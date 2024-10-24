Velaspan Announces New Security Posture Assessment Service to Help Organizations Align Goals with Risk Posture

Our SPA service enables organizations to achieve improved results by leveraging cybersecurity to move their business faster.” — Scott Hawk, Velaspan Chief Information Security Officer

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velaspan Inc. today announced the launch of its new Security Posture Assessment ( SPA ) service. Designed to align relevant cybersecurity principles with organizational goals, SPA delivers actionable insights to strengthen defenses, achieve regulatory compliance, and improve business results.Demands on organizational performance do not subside in a world where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated. Further pressure comes from regulatory requirements that are continually evolving.SPA maps an organization’s cybersecurity posture against industry standards. From this foundation, Velaspan experts identify vulnerabilities in cybersecurity protections and then make recommendations for strategic improvements.The service is useful for organizations of all sizes at any security maturity level and can rapidly guide them to an enhanced state of preparedness. The service includes a comprehensive assessment, detailed reporting, and expert recommendations, and is delivered remotely, ensuring flexibility and convenience.Key Benefits of Velaspan’s SPA Service:• Creates a business-focused cybersecurity posture designed to drive results.• Allocates resources strategically to address high-impact vulnerabilities and emerging threats.• Achieves and maintains compliance with industry standards and regulations.• Proactively defends against fast-changing threats, including ransomware.• Securely integrates cloud services into an overall security strategy.• Optimizes IT infrastructure and manages changes efficiently.“Our SPA service enables organizations to achieve improved results by leveraging cybersecurity to move their business faster. With a strong defense against modern threats, businesses can confidently operate in new and exciting ways,” said Scott Hawk, Velaspan Chief Information Security Officer. “By combining our deep industry expertise with advanced assessment methodologies, we help clients build a resilient security framework that protects and drives their business.”For more information about Velaspan’s SPA service, please https://www.velaspan.com/services/cybersecurity/security-posture-assessment/ About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) and Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless network consulting services. The company works with enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at www.velaspan.com

