Cy-Fair Fire Department Explains How to Create a Home Fire Escape Plan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in a typical home fire, there may be as little as two minutes to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. In those moments, confusion and panic can set in. That’s where an escape plan comes in. Having a plan in place—and regularly practicing that plan—can help minimize chaos so people can act quickly.“We want every family to know exactly what to do and where to go in the event of a fire,” says Cy-Fair Fire Department’s Daniel Anderson. “Taking time to make a plan and practice it greatly increases the likelihood that everyone in the household is prepared, no matter what happens.”Anderson recommends the following key steps to develop an effective home escape plan.Make it a family affair. Gather together everyone in the household to make the plan. Do a walk-through of the home and find all possible exits and escape routes.“When walking through the home, also check that doors and windows can be easily opened and that escape routes are clear of furniture and other obstructions,” says Anderson.Draw a map. Sketch out the floor plan of the home and include all windows and doors. Mark escape routes in each room. The NFPA recommends having at least two ways out of each room. Also, note where each smoke alarm is located.Choose an outside meeting spot. This will be where everyone plans on meeting after they’ve escaped. “This can be a neighbor’s house, a light pole, a mailbox, a tree—people can decide what works best for their family,” says Anderson. “Just make sure it is a safe distance from the home.”Don’t forget smoke alarms. As part of the plan, install properly working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside of common sleeping areas, and on every level of the home. Test alarms monthly and replace all batteries twice a year.Practice, practice, practice. Rehearse fire drills at least twice a year. Try practicing during both daytime and nighttime to make sure everyone can escape quickly and safely under any circumstance.“If there are children living in the home, teach them how to escape on their own in case no one can help them,” advises Anderson. “Also teach children when and how to emergency dial on a cell phone and how to call 911. Review with them regularly.”Finally, once people are out, they should stay out! Never go back in a burning building and don’t stop for belongings on the way out. If someone is missing, let the emergency dispatcher know when calling from the safe meeting place.“With fire emergencies offering little time to react, a well-planned and well-rehearsed strategy can be the difference between life and death,” says Anderson. “By taking these steps, people are not only protecting their household but also helping first responders focus on the emergency at hand.”# # #About CFFD:The Cy-Fair Fire Department (CFFD) provides professional fire and emergency medical services to the citizens of Northwest Harris County, Texas. From its beginnings in the late 1950s, the Cy-Fair FD is now one of the largest, busiest combination fire departments in the United States, with over 38,000 emergency responses each year. CFFD covers the 164-square-mile area of Harris County Emergency Services District #9 (HCESD9) in the unincorporated part of Northwest Harris County. Responding from 13 stations strategically located throughout the territory, the 550-plus men and women of the fire department are among the best trained and equipped firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and dispatchers in the nation.

