity’s deployment of AI in service of its mission continues as this year’s open enrollment season gets underway. The recent launch of HSAnswers , an AI-driven tool, provides answers for both simple and complex questions regarding HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits. More innovations are in the works. New tools that customize benefits for member’s individual needs, seamless payment integrations, and tech enhancements that help members take proactive steps to support their health and wealth are just a few areas HealthEquity teammates are working to improve.

"Health benefits can be complicated,” said Rosner. "We are looking for pain points in every aspect of the benefits journey – such as building a benefits plan, checking if a service is covered, or making the best selections for your family – and working to build tools that will empower our members to access and take charge of their healthcare.”

