Pipefy Named a San Francisco Business Times Top 100 Fastest-Growing Bay Area Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process automation (BPA) solutions, announced today it was selected for the San Francisco Business Times 2024 list of the “Top 100 Fastest-growing Private Companies in the Bay Area.” Pipefy’s business process automation platform enables users to seamlessly build, optimize, and manage any process with intuitive AI and no-code.

Companies on the Fast 100 list were determined by averaging each company’s two-year percent change in revenue from 2022 to 2023 and 2023 to 2024. Additionally, companies had to meet requirements based on location, ownership type, and revenue.

“This recognition by the San Francisco Business Times is further validation that we are delivering the best workflow automation solution in the industry,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder of Pipefy. “We’d like to thank our team and our customers for all of their hard work to make our success possible.”

In addition to the San Francisco Business Times recognition, Pipefy was recently named to the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in North America.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

