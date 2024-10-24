Catch The Excitement: Delayed Harvest Trout Season Begins November 1 in Georgia

Starting November 1, make sure to visit one of Georgia's five Delayed Harvest trout streams. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) highlights that these streams provide exceptional chances for anglers to catch some impressive trout.

“Trout fishing is available year-round in Georgia, but there are five special streams that follow Delayed Harvest (DH) regulations to enhance angler success,” explained John Lee Thompson, WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator. “From November 1 to May 14, these streams operate under catch-and-release rules and anglers must also use single hook, artificial lures. These streams are stocked monthly by WRD, alongside partners like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and South Carolina DNR. This approach of regular stocking and catch-and-release ensures great trout catch rates and boosts angler satisfaction.”

Delayed harvest trout streams include the following waterways (or portions of waterways):

Chattahoochee River from Sope Creek to US Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway).*

Toccoa River located on U.S. Forest Service land upstream of Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County (from 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge to 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access).

Amicalola Creek on the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area (from Steele Bridge Road downstream to Georgia Hwy. 53).

Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi Lake (Unicoi State Park).

A portion of the Chattooga River (from Ga. Hwy. 28 upstream to the mouth of Reed Creek) on U.S. Forest Service land bordering South Carolina.

*Paces Mill Park on the Chattahoochee River will be closed the entirety of the delayed harvest season. Anglers can instead target the Cochran Shoals location. The Interstate North or Power Island parking areas allow access to the river. Cochran Shoals will receive elevated stocking rates during the fall. Visit nps.gov/chat/index.htm for more info on access and parking.

Other Georgia streams offer ample year-round trout fishing. A few examples include:

Noontootla Creek Watershed: This watershed offers high-quality fishing for wild brown and rainbow trout, with many of its tributaries offering a chance at a wild brook trout. Both Noontootla and its tributaries are managed under an artificial lure-only regulation and have a 16” minimum size limit to “recycle” the 8-12” trout that make up most of the population.

Chattahoochee River: The Chattahoochee River downstream of Buford Dam offers diverse fishing opportunities, from stocked rainbow trout to trophy wild brown trout. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area parks offer good bank, wading and boating opportunities. An artificial-only section exists from Buford Hwy (Hwy 20) to Medlock Bridge. The best fishing conditions are low flow when the river is clear to slightly stained.

Additional Suggested Streams: Notable fall trout fishing opportunities available on the Toccoa River downstream of Lake Blue Ridge, Tallulah River and the Chattooga River.

Trout anglers must possess a current Georgia fishing license and a trout license. By purchasing a license, fishing equipment, or a trout vehicle tag, you make a difference in the future of fishing! The Sport Fish Restoration Act and Trout Unlimited license plate funds help WRD manage sport fish populations, raise freshwater fish in hatcheries and stock them in public waters, maintain and operate public fishing areas, and build boat ramps, fishing piers, and more!

Get your fishing license online or find a list of retail license vendors at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, buy it by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or get it through the Go Outdoors Georgia app.

To view the interactive trout fishing map, see trout stocking info, trout fishing tips and more, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.